Github Restores Reverse-Engineered GTA Code Following DMCA Counter Notice [Ed: Microsoft was never supposed to take it down in the first place, but therein lies the risk of outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software with trigger-happy censors]
GitHub has restored a fork of the fan-made “Re3” project that published reverse-engineered code of the popular GTA 3 and Vice City games. The action follows a counter-notice sent by a third-party developer in response to Take-Two Interactive's takedown. Github followed the DMCA procedure and isn't publicly taking sides.
The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST).
Mozilla, the tech company behind the Firefox browser and long-time supporter of net neutrality rules, released a survey this week that found that a majority of people don’t think internet service providers are looking out for them.
The survey was framed by Mozilla as an example of why net neutrality rules should come back.
Net neutrality rules—which prohibited ISPs from blocking, throttling, or using paid prioritization of internet traffic—were repealed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2017 when it was controlled by Republicans. Now, the FCC can have a Democratic majority once President Joe Biden fills out the agency.
The 3-2 Democratic votes would allow the FCC to move forward with net neutrality restoration, among numerous other things. That’s why numerous advocacy groups have been pressuring Biden to nominate a fifth and final commissioner.
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
AppImage has become my favorite packaging format since they are simple to download and use. But I've never actually packaged anything as an AppImage myself. So today, I'm going to package something (nothing too complicated) as an AppImage.
Week 18 was a regular one with almost daily snapshots being published. A total of six snapshots went out to the users (0429, 0430, 0502, 0503, 0504, and 0506).
For those, not familiar with the project goal, the aim is to reduce the complexity of deploying an SAP High Availability solution by using Terraform and Salt to perform and automated deployment and configuration of an SAP landscape, from the CSP infrastructure through to the OS configuration, SAP Software install and HA Cluster configuration. The deployments follow SUSE and CSP Best practice and are possible across multiple CSP frameworks.
With Mageia 8 just released and development for Mageia 9 getting underway in Cauldron, the unstable branch of Mageia, now is a great time to get involved with packaging.
We are starting to look at the features that we want to include for Mageia 9, and as it is so early in the development cycle, now is the time for major developments, or big updates to key pieces of software. This is a great time to join the project as you can propose features you would like to see, help to implement large changes or see how a distribution evolves through development, stabilisation and then is released.
If there is an application that you are interested in, if you want to help maintain part of the distribution, or if you want to learn something new, there are many opportunities to do so with the packaging team.
Those who have knowledge of rpm packaging that want to jump straight in might want to skip the next section and head over to the Becoming a Mageia Packager page here on the Mageia wiki.
Intel's open-source graphics driver developers volleyed an initial set of nearly 100 experimental patches working on GuC submission support as they work towards integrating the DRM scheduler into their graphics driver.
GuC has been around since Skylake Gen9 graphics work workload scheduling and other tasks. Intel engineers describe the GuC as "a piece of firmware which sits between the i915 [Linux kernel graphics driver] and the GPU. It offloads some of the scheduling of contexts from the i915 and programs the GPU to submit contexts. The i915 communicates with the GuC and the GuC communicates with the GPU." The GuC (and HuC) work for the Linux driver stack has been going on for years.
Now, ScPup has been converted to run in a container. This is another "official Puppy", built from woof-CE, with Slackware-current binary packages. Note that Slackware-current will eventually become Slackware version 15.0.
ScPup was created and is maintained by forum member 'peebee', who has a very long history of creating interesting pups. The one that I have "containerized" is the ROX-JWM build. He has another, LxPupSc, that has LXDE instead of ROX-JWM.
Welcome, May --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to:
Earlier this year with v21.02 Alpha, 7-Zip added initial Linux support upstream at long last. Out this week is now version 21.02 alpha that continues to refine the Linux support while also now punctually publishing the source code too.
7-Zip 21.01 Alpha added official Linux support where as up to now Linux users mainly have been left to the p7zip alternative.
The virtual Embedded Online Conference is scheduled for May 17-20 with a keynote on the Mars Perseverance rover. Meanwhile, the Linux Foundation has a call for proposals for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference to be held in Seattle, Sept 27 to Oct. 1.
Beningo Embedded Group and EmbeddedRelated.com announced a schedule and open registration for their second annual Embedded Online Conference, scheduled for May 17-20. There are over 60 virtual events compared to 16 last year, including keynotes, workshops, presentations, and Q&A sessions.
Programming Leftovers
-
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.6 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.19 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
Let me start this post off by saying that impostor syndrome has already been covered profusely and at length, and there’s probably nothing new I can add to the discussion, so let me stop here, thanks for reading, and sorry for wasting your time.
[...]
“But I don’t know anything about Flask or Django or how to author a pip package, and I don’t know the difference between Python 3 and Python 2, and I’ve never used the collections package, and sometimes when I laugh too hard, I pee myself a little bit.”
I recently made a new project in Rust that is generating multiple bootable operating system disk image types from a "pristine" image with the goal of deduplicating storage.
At one point I decided to speed it up using rayon. Each thread here is basically taking a pristine base (read-only), doing some nontrivial computation and writing a new version derived from it. The code is using .par_iter().try_for_each(); here the rayon crate handles spinning up worker threads, etc.
That all worked fine.
Before I became a computer programmer, I tried my hand at being a human programmer, in the form of a wordsmith, as I called myself then. I had various jobs as a writer, editor, translator and journalist, but I met with little success, for two main reasons. In those days you needed a publisher to find your work interesting enough to publish before anyone could read it, and that was a pretty high bar. And in the second place, it was difficult to get the humans to react to the content I wrote (I’m still exercised that the movie reviewer would get more letters to the editor than I did after a political exposé that took a month to produce).
I still remember the moment of awe and inspiration in early 1994 or so, when after acquiring a sparkly new i286 PC at Circuit City, I discovered the World Wide Web and its promise of a world free of publishers and constraining editors. I jumped right in and became one of the first “webmasters,” which led to a job where I needed to learn Perl. Over a short time I began to thrill more at the construction of the engine to publish the content than at the creating of it. I still had the barrier-free entry point, and as to my second gripe … well, I found that computers respond much more predictably to my writing than humans ever did.
Paul “LeoNerd” Evans is a CPAN author, blogger, and core Perl contributor. He introduced the experimental isa operator in Perl 5.32 and the try/catch syntax in an upcoming version.
If you’re reading this article, you’re likely looking for a simple way to download and install the Perl programming language. Or you already have Perl installed as part of your operating system, but it’s older than the currently-supported versions (5.32.1 or 5.30.3) and you’d like to use the latest and greatest features. The download options may seem daunting, especially if you’re new to computers or programming. We’ll take things step by step, and soon you’ll be on your way to writing your first Perl program.
A word of warning, though: Several of these steps (and usually Perl itself) require using your computer’s command-line or terminal interface.
In ubuntu By default python version was 2.7. We need to use python3 to run the python files with the latest version.
Logistic regression is a machine learning classification algorithm. Logistic regression is also similar to linear regression. But the main difference between logistic regression and linear regression is that the logistic regression output values are always binary (0, 1) and not numeric. The logistic regression basically creates a relationship between independent variables (one or more than one) and dependent variables.
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program.
GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes:
- Off-canvas guides are now supported.
- Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog.
Direct: Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released
Also related: Concluding my FSF internship, and the BTCPay extension
