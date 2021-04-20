Language Selection

today's leftovers

Friday 7th of May 2021 05:14:11 AM
Misc
  • [PCLinuxOS] Screenshot Showcase
  • Bandwidth limiting on OpenBSD 6.8

    I will explain how to limit bandwidth on OpenBSD using its firewall PF (Packet Filter) queuing capability. It is a very powerful feature but it may be hard to understand at first. What is very important to understand is that it's technically not possible to limit the bandwidth of the whole system, because once data is getting on your network interface, it's already there and got by your router, what is possible is to limit the upload rate to cap the download rate.

    OpenBSD pf.conf man page about queuing

  • Plamo 7.3 リリース
  • Kirigami Application for Recording, Alarms and Timers, RSS and Much More!
  • Krita Join the new Development Fund!

    This month, we’re campaigning for our brand-new Development Fund! Based on Blender’s development fund code, we now have an updated donation system where everyone can manage their own subscriptions.

  • Prometheus Q&A: How the Kubernetes monitoring tool is evolving

    Prometheus is a time-series event monitoring tool for cloud-native, containerized environments -- particularly for use in Kubernetes ecosystems. In fact, because both are based on tools designed for internal use at Google, Prometheus inherently complements Kubernetes and integrates with the orchestration platform.

    But Prometheus has also proven to be complicated to use in the past, with vendors building integrations to abstract the tool's complexities away for their users. However, that might be changing, as the group overseeing the open source project has spent the past year taking deliberate steps to address some of the tool's shortcomings and reach a broader audience.

    [...]

    Hartmann: Yes, this is something we have called experimental, but it's been stable for two or three years.

    We attached a version number to it; we wrote a specification; we wrote the test suite. Now we can start to break it up again, as we have the stable [code] base everyone can test against. Other [ways] we treat the 'experimental' differently: We introduced feature flags … but it's not enabled by default. And it [still] might change -- we [the Prometheus team] will not lock ourselves down to treat everything … experimental as stable forevermore. By doing this, we can do things [we] didn't even consider.

    At the last Prometheus dev summit, … We decided to accept PromQL, which is the language to [manage] all Prometheus data in the complete Kubernetes ecosystem.

  • MariaDB’s cloud database-as-a-service SkySQL gets an availability and scalability boost

    MariaDB Corp., the company behind the popular open-source MariaDB database, today announced a major update to its cloud offering today with expanded support for Amazon Web Services Inc. deployments.

    It’s also making its cloud database more scalable, with enhancements the company says should ensure higher availability too.

  • Detroit’s digital divide reminds us how far America has to go for internet equity

    It’s been 13 months since the global COVID-19 pandemic hit America. The result, nationwide shutdowns and a country mourning the loss of more than 550K Americans that have died due to COVID-19.

    For many upper and middle-class Americans, the ever-extending quarantine has meant a slight adaptation, or even a respite, from past routines as they largely shifted to working from home. It has meant signing on to their laptops every day at home while they invested in ring lights and headphones for the optimal Zoom experience. For those with kids, simultaneously juggling work and their children’s Zoom classes has created a new set of challenges to maintain some semblance of normalcy.

    But for millions of others, the pandemic has meant additional uncertainty. Tens of millions of adults remain out of work. Minority communities and urban centers have been disproportionately affected by not only unemployment, sickness and death, but another systematic inequity: lack of high-speed internet access. It has prohibited tens of thousands of students, and their parents, from making the transition from classrooms and workplaces to video-everything.

    In other words, the digital divide has become a chasm.

  • Beta testers for MyGNUHealth Personal Health Record

    I am very happy to announce that the documentation for MyGNUHealth beta is now online.
    We would love beta testers both in the desktop (KDE Plasma) and in the PinePhone, so if everything goes well, shortly we will be able to release the first stable release.
    We would like to count with **translators** of the documentation and the application itself. We are working with the KDE community in these areas.

  • LFCA: Learn Cloud Costs and Budgeting – Part 16

    Over the years, there has been an exponential adoption of Cloud services as organizations seek to tap into the numerous benefits offered by the Cloud to streamline their businesses. Most businesses have either integrated their on-premise infrastructure with the Cloud or shifted their core services to the cloud altogether.

  • 'Millions' of Dell PCs will grant malware, rogue users admin-level access if asked nicely

    This is made possible by five security vulnerabilities in Dell's dbutil_2_3.sys driver, which it bundles with its PCs. These are grouped under the label CVE 2021-21551, and they can be abused to crash systems, steal information, and escalate privileges to take total control. These programming blunders can only be exploited by applications already running on a machine, or a logged-in user.

  • The End of AMP

    I am hopeful that 2021 will be the beginning of the end for two of my least favorite things – the pandemic and Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP).

    For the past few months, I’ve been focusing on Google’s Page Experience update due to launch in May and what it means for publishers. The largest and most talked-about item in the update is Google announcing that sites with passing core web vitals will receive a ranking boost on mobile. However, there is another important item in the update – the end of special treatment for AMP pages.

