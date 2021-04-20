One of the goals of Red Hat Services is to bring a standardized and collaboratively created toolkit and approach to customers to speed up and improve automation practices. Red Hat’s Automation Community of Practice--a part of Red Hat Services--has created a new collection that acts as a wrapper for the ansible.tower collection, creating a powerful toolkit to help speed up the automation of an Ansible Tower environment. This post will provide an overview of what’s in the collection and show you how to install and use the tower_configuration.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, HAProxy is an open-source, reliable, and High-Performance TCP/HTTP Load Balancer and Proxy server which runs on Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris. HAProxy is written in C and it provides a high availability load balancer for TCP and HTTP-based applications that run on multiple servers. The best thing is that it has a free community edition, and it is an open-source application. The enterprise edition is also there, but it has a price tag. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the HAProxy load balancer on a Debian 10 (Buster).

Wall displays the contents of a file or, by default, its standard input, on the terminals of all currently logged-in users. The command will cut over 79 character long lines to new lines. Short lines are white space padded to have 79 characters. The command will always put the carriage return and new line at the end of each line. Only the super-user can write on the terminals of users who have chosen to deny messages or are using a program that automatically denies messages. Reading from a file is refused when the invoker is not a superuser and the program is suid or sgid.

When a new feature is added to any git repository or the user wants to clone a git repository through a branch, then the upstream branch is used. The git user can select the location of the local branch and modify the default remote branch by setting the git upstream branch. Normally, the names of the local branch and remote branch are kept the same by the git user. After updating the local branch locally, the changes made are pushed to the remote branch. Sometimes, it is required to push the modified content of the local branch to the remote branch. These tasks can be done using the –set-upstream option of the git command. How this git option can be used in different ways has been shown in this tutorial.

In Linux, chmod is a built-in command that manages the access permission of file objects (files and directories). It can assign groups, users, and others to have permission for executing, reading, and writing permission on a certain file or directory. The number defined after chmod represents the permissions. The chmod 775 is an essential command that assigns read, write, and execute permission to a specific user, group, or others. In this guide, check out how to use chmod 755.

The “patch” is a command for adding patch files to source code or text files. It takes input as a patch file and applies differences to original files. We use the “diff” tool to get the difference. The “diff” is abbreviated as “differences” and is used to compare the content of two files and list the changes in standard output. A set of source codes makes up a piece of software. Developers build the source code that evolves over time. Getting a new file for each update is unrealistic or time-consuming. Therefore, the safest method is to distribute improvements only. The modifications are made to the old file, and then a new or patched file is created for the new software version. This guide shows you how to use the “diff” command to generate a patch file and then apply it with the “patch” command.

Strimio is a free streaming service that allows you to access and enjoy thousands of live streams from all around the world. It is a cloud-based app equipped with many useful features available on several platforms, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. In this article, we will go into depth about Strimio’s functionality, features, and how you can install it on Ubuntu.

Linux-based systems provide multiple tools that help record and analyze system logs. Just like the “systemd”, which is a powerful tool used to collect logs from the sources in a binary format and allows the user to get the logs using command-line. The logs we discussed in the above section are the “Journal logs”. The “Journald” is a system program from the systemd tool that collects data from multiple logs in a binary format. It works the same way as syslog but gives a more efficient way to manage logs. The Linux system has an effective tool termed “journalctl” that helps the user read and communicate with the “journal logs”. This utility is a standard way to display log messages provided by journald and monitor them.

The script command is used to typescript or record all terminal processes. After running the script command, it begins recording everything that appears on the screen, including inputs and outputs, until it exits. If you don’t specify any argument, the “typescript file” will be created in the directory to save the terminal record. The script command records both standard input/output and time of execution. This post describes what the “script” command is and how it works with various options.

Git stash is a useful feature of git when the git user needs to switch from one working directory to another working directory for fixing any issue and the modified files of the current working directory are required to store before switching. Git slash stores all modified tracked, untracked, and ignored files and helps the user to retrieve the modified content when requires. It allows the git user to save changes that can be required in the future and helps the user to clean the current working directory quickly. It stores the uncommitted changes of the tracked files by default and omits the untracked and ignored files. But sometimes, it requires saving the untracked files. The untracked files can be slashed in by using –include-untracked option of git stash command and git add command. How these commands can be used to save untracked files in git has shown in this tutorial.

