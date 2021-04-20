VLC 4.0 will be released later this year with a brand new user interface, making the entire video watching experience more intuitive and full of features for videos of all sorts. VLC has been downloaded over 3.5 billion times since it first came out almost 20 years ago. It is one of the world’s most popular open-source apps. The gears at VideoLAN are spinning as they prepare for the launch of the next generation of one of the most popular media players available for just about every operating system out there. VLC 4.0 is right around the corner, launching in the coming months.

Wear OS May Finally Be Receiving an Update? The Wear OS is considered one of the best operating-systems for smartwatches. However, one of the main complaints about it is due to the fact that it rarely gets updated with new features and changes. However, that might change soon, as one anticipated feature looks like it's about to become all the rage. Google IO 2021 is taking place soon - May 18. That's the day of the company's annual convention where we'll probably see Android 12, the newest Google smartphone, and more. As well as a keynote speech there are three days of talks, designed for developers who design apps for Google's various platforms, and one of them is about Wear OS. This one specific talk is called 'Create your first Tile in Wear'. The name suggests it is designed to help app developers create tiles for the Wear OS smartwatches. Tiles are different watch faces you can choose with specific functions. They let you see things like the weather forecast, event reminders, and similar data. They've always been for first-party Google apps, but a rumor in late 2020 suggested third-party apps could soon get tiles too.