How to remove a directory in Linux
Performing CRUD Operations in Linux are daily routine tasks like creating, reading, updating, and deleting a file or directory. This post will walk through a detailed guide on how to remove a directory in Linux from the terminal. Removing a directory in lynx is not as easy as removing a file. A directory may be an empty directory or may include multiple files in itself or further subdirectories in it.
There can be various ways to remove a directory in any Linux Operating system. For example, if you are using a GUI of any Linux Operating system like GNOME or KDE, you can remove any directory by just right-clicking on the directory. But, when you are working with a stand-alone Linux server and only have a terminal to work with the Linux Operating system, this guide will help you remove a directory in the Linux Operating system’s terminal.
How to Setup Encryption on Synology NAS
Protecting your private data is very important. Synology also cares about your data. So, every Synology NAS unit has built-in support for data encryption. Synology supports 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) data encryption. In this encryption method, your data is stored on the shared folders in an encrypted format with a set of encryption keys. 256-bit AES encryption allows the Synology NAS to block all unauthorized access attempts on your encrypted data.
This article will show you how to create an encrypted shared folder, set up encryption on an existing shared folder, mount and unmount encrypted shared folder, automatically mount encrypted shared folders, and access encrypted shared folders on your Synology NAS. So, let’s get started.
How to Set Hostname Using Hostnamectl Command?
The hostname is an identity of the system and is used by the networks to search the system.
The “hostnamectl” is a Linux command that is used to set the hostname in the terminal without even opening and editing in the etc/hostname file of a system.
Using the “hostnamectl” command, the user can edit the static, pretty, and transient hostname as well.
How do I add a folder to the sidebar in Ubuntu? – Linux Hint
In Windows, you can handily add your favorite folders to the sidebar with a simple drag and drop maneuver. At first glance, this may seem impossible to achieve in Ubuntu, as trying to drag a folder to the sidebar for easy accessibility does not work. However, there is a way you can do that, and this guide is devoted to showing you how.
How to check cron logs in Linux – Linux Hint
In a Linux environment, the most common word ‘cron jobs’ is mostly used. For those who don’t know about that. A cron job is a task scheduler that automates all repetitive tasks in a Linux distribution. Cron jobs are executed at a specified date and time, which is scheduled by the system administrator. So, cron jobs logs or history are maintained in a log file that helps the system administrator to verify that either the cron jobs are executed at a specified time or not.
We will discuss in this article how a user can view the cron logs files in a Linux environment. We have performed all tasks on the Ubuntu 20.04 system that will give you a better understanding of the cron logs.
Open the terminal by pressing the keyboard shortcut ‘Ctrl+Alt+t’.
How to checkout remote branch in Git
The branch is an essential part of any git repository. Multiple branches help manage the code properly. Any new feature can be tested without affecting the other code of the repository by keeping the files separately by using the branch. All commits are done by switching into the particular branch that contains new or updated files. The changes made in the local branch can be pushed into the remote branch, and the updated remote branch can be pulled into the local branch. `git checkout` command is mainly used to switch between the branches of the local repository and create a new branch locally. But this command can be used to check out the remote repository branch and how this command can be used for the branches of a remote repository, as shown in this tutorial.
How to execute multiple curl requests in parallel – Linux Hint
Suppose you want to run multiple curl requests concurrently for whatever reason, say 10 requests at the same time. How would you go about it? In this tutorial, we demonstrate how you can execute multiple curly requests concurrently.
How to Mount ISO Images Files in Linux – Linux Hint
This article will list a few methods using which you can mount ISO image files in Linux. After mounting these ISO image files, you will be able to browse their contents and copy / extract data from the mount point to your local file system.
How to Use md5sum Command? – Linux Hint
We have already discussed in another tutorial about the Linux sha1sum command to check the file’s integrity. Similarly, on Linux systems, there are multiple checksums for the verification of messages, files, and data integrity.
It is good to verify the operations when performed, like if you’re installing anything from the website, then to verify if it is installed correctly, there must be some checksums.
