today's leftovers
Github Restores Reverse-Engineered GTA Code Following DMCA Counter Notice [Ed: Microsoft was never supposed to take it down in the first place, but therein lies the risk of outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software with trigger-happy censors]
GitHub has restored a fork of the fan-made “Re3” project that published reverse-engineered code of the popular GTA 3 and Vice City games. The action follows a counter-notice sent by a third-party developer in response to Take-Two Interactive's takedown. Github followed the DMCA procedure and isn't publicly taking sides.
Bryan Quigley: Let's keep time like it is in the summer
The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST).
Study shows two-thirds of Americans don’t trust their internet service providers
Mozilla, the tech company behind the Firefox browser and long-time supporter of net neutrality rules, released a survey this week that found that a majority of people don’t think internet service providers are looking out for them.
The survey was framed by Mozilla as an example of why net neutrality rules should come back.
Net neutrality rules—which prohibited ISPs from blocking, throttling, or using paid prioritization of internet traffic—were repealed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2017 when it was controlled by Republicans. Now, the FCC can have a Democratic majority once President Joe Biden fills out the agency.
The 3-2 Democratic votes would allow the FCC to move forward with net neutrality restoration, among numerous other things. That’s why numerous advocacy groups have been pressuring Biden to nominate a fifth and final commissioner.
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program. GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes: - Off-canvas guides are now supported. - Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog. Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension
KDE: KF6, KDE Frameworks, ELF Dissector, and Latte Dock
5 Best Screenshot Tools For Linux In 2021
Sometime our job might ask us to the take the screenshot of the desktop or the screen of our laptop or the desktop. One of the default method of capturing your screen on Linux is by pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Meanwhile, there are also few key combination to take screenshot on Linux.
today's howtos
