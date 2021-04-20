FreeBSD's Q1 Report
This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between January and March, and is the first of four planned reports for 2021.
The first quarter of 2021 has been very active in both FreeBSD-CURRENT and -STABLE, with 13.0-RELEASE work starting in January and finishing up mid-April. It provides lots of new features, and there’s even a good chance that some workloads will experience performance improvements.
The number of entries is slightly down, and this is probably due to a combination of factors like code slush as well as the ongoing issues with COVID-19, but we naturally hope that things will look up next quarter. This combined with a switch-over to AsciiDoctor and a decision to make full use of the status report work schedule to avoid stress, means that the report can now be expected to come out at the end of the first month after the quarter has finished, rather than in the middle.
This report in particular includes a number of interesting entries, covering everything from the linuxulator, various mitigation work, long-awaited work on OpenBSM, work on kernel sanitizers, and many more things that it is hoped you will enjoy reading about.
Yours,
Daniel Ebdrup Jensen, with a status hat on.
Also: FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