A popular tool among Linux users is “md5sum” which comes from “MD5” known as the message-digest algorithm. The Md5 consists of a 128-bit cryptographic hash value that is used for the authentication of files and data integrity.
The “md5sum” checksum is a well-suited tool that helps calculate and verify the 128-bit hashes. It is a built-in program in most of the UNIX systems to compute and generate input files for a 128-bit message digest.
How to Stash Untracked Files in Git? – Linux Hint
Git stash is a useful feature of git when the git user needs to switch from one working directory to another working directory for fixing any issue and the modified files of the current working directory are required to store before switching. Git slash stores all modified tracked, untracked, and ignored files and helps the user to retrieve the modified content when requires. It allows the git user to save changes that can be required in the future and helps the user to clean the current working directory quickly. It stores the uncommitted changes of the tracked files by default and omits the untracked and ignored files. But sometimes, it requires saving the untracked files. The untracked files can be slashed in by using –include-untracked option of git stash command and git add command. How these commands can be used to save untracked files in git has shown in this tutorial.
How to Run “script” Command in Linux? – Linux Hint
The script command is used to typescript or record all terminal processes. After running the script command, it begins recording everything that appears on the screen, including inputs and outputs, until it exits.
If you don’t specify any argument, the “typescript file” will be created in the directory to save the terminal record.
The script command records both standard input/output and time of execution.
This post describes what the “script” command is and how it works with various options.
How to Use Linux Journalctl Command?
Linux-based systems provide multiple tools that help record and analyze system logs. Just like the “systemd”, which is a powerful tool used to collect logs from the sources in a binary format and allows the user to get the logs using command-line.
The logs we discussed in the above section are the “Journal logs”.
The “Journald” is a system program from the systemd tool that collects data from multiple logs in a binary format. It works the same way as syslog but gives a more efficient way to manage logs.
The Linux system has an effective tool termed “journalctl” that helps the user read and communicate with the “journal logs”. This utility is a standard way to display log messages provided by journald and monitor them.
Install Strimio Radio on Ubuntu
Strimio is a free streaming service that allows you to access and enjoy thousands of live streams from all around the world. It is a cloud-based app equipped with many useful features available on several platforms, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. In this article, we will go into depth about Strimio’s functionality, features, and how you can install it on Ubuntu.
How to Run “patch” Command in Linux? – Linux Hint
The “patch” is a command for adding patch files to source code or text files. It takes input as a patch file and applies differences to original files. We use the “diff” tool to get the difference.
The “diff” is abbreviated as “differences” and is used to compare the content of two files and list the changes in standard output.
A set of source codes makes up a piece of software. Developers build the source code that evolves over time. Getting a new file for each update is unrealistic or time-consuming. Therefore, the safest method is to distribute improvements only. The modifications are made to the old file, and then a new or patched file is created for the new software version.
This guide shows you how to use the “diff” command to generate a patch file and then apply it with the “patch” command.
What is the Meaning of chmod 755, and How to execute and Verify It? – Linux Hint
In Linux, chmod is a built-in command that manages the access permission of file objects (files and directories). It can assign groups, users, and others to have permission for executing, reading, and writing permission on a certain file or directory.
The number defined after chmod represents the permissions. The chmod 775 is an essential command that assigns read, write, and execute permission to a specific user, group, or others.
In this guide, check out how to use chmod 755.
Set Upstream Branch in Git – Linux Hint
When a new feature is added to any git repository or the user wants to clone a git repository through a branch, then the upstream branch is used. The git user can select the location of the local branch and modify the default remote branch by setting the git upstream branch. Normally, the names of the local branch and remote branch are kept the same by the git user. After updating the local branch locally, the changes made are pushed to the remote branch. Sometimes, it is required to push the modified content of the local branch to the remote branch. These tasks can be done using the –set-upstream option of the git command. How this git option can be used in different ways has been shown in this tutorial.
Linux for freshers: How to Install XAMPP on linux h
XAMPP is the most popular PHP development environment.
XAMPP is a completely free, easy to install Apache distribution containing MariaDB, PHP, and Perl.
