Programming/Free Software: Gazebo, ReMove to Waste, and procenv
-
Gazebo is a free open-source robot simulation toolkit which designed to help engineers test algorithms, design their robot virtually, train AI systems with realistic scenarios and more.
The system features dozens of features and functions, it is also packed by dozens of robotic engineers world-wide.
Gazebo is getting frequent updates and bug fixes from its active developers' community, which makes it reliable for real-world usage.
-
The handy rmw (ReMove to Waste) shell utility for moving files to a waste folder, instead of immediately deleting them, got another minor bug-fix release today. Filenames now display correctly when using the -vvg option. That's it, that's all there is to rmw v0.7.09.
-
procenv is now at version 0.55.
Games: Oddventure, Griftlands, and Linux 5.13 Adds Support For The Amazon Luna Game Controller
-
This looks absolutely brilliant. Oddventure is an upcoming adventure RPG from Infamous Rabbit and Pineapple Works that follows a girl trapped in a cursed fairy-tale world.
"Oddventure is a JRPG about the misadventures of Charlie - a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Charlie searches for her troublesome brother Bonzo and ultimately for a way back home. The setting is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land straight from original Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales with a dark, Nietzschean twist."
[...]
For Linux fans, it's good news too as they're supporting "PC (Windows, Mac & Linux) and Nintendo Switch" with it being "actively developing and testing the game on all platforms".
-
Klei Enterainment deliver again, adding the conversation-based deck-builder Griftlands to their list of Linux supported games. It looks brilliant too and it has received an Overwhelmingly Positive view from users on Steam overall.
"Griftlands is a deck-building rogue-like where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore."
-
The input subsystem updates were sent in today for the Linux 5.13 kernel and include support for the Amazon (Luna) Game Controller.
Amazon's Game Controller (also known as the Luna Controller) is for the company's cloud gaming service. While geared for use with their cloud gaming service, the Luna Controller can work with Windows / PC / Mac / Android outside of Luna via Bluetooth or USB interfaces. The controller retails for $70 USD and can also work with Fire TV devices.
Soft unbricking Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets with broken BIOS settings
As you may know I've been doing a lot of hw-enablement work on Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets as a side-project for the last couple of years.
Some of these tablets have one interesting feature intended to "flash" Android on them. When turned on with both the volume-up and the volume-down buttons pressed at the same time they enter something called DNX mode, which it will then also print to the LCD panel, this is really just a variant of the android fastboot protocol built into the BIOS. Quite a few models support this, although on Bay Trail it sometimes seems to be supported (it gets shown on the screen) but it does not work since many models which only shipped with Windows lack the external device/gadget-mode phy which the Bay Trail SoC needs to be able to work in device/gadget mode (on Cherry Trail the gadget phy has been integrated into the SoC).
So on to the topic of this blog-post, I recently used DNX mode to unbrick a tablet which was dead due to the BIOS settings get corrupted in a way where it would not boot and it was also impossible to enter the BIOS setup. After some duckduckgo-ing I found a thread about how in DNX mode you can upload a replacement for the efilinux.efi bootloader normally used for "fastboot boot <android-bootimg.img>" and how you can use this to upload a binary to flash the BIOS. I did not have a BIOS image of this tablet, so that approach did not work for me. But it did point me in the direction of a different, safer (no BIOS flashing involved) solution to unbrick the tablet.
today's howtos
-
If you read my last blog. You might know that I moved my email away from thunderbird to mutt. I thought I will miss thunderbird, nope, not even for a bit. This transition was very smooth. Only things left in thunderbird was my calendar and RSS reader.
-
Configuring IP address and routes from the command line is one of the mandatory skill that every Linux administrator should learn. In this article we are going to review how we can assign a static IP address using ip and ifconfig commands. In addition to, we will discuss how we can use ip route command to create a static route and to change the default gateway for the Linux system.
[...]
On success, the command will not show any output. However, the IP address configured this way is not permanent and will be lost after a reboot. To make permanent changes to IP address you need to edit configuration file according to your Linux distribution.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anbox on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Anbox is short for Android in a box, Anbox is a free and open-source environment that enables you to run Android applications on your Linux distribution. It offers a compatibility layer by executing an Android runtime environment to execute Android applications. There are other Android for Linux projects as well, like Shashlik or Genymotion. The difference is that these projects rely on an emulator to run the necessary Android environment, which activates an entire emulated system with its own kernel. On the other hand, Anbox runs the Android system directly on the Linux kernel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Anbox android emulator on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How to Get Vertical Tabs on Chrome and Firefox Browsers [Ed: Vertical tabs in browsers go way more than a decade back. Microsoft is merely copying (like it did tabs) many years late.]
But switching over to a new browser does not make sense just for the sake of vertical tabs. Thankfully, there are workarounds by way of extensions that will help you get the vertical tabs in other browsers. Here we show you a few extensions to get vertical tabs on Chrome and Firefox.
-
This tutorial explains the steps to switch default Ubuntu applications to open with for each purpose you may want. For example, if you prefer to open pictures with another app rather than Image Viewer, you can switch. In other words, this is an app and file format reassociation. Follow the instructions below.
-
ExFAT presents a filesystem, specially designed and optimized for USB flash drives, SD cards, and external drives, which is making it popular for Linux users.
For purpose of formating a USB disk as exFAT on Linux, need to install the exfat-utils or exfatprogs which can allow us to create, read, write, etc. exFAT filesystem to any device whether is a USB device or hard disk partition.
In this tutorial we are going to show how to format a USB Drive as exFAT on Linux from terminal and GUI.
