Security Patches and Reproducible Builds
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (mediawiki and unbound1.9), Fedora (djvulibre and samba), Mageia (ceph, messagelib, and pagure), openSUSE (alpine and exim), Oracle (kernel and postgresql), Scientific Linux (postgresql), and Ubuntu (thunderbird and unbound).
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 174 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 174. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ] * Check that we are parsing an actual Debian .buildinfo file, not just a file with that extension. (Closes: #987994, reproducible-builds/diffoscope#254) * Support signed .buildinfo files again -- file(1) reports them as "PGP signed message". [ Mattia Rizzolo ] * Make the testsuite pass with file(1) version 5.40. * Embed some short test fixtures in the test code itself. * Fix recognition of compressed .xz files with file(1) 5.40.
-