Linux for freshers: how to send broadcast messages to all currently logged on users in linux h
Wall displays the contents of a file or, by default, its standard input, on the terminals of all currently logged-in users. The command will cut over 79 character long lines to new lines. Short lines are white space padded to have 79 characters. The command will always put the carriage return and new line at the end of each line.
Only the super-user can write on the terminals of users who have chosen to deny messages or are using a program that automatically denies messages.
Reading from a file is refused when the invoker is not a superuser and the program is suid or sgid.
Linux for freshers: How to Install innotop in linux?
Innotop is an efficient command-line monitoring tool for local and remote MySQL servers running under Innodb. It helps to monitoring several operations like MySQL replication status, user statistics, query list, InnoDB buffers, InnoDB I/O information etc.
Linux for freshers: How to find the file size of a remote HTTP object?
There are times when you need to know the file size of an HTTP object without actually downloading the file. This little trick comes in very handy when web servers respond with the Content-Length of an object in the HEAD request itself.
How To Install HAProxy on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, HAProxy is an open-source, reliable, and High-Performance TCP/HTTP Load Balancer and Proxy server which runs on Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris. HAProxy is written in C and it provides a high availability load balancer for TCP and HTTP-based applications that run on multiple servers. The best thing is that it has a free community edition, and it is an open-source application. The enterprise edition is also there, but it has a price tag.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the HAProxy load balancer on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to install IMVU on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install IMVU on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Configuring Ansible Tower with the Tower Configuration Collection
One of the goals of Red Hat Services is to bring a standardized and collaboratively created toolkit and approach to customers to speed up and improve automation practices. Red Hat’s Automation Community of Practice--a part of Red Hat Services--has created a new collection that acts as a wrapper for the ansible.tower collection, creating a powerful toolkit to help speed up the automation of an Ansible Tower environment. This post will provide an overview of what’s in the collection and show you how to install and use the tower_configuration.
VLC 4.0 Coming This Year With Completely Redesigned UI
VLC 4.0 will be released later this year with a brand new user interface, making the entire video watching experience more intuitive and full of features for videos of all sorts. VLC has been downloaded over 3.5 billion times since it first came out almost 20 years ago. It is one of the world’s most popular open-source apps. The gears at VideoLAN are spinning as they prepare for the launch of the next generation of one of the most popular media players available for just about every operating system out there. VLC 4.0 is right around the corner, launching in the coming months.
Android Leftovers
Wear OS May Finally Be Receiving an Update?
The Wear OS is considered one of the best operating-systems for smartwatches. However, one of the main complaints about it is due to the fact that it rarely gets updated with new features and changes. However, that might change soon, as one anticipated feature looks like it's about to become all the rage. Google IO 2021 is taking place soon - May 18. That's the day of the company's annual convention where we'll probably see Android 12, the newest Google smartphone, and more. As well as a keynote speech there are three days of talks, designed for developers who design apps for Google's various platforms, and one of them is about Wear OS. This one specific talk is called 'Create your first Tile in Wear'. The name suggests it is designed to help app developers create tiles for the Wear OS smartwatches. Tiles are different watch faces you can choose with specific functions. They let you see things like the weather forecast, event reminders, and similar data. They've always been for first-party Google apps, but a rumor in late 2020 suggested third-party apps could soon get tiles too.
Windows 10 Build 21370 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux On AMD Ryzen 5900X
Last month when carrying out tests of Windows 10 vs. Linux on the Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" processor we were very surprised to see Windows 10 frankly performing so well compared to Ubuntu and picking up more wins than usual. That unexpectedly strong showing for Windows 10 might be due to Intel's P-State behavior with Rocket Lake or other power management tuning or there the lack of on Linux at this time. But it led me to wondering if the latest Windows 10 updates spelled out anything different on the AMD Ryzen side... So here are some benchmarks of the latest Microsoft Windows 10 against Ubuntu 21.04 on the same AMD Ryzen 9 5900X system. Microsoft Windows 10 Pro x64 Build 21370 was benchmarked as the very newest Windows Insider Preview build for getting the latest software support and also using the latest AMD drivers as of testing. On the Linux side was the recently released Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.11 kernel.
