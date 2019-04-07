Android Leftovers
-
The 6 recent Android 12 leaks we're most excited to see | TechRadar
-
Revised Nokia Android 11 update timeline revealed, devices reshuffled
-
How to hear your screen read aloud in Android 11 - TechRepublic
-
How to manage location sharing in Android 11 - TechRepublic
-
Microphone Not Working on Your Android Phone? How to Fix It
-
Oculus Quest Might Be Getting Android Apps
-
Android Circuit: Galaxy S22 Ultra Leaks, S21 Fan Edition Revealed, Nokia X20 On Sale
-
TiVo’s first Android TV dongle also appears to be its last - The Verge
-
OnePlus update could radically change look of your Android smartphone | Express.co.uk
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 499 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program. GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes: - Off-canvas guides are now supported. - Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog. Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension
KDE: KF6, KDE Frameworks, ELF Dissector, and Latte Dock
5 Best Screenshot Tools For Linux In 2021
Sometime our job might ask us to the take the screenshot of the desktop or the screen of our laptop or the desktop. One of the default method of capturing your screen on Linux is by pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Meanwhile, there are also few key combination to take screenshot on Linux.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago