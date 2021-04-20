Language Selection

Fedora 34 Review - Impressive Performance and Stability with Cutting-Edge Linux

It has been some time I am using Fedora 34 and I believe it's time for a Fedora 34 review. Here I put down my experience with Fedora 34 overall in its workstation edition. Read more

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 156 released

Another update is available: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 156. As usual for this time of the year, it is a spring clear release that updates lots of software and brings a new exciting feature: Live Graphs. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: [https://www.ipfire.org/donate]((https://www.ipfire.org/donate). Read more

6 examples of open source best practices in knowledge-sharing projects

As someone who has watched my fair share of projects and initiatives come and go, I value the follow-on effects of good knowledge sharing. Even knowledge from bygone projects is available to learn from the past; such is the benefit and the curse of an internet that never forgets—all the practices good, no-longer-good, and never-were-good are out there to be found. As the head of Red Hat's Open Source Program Office (OSPO), I both appreciate and benefit from the myriad ways different communities create and share knowledge about open source. Read more