We have already discussed in another tutorial about the Linux sha1sum command to check the file’s integrity. Similarly, on Linux systems, there are multiple checksums for the verification of messages, files, and data integrity. It is good to verify the operations when performed, like if you’re installing anything from the website, then to verify if it is installed correctly, there must be some checksums. A popular tool among Linux users is “md5sum” which comes from “MD5” known as the message-digest algorithm. The Md5 consists of a 128-bit cryptographic hash value that is used for the authentication of files and data integrity. The “md5sum” checksum is a well-suited tool that helps calculate and verify the 128-bit hashes. It is a built-in program in most of the UNIX systems to compute and generate input files for a 128-bit message digest.

The branch is an essential part of any git repository. Multiple branches help manage the code properly. Any new feature can be tested without affecting the other code of the repository by keeping the files separately by using the branch. All commits are done by switching into the particular branch that contains new or updated files. The changes made in the local branch can be pushed into the remote branch, and the updated remote branch can be pulled into the local branch. `git checkout` command is mainly used to switch between the branches of the local repository and create a new branch locally. But this command can be used to check out the remote repository branch and how this command can be used for the branches of a remote repository, as shown in this tutorial.

In a Linux environment, the most common word ‘cron jobs’ is mostly used. For those who don’t know about that. A cron job is a task scheduler that automates all repetitive tasks in a Linux distribution. Cron jobs are executed at a specified date and time, which is scheduled by the system administrator. So, cron jobs logs or history are maintained in a log file that helps the system administrator to verify that either the cron jobs are executed at a specified time or not. We will discuss in this article how a user can view the cron logs files in a Linux environment. We have performed all tasks on the Ubuntu 20.04 system that will give you a better understanding of the cron logs. Open the terminal by pressing the keyboard shortcut ‘Ctrl+Alt+t’.

In Windows, you can handily add your favorite folders to the sidebar with a simple drag and drop maneuver. At first glance, this may seem impossible to achieve in Ubuntu, as trying to drag a folder to the sidebar for easy accessibility does not work. However, there is a way you can do that, and this guide is devoted to showing you how.

The hostname is an identity of the system and is used by the networks to search the system. The “hostnamectl” is a Linux command that is used to set the hostname in the terminal without even opening and editing in the etc/hostname file of a system. Using the “hostnamectl” command, the user can edit the static, pretty, and transient hostname as well.

Protecting your private data is very important. Synology also cares about your data. So, every Synology NAS unit has built-in support for data encryption. Synology supports 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) data encryption. In this encryption method, your data is stored on the shared folders in an encrypted format with a set of encryption keys. 256-bit AES encryption allows the Synology NAS to block all unauthorized access attempts on your encrypted data. This article will show you how to create an encrypted shared folder, set up encryption on an existing shared folder, mount and unmount encrypted shared folder, automatically mount encrypted shared folders, and access encrypted shared folders on your Synology NAS. So, let’s get started.

Performing CRUD Operations in Linux are daily routine tasks like creating, reading, updating, and deleting a file or directory. This post will walk through a detailed guide on how to remove a directory in Linux from the terminal. Removing a directory in lynx is not as easy as removing a file. A directory may be an empty directory or may include multiple files in itself or further subdirectories in it. There can be various ways to remove a directory in any Linux Operating system. For example, if you are using a GUI of any Linux Operating system like GNOME or KDE, you can remove any directory by just right-clicking on the directory. But, when you are working with a stand-alone Linux server and only have a terminal to work with the Linux Operating system, this guide will help you remove a directory in the Linux Operating system’s terminal.

The Wine development release 6.8 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Libraries installed into architecture-specific subdirectories. - Secur32 library converted to PE. - Support for Map object in JavaScript. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.8.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.8.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list. Also: Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories - Phoronix

Free and Open Source Game Engines for Developing Linux Games This article will cover a list of free and open source game engines that can be used for developing 2D and 3D games on Linux. There are numerous such game engines, some of them have been in development for decades. This article, however, will cover only those that are currently active in development. This article will also exclude game engines that allow you to create a specific type of game only (FPS only game engines for example) and ports of commercial game engines that require you to have original game files. In short, the article will feature those game engines that allow you to create a variety of different games with flexibility. Godot Godot is a free and open source game engine that allows you to create 2D and 3D games for a number of different platforms including game consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. It comes with a liberal license that allows you to monetize your game in numerous ways without much restrictions. It is one of the fastest growing open source game engines available out there today, with good documentation and ever growing community. Some people also term it as the best open source alternative for the proprietary Unity game engine. Godot comes with a visual game editor having a built-in scene, code and script editor. Other main features of Godot include predefined and user defined nodes, live editing, pipelines, custom tools, shader editor, post-processing effects, advanced lighting, tile based map editor, predefined and user made animations, advanced debugging tools, built-in profiler, multiple scripting languages and so on. You can download the latest version of Godot game engine for all major Linux distributions from here. Official documentation is available here.