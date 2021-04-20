Wear OS May Finally Be Receiving an Update?

The Wear OS is considered one of the best operating-systems for smartwatches. However, one of the main complaints about it is due to the fact that it rarely gets updated with new features and changes. However, that might change soon, as one anticipated feature looks like it's about to become all the rage. Google IO 2021 is taking place soon - May 18. That's the day of the company's annual convention where we'll probably see Android 12, the newest Google smartphone, and more. As well as a keynote speech there are three days of talks, designed for developers who design apps for Google's various platforms, and one of them is about Wear OS. This one specific talk is called 'Create your first Tile in Wear'. The name suggests it is designed to help app developers create tiles for the Wear OS smartwatches. Tiles are different watch faces you can choose with specific functions. They let you see things like the weather forecast, event reminders, and similar data. They've always been for first-party Google apps, but a rumor in late 2020 suggested third-party apps could soon get tiles too.

Windows 10 Build 21370 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux On AMD Ryzen 5900X

Last month when carrying out tests of Windows 10 vs. Linux on the Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" processor we were very surprised to see Windows 10 frankly performing so well compared to Ubuntu and picking up more wins than usual. That unexpectedly strong showing for Windows 10 might be due to Intel's P-State behavior with Rocket Lake or other power management tuning or there the lack of on Linux at this time. But it led me to wondering if the latest Windows 10 updates spelled out anything different on the AMD Ryzen side... So here are some benchmarks of the latest Microsoft Windows 10 against Ubuntu 21.04 on the same AMD Ryzen 9 5900X system. Microsoft Windows 10 Pro x64 Build 21370 was benchmarked as the very newest Windows Insider Preview build for getting the latest software support and also using the latest AMD drivers as of testing. On the Linux side was the recently released Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.11 kernel.

eBPF for Advanced Linux Infrastructure Monitoring

A year has passed since the pandemic left us spending the better part of our days sheltering inside our homes. It has been a challenging time for developers, Sysadmins, and entire IT teams for that matter who began to juggle the task of monitoring and troubleshooting an influx of data within their systems and infrastructures as the world was forced online. To do their job properly, free, open-source technologies like Linux have become increasingly attractive, especially amongst Ops professionals and Sysadmins in charge of maintaining growing and complex environments. Engineers, as well, are using more open-source technologies largely due to the flexibility and openness they have to offer, versus commercial offerings that are accompanied by high-cost pricing and stringent feature lock-ins. One emerging technology in particular - eBPF - has made its appearance in multiple projects, including commercial and open-source offerings. Before discussing more about the community surrounding eBPF and its growth during the pandemic, it’s important to understand what it is and how it’s being utilized. eBPF, or extended Berkley packet filtering, was originally introduced as BPF back in 1992 in a paper by Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory researchers as a rule-based mechanism to filter and capture network packets. Filters would be implemented to run inside a register-based Virtual Machine (VM), which itself would exist inside the Linux Kernel. After several years of non-activity, BPF was extended to eBPF, featuring a full-blown VM to run small programs inside the Linux Kernel. Since these programs run from inside the Kernel, they can be attached to a particular code path and be executed when it is traversed, making them perfect to create applications for packet filtering and performance analysis and monitoring.