  • Telecom reform in Austria: consumers must benefit from Router Freedom

    Austria is reforming its telecommunications law to incorporate the new European directives on electronic communications. The Austrian government has now an unique opportunity to leverage router freedom at the legislative level to protect consumers and the market.

    It should go without saying that anyone should be able to freely choose and use a router and modem of their choice for Internet connection, like one does with smartphones and other devices. Router Freedom refers to the right that consumers of any Internet Service Provider (ISP) have to choose and use a private modem and router instead of equipment supplied by the ISP. This right is consolidated in the EU by the Net Neutrality Regulation. However, as part of a major reform of the telecommunications sector in Europe (the EECC directive), new rules are being introduced that may have a negative impact on Router Freedom, because they affect the status of routers being considered as terminal equipment.

    Like other European countries Austria is in a process of implementing the reform of the telecom sector. The Austrian government has proposed the draft (German) of the new Telecommunications Act (TKG) with provisions affecting the ability consumers have to use their own device to connect to the Internet. Austria has with this reform an unique opportunity to leverage consumers' rights by guaranteeing Router Freedom on the legislative level, fostering an open market.

  • ‘I can’t fix my tractor’: Senator Tester calls on the FTC to step up on Right to Repair

    In the next few days, the FTC is expected to release the results of an investigation into the anticompetitive practices manufacturers use to block repair. U.S. PIRG and other Right to Repair advocates hope that this report will acknowledge the need to enforce existing laws and create regulations that empower repair markets. If comments by commissioners Wilson and Chopra are any indication, we expect the FTC report to bear good news for our Right to Repair.

  • Data quality for AI [Ed: IBM still trying to use overhyped buzzwords to compensate for its collapse as a company]

    If we were in a movie on AI, the main character of our story would be a data scientist – let’s call her Ria. Ria works in a multinational company, and one Monday morning she receives a request for her help on a project to build an AI model. The project is a high-visibility project and has the possibility of large revenue savings for the company if Ria and her team can build an AI model to solve the problem. Ria is excited and immediately starts asking for data access so that she and her team can get started on the project. Ria and her team analyze the data to find data quality issues, clean the data, build features, and build a model. After several months, Ria and her team are struggling to build a high-accuracy model. With every iteration, they discover more data quality issues, go back to the design table to brainstorm the issue, figure out ways to fix it, and write the code for data remediation. After weeks and months effort, Ria believes that the whole project would have been more streamlined if they had gotten a report on the data quality when they had gotten the data at the beginning. Does this sound familiar?

    Many studies have shown that data preparation is one of the most time-consuming pieces of the machine learning lifecycle. One reason is that the data issues are discovered in a trial and error fashion, new code must be written for every issue found, and someone must keep a manual log of all of the changes applied to the data so that there is a lineage of how the data was changed over the course of building a machine learning pipeline. However, this information, unless explicitly recorded, might not be available.

  • Can you mine Doge on your Chromebook?

    Ah, cryptocurrency. The dream of a digital asset that is based not on paper money backed by gold or silver but built on secure transactions and a decentralized network that is open to all. Well, it’s a lot more complicated than that and in the year 2021, there are more cryptocurrencies than any sane person can keep track of. Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Bitcoin which is widely considered the first-every cryptocurrency and also birthed the blockchain technology behind most cryptocurrencies. I’ll spare you the long, drawn-out details of how it works because honestly, I’m really not that well-versed in the technology myself. To dumb it down, many cryptocurrencies are built on blockchain tech that utilizes various types of computers and networks to confirm digital transactions. In the process, digital coin, or crypto, is mined as a reward to the miners confirming the transactions. These are called mining rewards. Again, there’s way more to it than that but you can go to Wikipedia or a million other sites to find out more details on how it all works.

Programming/Free Software: Gazebo, ReMove to Waste, and procenv

  • Gazebo: Robotic simulation made easy

    Gazebo is a free open-source robot simulation toolkit which designed to help engineers test algorithms, design their robot virtually, train AI systems with realistic scenarios and more. The system features dozens of features and functions, it is also packed by dozens of robotic engineers world-wide. Gazebo is getting frequent updates and bug fixes from its active developers' community, which makes it reliable for real-world usage.

    •  
  • Rmw v0.7.09 Is Released

    The handy rmw (ReMove to Waste) shell utility for moving files to a waste folder, instead of immediately deleting them, got another minor bug-fix release today. Filenames now display correctly when using the -vvg option. That's it, that's all there is to rmw v0.7.09.

    •      
  • James Hunt: (Lots of) new procenv release(s)

    procenv is now at version 0.55.

Games: Oddventure, Griftlands, and Linux 5.13 Adds Support For The Amazon Luna Game Controller

  • Oddventure is an indie RPG that follows a girl trapped in a cursed fairy-tale world

    This looks absolutely brilliant. Oddventure is an upcoming adventure RPG from Infamous Rabbit and Pineapple Works that follows a girl trapped in a cursed fairy-tale world. "Oddventure is a JRPG about the misadventures of Charlie - a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Charlie searches for her troublesome brother Bonzo and ultimately for a way back home. The setting is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land straight from original Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales with a dark, Nietzschean twist." [...] For Linux fans, it's good news too as they're supporting "PC (Windows, Mac & Linux) and Nintendo Switch" with it being "actively developing and testing the game on all platforms".

  • Conversational deck-building roguelite Griftlands from Klei is now on Linux

    Klei Enterainment deliver again, adding the conversation-based deck-builder Griftlands to their list of Linux supported games. It looks brilliant too and it has received an Overwhelmingly Positive view from users on Steam overall. "Griftlands is a deck-building rogue-like where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore."

  • Linux 5.13 Adds Support For The Amazon Luna Game Controller - Phoronix

    The input subsystem updates were sent in today for the Linux 5.13 kernel and include support for the Amazon (Luna) Game Controller.  Amazon's Game Controller (also known as the Luna Controller) is for the company's cloud gaming service. While geared for use with their cloud gaming service, the Luna Controller can work with Windows / PC / Mac / Android outside of Luna via Bluetooth or USB interfaces. The controller retails for $70 USD and can also work with Fire TV devices.

Soft unbricking Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets with broken BIOS settings

As you may know I've been doing a lot of hw-enablement work on Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets as a side-project for the last couple of years. Some of these tablets have one interesting feature intended to "flash" Android on them. When turned on with both the volume-up and the volume-down buttons pressed at the same time they enter something called DNX mode, which it will then also print to the LCD panel, this is really just a variant of the android fastboot protocol built into the BIOS. Quite a few models support this, although on Bay Trail it sometimes seems to be supported (it gets shown on the screen) but it does not work since many models which only shipped with Windows lack the external device/gadget-mode phy which the Bay Trail SoC needs to be able to work in device/gadget mode (on Cherry Trail the gadget phy has been integrated into the SoC). So on to the topic of this blog-post, I recently used DNX mode to unbrick a tablet which was dead due to the BIOS settings get corrupted in a way where it would not boot and it was also impossible to enter the BIOS setup. After some duckduckgo-ing I found a thread about how in DNX mode you can upload a replacement for the efilinux.efi bootloader normally used for "fastboot boot <android-bootimg.img>" and how you can use this to upload a binary to flash the BIOS. I did not have a BIOS image of this tablet, so that approach did not work for me. But it did point me in the direction of a different, safer (no BIOS flashing involved) solution to unbrick the tablet. Read more

today's howtos

  • Transition from Thunderbird to Mutt

    If you read my last blog. You might know that I moved my email away from thunderbird to mutt. I thought I will miss thunderbird, nope, not even for a bit. This transition was very smooth. Only things left in thunderbird was my calendar and RSS reader.

  • How To Set Static IP Address And Modifying Routing Table On Linux

    Configuring IP address and routes from the command line is one of the mandatory skill that every Linux administrator should learn. In this article we are going to review how we can assign a static IP address using ip and ifconfig commands. In addition to, we will discuss how we can use ip route command to create a static route and to change the default gateway for the Linux system. [...] On success, the command will not show any output. However, the IP address configured this way is not permanent and will be lost after a reboot. To make permanent changes to IP address you need to edit configuration file according to your Linux distribution.

  • How To Install Anbox on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anbox on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Anbox is short for Android in a box, Anbox is a free and open-source environment that enables you to run Android applications on your Linux distribution. It offers a compatibility layer by executing an Android runtime environment to execute Android applications. There are other Android for Linux projects as well, like Shashlik or Genymotion. The difference is that these projects rely on an emulator to run the necessary Android environment, which activates an entire emulated system with its own kernel. On the other hand, Anbox runs the Android system directly on the Linux kernel. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Anbox android emulator on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to Get Vertical Tabs on Chrome and Firefox Browsers [Ed: Vertical tabs in browsers go way more than a decade back. Microsoft is merely copying (like it did tabs) many years late.]

    But switching over to a new browser does not make sense just for the sake of vertical tabs. Thankfully, there are workarounds by way of extensions that will help you get the vertical tabs in other browsers. Here we show you a few extensions to get vertical tabs on Chrome and Firefox.

  • How To Switch Default Applications on Ubuntu

    This tutorial explains the steps to switch default Ubuntu applications to open with for each purpose you may want. For example, if you prefer to open pictures with another app rather than Image Viewer, you can switch. In other words, this is an app and file format reassociation. Follow the instructions below.

  • How to Format a USB Drive as exFAT on Linux

    ExFAT presents a filesystem, specially designed and optimized for USB flash drives, SD cards, and external drives, which is making it popular for Linux users. For purpose of formating a USB disk as exFAT on Linux, need to install the exfat-utils or exfatprogs which can allow us to create, read, write, etc. exFAT filesystem to any device whether is a USB device or hard disk partition. In this tutorial we are going to show how to format a USB Drive as exFAT on Linux from terminal and GUI.

