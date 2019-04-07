Language Selection

Saturday 8th of May 2021
Development
  • Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.19 and 8.0.5

    RPMs of PHP version 8.0.6 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).

    RPMs of PHP version 7.4.19 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).

  • Beat imposter syndrome by developing ‘true confidence’ as a software engineer

    Let me start this post off by saying that impostor syndrome has already been covered profusely and at length, and there’s probably nothing new I can add to the discussion, so let me stop here, thanks for reading, and sorry for wasting your time.

    [...]

    “But I don’t know anything about Flask or Django or how to author a pip package, and I don’t know the difference between Python 3 and Python 2, and I’ve never used the collections package, and sometimes when I laugh too hard, I pee myself a little bit.”

  • Colin Walters: tar::Builder isn’t Send

    I recently made a new project in Rust that is generating multiple bootable operating system disk image types from a "pristine" image with the goal of deduplicating storage.

    At one point I decided to speed it up using rayon. Each thread here is basically taking a pristine base (read-only), doing some nontrivial computation and writing a new version derived from it. The code is using .par_iter().try_for_each(); here the rayon crate handles spinning up worker threads, etc.

    That all worked fine.

  • [Old] Why I wrote Net::Google::CivicInformation

    Before I became a computer programmer, I tried my hand at being a human programmer, in the form of a wordsmith, as I called myself then. I had various jobs as a writer, editor, translator and journalist, but I met with little success, for two main reasons. In those days you needed a publisher to find your work interesting enough to publish before anyone could read it, and that was a pretty high bar. And in the second place, it was difficult to get the humans to react to the content I wrote (I’m still exercised that the movie reviewer would get more letters to the editor than I did after a political exposé that took a month to produce).

    I still remember the moment of awe and inspiration in early 1994 or so, when after acquiring a sparkly new i286 PC at Circuit City, I discovered the World Wide Web and its promise of a world free of publishers and constraining editors. I jumped right in and became one of the first “webmasters,” which led to a job where I needed to learn Perl. Over a short time I began to thrill more at the construction of the engine to publish the content than at the creating of it. I still had the barrier-free entry point, and as to my second gripe … well, I found that computers respond much more predictably to my writing than humans ever did.

  • [Older] Interview: Trying to Catch Paul "LeoNerd" Evans

    Paul “LeoNerd” Evans is a CPAN author, blogger, and core Perl contributor. He introduced the experimental isa operator in Perl 5.32 and the try/catch syntax in an upcoming version.

  • Downloading and Installing Perl in 2021

    If you’re reading this article, you’re likely looking for a simple way to download and install the Perl programming language. Or you already have Perl installed as part of your operating system, but it’s older than the currently-supported versions (5.32.1 or 5.30.3) and you’d like to use the latest and greatest features. The download options may seem daunting, especially if you’re new to computers or programming. We’ll take things step by step, and soon you’ll be on your way to writing your first Perl program.

    A word of warning, though: Several of these steps (and usually Perl itself) require using your computer’s command-line or terminal interface.

  • How to change python default version in ubuntu?

    In ubuntu By default python version was 2.7. We need to use python3 to run the python files with the latest version.

  • Logistic Regression in Python – Linux Hint

    Logistic regression is a machine learning classification algorithm. Logistic regression is also similar to linear regression. But the main difference between logistic regression and linear regression is that the logistic regression output values are always binary (0, 1) and not numeric. The logistic regression basically creates a relationship between independent variables (one or more than one) and dependent variables.

GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready

GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program. GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes: - Off-canvas guides are now supported. - Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog. Read more Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension

KDE: KF6, KDE Frameworks, ELF Dissector, and Latte Dock

     
  • Investigating Library Dependencies with ELF Dissector

    With the upcoming KF6 transition we have the chance again to further untangle and clean up dependencies between KDE Frameworks. There’s a number of tools that help us with analyzing the current state of dependencies, one that we didn’t have when KF5 was started is ELF Dissector. Library-level Dependencies When looking at dependencies we usually start at the module or library level, with something as simple and widely available like ldd. For nicer visualization, script like KDE’s draw_lib_dependencies exist to visualize the result. CMake also provides a similar option to produce a built-time dependency graph.

    •    
  • Latte Dock HowTo Session #1 | The Basics

    Hello everyone, this is the first episode from Latte HowTo Sessions. For all these episodes, upcoming Latte v0.10 will be used to demonstrate different options and areas of Latte Dock applicaiton.

5 Best Screenshot Tools For Linux In 2021

Sometime our job might ask us to the take the screenshot of the desktop or the screen of our laptop or the desktop. One of the default method of capturing your screen on Linux is by pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Meanwhile, there are also few key combination to take screenshot on Linux. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to (not) use Docker to share your password with [crackers]

    By default this will copy everything in the current directory into the image. That everything might include a variety of secrets you didn’t intend to copy in: a .env file with password, for example.

    Deleting the file afterwards with RUN rm mysecret won’t help, because of the way Docker layers work. You need to make sure they never get copied in in the first place.

    Once the secret is in the Docker image, anyone who can access that image now has access to the secret. This is extra fun when the image is publicly available, but can still hurt you if the image is in a private repository that gets breached.

    How can you prevent copying in secrets by mistake?

  • How to Set a Time Limit on Linux Commands

    For system administrators who are responsible for controlling Linux servers, resource management is an important task to take care of. Sometimes, Linux commands take up a huge chunk of system resources and need to be stopped. Luckily, you can limit the runtime of your commands using utilities like timelimit. In this article, we will discuss why you should add time limits to your commands and how to add a time restriction using commands like timelimit and timeout.

  • How to Recover Deleted Files on Linux Using TestDisk

    Have you ever accidentally deleted a file on your Linux machine? Or maybe some program removed an important folder stored on your system storage. In such situations, data recovery software is the only fix to this issue. TestDisk is one such recovery tool developed for the Linux command line. In this article, we will discuss TestDisk and how to install it, along with a detailed guide on recovering deleted files and folders on your Linux system.

  • Protect Your Online Privacy With The Tor Browser Bundle

    For anyone looking to protect their privacy online, Tor is an invaluable tool. It is both one of the most reliable ways to hide your identity and one of the easiest to use on Linux. Tor works by routing your computer's internet traffic through their own network. This way, you can still access online resources as usual, but your network traffic appears to originate from the Tor network, your IP address remains hidden, and your data is encrypted in the process. With Tor, you can also access .onion domain names, and access the infamous dark web. In this guide, we'll show you how to download, install, and configure Tor on a Linux system. This will get you up and running in a few steps so you can anonymize your traffic and access Tor-specific websites.

  • How to Install Apache Tomcat on Rocky Linux 8

    Like Apache, Apache Tomcat is an HTTP server that serves HTTP and is also a servlet container. Apache is a general-purpose HTTP server that supports several advanced options that Tomcat does not. The Tomcat functions primarily as a servlet and JSP server for Java technologies for development purposes. Thus can be used to provide your Java servlets and JSPs. So, you can create your WAR file ( Web Application Archive) in your Java project and simply save it in the Tomcat deployment directory.

