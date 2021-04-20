Wear OS May Finally Be Receiving an Update?
The Wear OS is considered one of the best operating-systems for smartwatches. However, one of the main complaints about it is due to the fact that it rarely gets updated with new features and changes. However, that might change soon, as one anticipated feature looks like it's about to become all the rage.
Google IO 2021 is taking place soon - May 18. That's the day of the company's annual convention where we'll probably see Android 12, the newest Google smartphone, and more. As well as a keynote speech there are three days of talks, designed for developers who design apps for Google's various platforms, and one of them is about Wear OS.
This one specific talk is called 'Create your first Tile in Wear'. The name suggests it is designed to help app developers create tiles for the Wear OS smartwatches. Tiles are different watch faces you can choose with specific functions. They let you see things like the weather forecast, event reminders, and similar data. They've always been for first-party Google apps, but a rumor in late 2020 suggested third-party apps could soon get tiles too.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 239 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 44 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago