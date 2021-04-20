Stable Kernels: 5.12.2, 5.11.19, 5.10.35, 5.4.117, and 4.19.190
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.2 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.11.19
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 347 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Patches and Reproducible Builds
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
5 min 22 sec ago
34 min 6 sec ago
34 min 46 sec ago
4 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 6 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 11 sec ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago