Free and Open Source Game Engines for Developing Linux Games
This article will cover a list of free and open source game engines that can be used for developing 2D and 3D games on Linux. There are numerous such game engines, some of them have been in development for decades. This article, however, will cover only those that are currently active in development. This article will also exclude game engines that allow you to create a specific type of game only (FPS only game engines for example) and ports of commercial game engines that require you to have original game files. In short, the article will feature those game engines that allow you to create a variety of different games with flexibility.
Godot
Godot is a free and open source game engine that allows you to create 2D and 3D games for a number of different platforms including game consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. It comes with a liberal license that allows you to monetize your game in numerous ways without much restrictions. It is one of the fastest growing open source game engines available out there today, with good documentation and ever growing community. Some people also term it as the best open source alternative for the proprietary Unity game engine.
Godot comes with a visual game editor having a built-in scene, code and script editor. Other main features of Godot include predefined and user defined nodes, live editing, pipelines, custom tools, shader editor, post-processing effects, advanced lighting, tile based map editor, predefined and user made animations, advanced debugging tools, built-in profiler, multiple scripting languages and so on.
You can download the latest version of Godot game engine for all major Linux distributions from here. Official documentation is available here.
