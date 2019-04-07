today's howtos
-
How to (not) use Docker to share your password with [crackers]
By default this will copy everything in the current directory into the image. That everything might include a variety of secrets you didn’t intend to copy in: a .env file with password, for example.
Deleting the file afterwards with RUN rm mysecret won’t help, because of the way Docker layers work. You need to make sure they never get copied in in the first place.
Once the secret is in the Docker image, anyone who can access that image now has access to the secret. This is extra fun when the image is publicly available, but can still hurt you if the image is in a private repository that gets breached.
How can you prevent copying in secrets by mistake?
-
How to Set a Time Limit on Linux Commands
For system administrators who are responsible for controlling Linux servers, resource management is an important task to take care of. Sometimes, Linux commands take up a huge chunk of system resources and need to be stopped.
Luckily, you can limit the runtime of your commands using utilities like timelimit. In this article, we will discuss why you should add time limits to your commands and how to add a time restriction using commands like timelimit and timeout.
-
How to Recover Deleted Files on Linux Using TestDisk
Have you ever accidentally deleted a file on your Linux machine? Or maybe some program removed an important folder stored on your system storage. In such situations, data recovery software is the only fix to this issue.
TestDisk is one such recovery tool developed for the Linux command line. In this article, we will discuss TestDisk and how to install it, along with a detailed guide on recovering deleted files and folders on your Linux system.
-
Protect Your Online Privacy With The Tor Browser Bundle
For anyone looking to protect their privacy online, Tor is an invaluable tool. It is both one of the most reliable ways to hide your identity and one of the easiest to use on Linux.
Tor works by routing your computer's internet traffic through their own network. This way, you can still access online resources as usual, but your network traffic appears to originate from the Tor network, your IP address remains hidden, and your data is encrypted in the process. With Tor, you can also access .onion domain names, and access the infamous dark web.
In this guide, we'll show you how to download, install, and configure Tor on a Linux system. This will get you up and running in a few steps so you can anonymize your traffic and access Tor-specific websites.
-
How to Install Apache Tomcat on Rocky Linux 8
Like Apache, Apache Tomcat is an HTTP server that serves HTTP and is also a servlet container. Apache is a general-purpose HTTP server that supports several advanced options that Tomcat does not. The Tomcat functions primarily as a servlet and JSP server for Java technologies for development purposes. Thus can be used to provide your Java servlets and JSPs. So, you can create your WAR file ( Web Application Archive) in your Java project and simply save it in the Tomcat deployment directory.
-
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program. GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes: - Off-canvas guides are now supported. - Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog. Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension
KDE: KF6, KDE Frameworks, ELF Dissector, and Latte Dock
5 Best Screenshot Tools For Linux In 2021
Sometime our job might ask us to the take the screenshot of the desktop or the screen of our laptop or the desktop. One of the default method of capturing your screen on Linux is by pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Meanwhile, there are also few key combination to take screenshot on Linux.
