GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Create Portable Packages With AppImage
AppImage has become my favorite packaging format since they are simple to download and use. But I've never actually packaged anything as an AppImage myself. So today, I'm going to package something (nothing too complicated) as an AppImage.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/18
Week 18 was a regular one with almost daily snapshots being published. A total of six snapshots went out to the users (0429, 0430, 0502, 0503, 0504, and 0506).
SUSE HA Automation Project – Fast Start Documentation for AWS.
For those, not familiar with the project goal, the aim is to reduce the complexity of deploying an SAP High Availability solution by using Terraform and Salt to perform and automated deployment and configuration of an SAP landscape, from the CSP infrastructure through to the OS configuration, SAP Software install and HA Cluster configuration. The deployments follow SUSE and CSP Best practice and are possible across multiple CSP frameworks.
Get involved with Mageia, become a Packager
With Mageia 8 just released and development for Mageia 9 getting underway in Cauldron, the unstable branch of Mageia, now is a great time to get involved with packaging.
We are starting to look at the features that we want to include for Mageia 9, and as it is so early in the development cycle, now is the time for major developments, or big updates to key pieces of software. This is a great time to join the project as you can propose features you would like to see, help to implement large changes or see how a distribution evolves through development, stabilisation and then is released.
If there is an application that you are interested in, if you want to help maintain part of the distribution, or if you want to learn something new, there are many opportunities to do so with the packaging team.
Those who have knowledge of rpm packaging that want to jump straight in might want to skip the next section and head over to the Becoming a Mageia Packager page here on the Mageia wiki.
Intel Posts Nearly 100 Patches For GuC Submission, Works To Integrate DRM Scheduler
Intel's open-source graphics driver developers volleyed an initial set of nearly 100 experimental patches working on GuC submission support as they work towards integrating the DRM scheduler into their graphics driver.
GuC has been around since Skylake Gen9 graphics work workload scheduling and other tasks. Intel engineers describe the GuC as "a piece of firmware which sits between the i915 [Linux kernel graphics driver] and the GPU. It offloads some of the scheduling of contexts from the i915 and programs the GPU to submit contexts. The i915 communicates with the GuC and the GuC communicates with the GPU." The GuC (and HuC) work for the Linux driver stack has been going on for years.
Run ScPup 21.04 in a container in EasyOS
Now, ScPup has been converted to run in a container. This is another "official Puppy", built from woof-CE, with Slackware-current binary packages. Note that Slackware-current will eventually become Slackware version 15.0.
ScPup was created and is maintained by forum member 'peebee', who has a very long history of creating interesting pups. The one that I have "containerized" is the ROX-JWM build. He has another, LxPupSc, that has LXDE instead of ROX-JWM.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 7 May 2021
Welcome, May --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to:
7-Zip 21.02 Alpha Released With Sources, More Linux Improvements
Earlier this year with v21.02 Alpha, 7-Zip added initial Linux support upstream at long last. Out this week is now version 21.02 alpha that continues to refine the Linux support while also now punctually publishing the source code too.
7-Zip 21.01 Alpha added official Linux support where as up to now Linux users mainly have been left to the p7zip alternative.
Embedded Linux conferences announce plans
The virtual Embedded Online Conference is scheduled for May 17-20 with a keynote on the Mars Perseverance rover. Meanwhile, the Linux Foundation has a call for proposals for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference to be held in Seattle, Sept 27 to Oct. 1.
Beningo Embedded Group and EmbeddedRelated.com announced a schedule and open registration for their second annual Embedded Online Conference, scheduled for May 17-20. There are over 60 virtual events compared to 16 last year, including keynotes, workshops, presentations, and Q&A sessions.
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program. GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes: - Off-canvas guides are now supported. - Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog. Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension
KDE: KF6, KDE Frameworks, ELF Dissector, and Latte Dock
5 Best Screenshot Tools For Linux In 2021
Sometime our job might ask us to the take the screenshot of the desktop or the screen of our laptop or the desktop. One of the default method of capturing your screen on Linux is by pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Meanwhile, there are also few key combination to take screenshot on Linux.
today's howtos
