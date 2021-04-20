The input subsystem updates were sent in today for the Linux 5.13 kernel and include support for the Amazon (Luna) Game Controller. Amazon's Game Controller (also known as the Luna Controller) is for the company's cloud gaming service. While geared for use with their cloud gaming service, the Luna Controller can work with Windows / PC / Mac / Android outside of Luna via Bluetooth or USB interfaces. The controller retails for $70 USD and can also work with Fire TV devices.

Klei Enterainment deliver again, adding the conversation-based deck-builder Griftlands to their list of Linux supported games. It looks brilliant too and it has received an Overwhelmingly Positive view from users on Steam overall. "Griftlands is a deck-building rogue-like where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore."

This looks absolutely brilliant. Oddventure is an upcoming adventure RPG from Infamous Rabbit and Pineapple Works that follows a girl trapped in a cursed fairy-tale world. "Oddventure is a JRPG about the misadventures of Charlie - a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Charlie searches for her troublesome brother Bonzo and ultimately for a way back home. The setting is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land straight from original Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales with a dark, Nietzschean twist." [...] For Linux fans, it's good news too as they're supporting "PC (Windows, Mac & Linux) and Nintendo Switch" with it being "actively developing and testing the game on all platforms".

The handy rmw (ReMove to Waste) shell utility for moving files to a waste folder, instead of immediately deleting them, got another minor bug-fix release today. Filenames now display correctly when using the -vvg option. That's it, that's all there is to rmw v0.7.09.

Gazebo is a free open-source robot simulation toolkit which designed to help engineers test algorithms, design their robot virtually, train AI systems with realistic scenarios and more. The system features dozens of features and functions, it is also packed by dozens of robotic engineers world-wide. Gazebo is getting frequent updates and bug fixes from its active developers' community, which makes it reliable for real-world usage.

Soft unbricking Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets with broken BIOS settings As you may know I've been doing a lot of hw-enablement work on Bay- and Cherry-Trail tablets as a side-project for the last couple of years. Some of these tablets have one interesting feature intended to "flash" Android on them. When turned on with both the volume-up and the volume-down buttons pressed at the same time they enter something called DNX mode, which it will then also print to the LCD panel, this is really just a variant of the android fastboot protocol built into the BIOS. Quite a few models support this, although on Bay Trail it sometimes seems to be supported (it gets shown on the screen) but it does not work since many models which only shipped with Windows lack the external device/gadget-mode phy which the Bay Trail SoC needs to be able to work in device/gadget mode (on Cherry Trail the gadget phy has been integrated into the SoC). So on to the topic of this blog-post, I recently used DNX mode to unbrick a tablet which was dead due to the BIOS settings get corrupted in a way where it would not boot and it was also impossible to enter the BIOS setup. After some duckduckgo-ing I found a thread about how in DNX mode you can upload a replacement for the efilinux.efi bootloader normally used for "fastboot boot <android-bootimg.img>" and how you can use this to upload a binary to flash the BIOS. I did not have a BIOS image of this tablet, so that approach did not work for me. But it did point me in the direction of a different, safer (no BIOS flashing involved) solution to unbrick the tablet.