Programming Leftovers
10 Years’ Perspective on Python in Gentoo
I’m a Gentoo developer for over 10 years already. I’ve been doing a lot of different things throughout that period. However, Python was pretty much always somewhere within my area of interest. I don’t really recall how it all started. Maybe it had something to do with Portage being written in Python. Maybe it was the natural next step after programming in Perl.
I feel like the upcoming switch to Python 3.9 is the last step in the prolonged effort of catching up with Python. Over the last years, we’ve been working real hard to move Python support forward, to bump neglected packages, to enable testing where tests are available, to test packages on new targets and unmask new targets as soon as possible. We have improved the processes a lot. Back when we were switching to Python 3.4, it took almost a year from the first false start attempt to the actual change. We started using Python 3.5 by default after upstream dropped bugfix support for it. In a month from now, we are going to start using Python 3.9 even before 3.10 final is released.
I think this is a great opportunity to look back and see what changed in the Gentoo Python ecosystem, in the last 10 years.
Perl Monthly Report - April
I had many ups and downs in the month of April. In all these, I have recieved plenty of supporting voices.
Paws anyone?
Gee almost a year since my lat post. I better start posting again or Mohammad will catch up with me .
Been quite a year for every one on this big blue marble. I hope you are all good.
Ok here is the very short post for today.
Config::BINDish Module First Release - LFlat, The Home of Vrurg
Soon after Test::Async time has came for the first release of Config::BINDish. At first, I didn’t plan the module whatsoever. Then I considered it as a little distraction project to get some rest from an in-house one I was working on lately. But it turned into a kind of a monster which swallowed quite an amount of my time. Now I hope it’s been worth the efforts.
Basically, the last straw which convinced me to eventually put everything else aside and have this one done was an attempt to develop a model for scalable file hosting. I was stuck, no approach I was considering was good enough. And I decided to change the point of view and try to express the thing in terms of a configuration file. I went on a hunt onto Raku modules site and came back with a couple of already familiar options. Of those I decided that Config::TOML would be the best one for my needs. Unfortunately, very soon I realized that a feature it misses makes my life somewhat harder than I’d like it to be: there was no way to expand a string with an option value.
The 7 Guiding Principles for Developer Engagement [Ed: "Dell Technologies sponsored this post," meaning that "thenewstack" continues to be little but a shilling/spam site of companies that vomit a bunch of puff pieces onto it, including some truly malicious companies and their malevolent front groups; journalism is dead, it's just PR now. This one extensively cites Microsoft-funded Stephen O’Grady of Redmonk]
RStudio and APIs
Data Scientists and analysts work to constantly deliver valuable insights from data. In many cases, these individuals practice a Code First approach, using a programming language like R or Python to explore and understand data. Once an analysis reaches conclusion, it is important to carefully consider what happens next. Perhaps the analysis resulted in a complex machine learning model that can generate valuable predictions on new data. Or perhaps it resulted in some new business logic that can be implemented to improve efficiency. In any case, ensuring the longevity of analysis outcomes increases business value long after the original analysis concludes.
Announcing Rust 1.52.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.52.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Soft unbricking Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets with broken BIOS settings
As you may know I've been doing a lot of hw-enablement work on Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets as a side-project for the last couple of years. Some of these tablets have one interesting feature intended to "flash" Android on them. When turned on with both the volume-up and the volume-down buttons pressed at the same time they enter something called DNX mode, which it will then also print to the LCD panel, this is really just a variant of the android fastboot protocol built into the BIOS. Quite a few models support this, although on Bay Trail it sometimes seems to be supported (it gets shown on the screen) but it does not work since many models which only shipped with Windows lack the external device/gadget-mode phy which the Bay Trail SoC needs to be able to work in device/gadget mode (on Cherry Trail the gadget phy has been integrated into the SoC). So on to the topic of this blog-post, I recently used DNX mode to unbrick a tablet which was dead due to the BIOS settings get corrupted in a way where it would not boot and it was also impossible to enter the BIOS setup. After some duckduckgo-ing I found a thread about how in DNX mode you can upload a replacement for the efilinux.efi bootloader normally used for "fastboot boot <android-bootimg.img>" and how you can use this to upload a binary to flash the BIOS. I did not have a BIOS image of this tablet, so that approach did not work for me. But it did point me in the direction of a different, safer (no BIOS flashing involved) solution to unbrick the tablet.
