Programming Leftovers
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.19 and 8.0.5
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.6 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.19 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
Beat imposter syndrome by developing ‘true confidence’ as a software engineer
Let me start this post off by saying that impostor syndrome has already been covered profusely and at length, and there’s probably nothing new I can add to the discussion, so let me stop here, thanks for reading, and sorry for wasting your time.
[...]
“But I don’t know anything about Flask or Django or how to author a pip package, and I don’t know the difference between Python 3 and Python 2, and I’ve never used the collections package, and sometimes when I laugh too hard, I pee myself a little bit.”
Colin Walters: tar::Builder isn’t Send
I recently made a new project in Rust that is generating multiple bootable operating system disk image types from a "pristine" image with the goal of deduplicating storage.
At one point I decided to speed it up using rayon. Each thread here is basically taking a pristine base (read-only), doing some nontrivial computation and writing a new version derived from it. The code is using .par_iter().try_for_each(); here the rayon crate handles spinning up worker threads, etc.
That all worked fine.
[Old] Why I wrote Net::Google::CivicInformation
Before I became a computer programmer, I tried my hand at being a human programmer, in the form of a wordsmith, as I called myself then. I had various jobs as a writer, editor, translator and journalist, but I met with little success, for two main reasons. In those days you needed a publisher to find your work interesting enough to publish before anyone could read it, and that was a pretty high bar. And in the second place, it was difficult to get the humans to react to the content I wrote (I’m still exercised that the movie reviewer would get more letters to the editor than I did after a political exposé that took a month to produce).
I still remember the moment of awe and inspiration in early 1994 or so, when after acquiring a sparkly new i286 PC at Circuit City, I discovered the World Wide Web and its promise of a world free of publishers and constraining editors. I jumped right in and became one of the first “webmasters,” which led to a job where I needed to learn Perl. Over a short time I began to thrill more at the construction of the engine to publish the content than at the creating of it. I still had the barrier-free entry point, and as to my second gripe … well, I found that computers respond much more predictably to my writing than humans ever did.
[Older] Interview: Trying to Catch Paul "LeoNerd" Evans
Paul “LeoNerd” Evans is a CPAN author, blogger, and core Perl contributor. He introduced the experimental isa operator in Perl 5.32 and the try/catch syntax in an upcoming version.
Downloading and Installing Perl in 2021
If you’re reading this article, you’re likely looking for a simple way to download and install the Perl programming language. Or you already have Perl installed as part of your operating system, but it’s older than the currently-supported versions (5.32.1 or 5.30.3) and you’d like to use the latest and greatest features. The download options may seem daunting, especially if you’re new to computers or programming. We’ll take things step by step, and soon you’ll be on your way to writing your first Perl program.
A word of warning, though: Several of these steps (and usually Perl itself) require using your computer’s command-line or terminal interface.
How to change python default version in ubuntu?
In ubuntu By default python version was 2.7. We need to use python3 to run the python files with the latest version.
Logistic Regression in Python – Linux Hint
Logistic regression is a machine learning classification algorithm. Logistic regression is also similar to linear regression. But the main difference between logistic regression and linear regression is that the logistic regression output values are always binary (0, 1) and not numeric. The logistic regression basically creates a relationship between independent variables (one or more than one) and dependent variables.
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program. GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes: - Off-canvas guides are now supported. - Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog. Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension
KDE: KF6, KDE Frameworks, ELF Dissector, and Latte Dock
5 Best Screenshot Tools For Linux In 2021
Sometime our job might ask us to the take the screenshot of the desktop or the screen of our laptop or the desktop. One of the default method of capturing your screen on Linux is by pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Meanwhile, there are also few key combination to take screenshot on Linux.
