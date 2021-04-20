Videos/Shows: NoiseTorch, Kubernetes With Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Your Microphone NEEDS This Linux Audio App
RTX Voice-style noise filtering on Linux? WITHOUT any required hardware? That's the dream. Meet NoiseTorch, an incredible audio utility for Linux that works on ANY application (not just OBS). Let me demo it for you and hear the magic for yourself! WEAR HEADPHONES during this video for the best experience.
-
Building a 10-Node Kubernetes Cluster on Raspberry Pi & Ubuntu Server
Have you thought about setting up your very own Kubernetes cluster consisting of multiple Raspberry Pi's? It's not as hard as it sounds, and in this video, I'll show you how to set it up. Although this video will show the process of creating a ten node cluster, you don't have to have 10 nodes - as long as you have at least two, you'll be all set.
-
Plex Skeptics | Self-Hosted 44
Plex announces some big plans that make us a little nervous, Alex solves Chris's tablet performance woes, and we chat about Prometheus.
Plus, our thoughts on Duplicati alternatives and more.
-
LHS Episode #410: The Weekender LXXI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Linux Malware goes undetected since 2018?!
A new Linux malware has been discovered that targets 64-bit Linux installs including IoT devices. Potentially linked to the Torii botnet, this malware's mysterious origin and obfuscated plugin system makes analysis quite difficult.
-
Fedora 34 Review - Impressive Performance and Stability with Cutting-Edge Linux
It has been some time I am using Fedora 34 and I believe it's time for a Fedora 34 review. Here I put down my experience with Fedora 34 overall in its workstation edition.
Android Leftovers
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 156 released
Another update is available: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 156. As usual for this time of the year, it is a spring clear release that updates lots of software and brings a new exciting feature: Live Graphs. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: [https://www.ipfire.org/donate]((https://www.ipfire.org/donate).
6 examples of open source best practices in knowledge-sharing projects
As someone who has watched my fair share of projects and initiatives come and go, I value the follow-on effects of good knowledge sharing. Even knowledge from bygone projects is available to learn from the past; such is the benefit and the curse of an internet that never forgets—all the practices good, no-longer-good, and never-were-good are out there to be found. As the head of Red Hat's Open Source Program Office (OSPO), I both appreciate and benefit from the myriad ways different communities create and share knowledge about open source.
