today's leftovers Github Restores Reverse-Engineered GTA Code Following DMCA Counter Notice [Ed: Microsoft was never supposed to take it down in the first place, but therein lies the risk of outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software with trigger-happy censors] GitHub has restored a fork of the fan-made “Re3” project that published reverse-engineered code of the popular GTA 3 and Vice City games. The action follows a counter-notice sent by a third-party developer in response to Take-Two Interactive's takedown. Github followed the DMCA procedure and isn't publicly taking sides.

Bryan Quigley: Let's keep time like it is in the summer The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST).

Study shows two-thirds of Americans don’t trust their internet service providers Mozilla, the tech company behind the Firefox browser and long-time supporter of net neutrality rules, released a survey this week that found that a majority of people don’t think internet service providers are looking out for them. The survey was framed by Mozilla as an example of why net neutrality rules should come back. Net neutrality rules—which prohibited ISPs from blocking, throttling, or using paid prioritization of internet traffic—were repealed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2017 when it was controlled by Republicans. Now, the FCC can have a Democratic majority once President Joe Biden fills out the agency. The 3-2 Democratic votes would allow the FCC to move forward with net neutrality restoration, among numerous other things. That’s why numerous advocacy groups have been pressuring Biden to nominate a fifth and final commissioner.

GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers Create Portable Packages With AppImage AppImage has become my favorite packaging format since they are simple to download and use. But I've never actually packaged anything as an AppImage myself. So today, I'm going to package something (nothing too complicated) as an AppImage.

openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/18 Week 18 was a regular one with almost daily snapshots being published. A total of six snapshots went out to the users (0429, 0430, 0502, 0503, 0504, and 0506).

SUSE HA Automation Project – Fast Start Documentation for AWS. For those, not familiar with the project goal, the aim is to reduce the complexity of deploying an SAP High Availability solution by using Terraform and Salt to perform and automated deployment and configuration of an SAP landscape, from the CSP infrastructure through to the OS configuration, SAP Software install and HA Cluster configuration. The deployments follow SUSE and CSP Best practice and are possible across multiple CSP frameworks.

Get involved with Mageia, become a Packager With Mageia 8 just released and development for Mageia 9 getting underway in Cauldron, the unstable branch of Mageia, now is a great time to get involved with packaging. We are starting to look at the features that we want to include for Mageia 9, and as it is so early in the development cycle, now is the time for major developments, or big updates to key pieces of software. This is a great time to join the project as you can propose features you would like to see, help to implement large changes or see how a distribution evolves through development, stabilisation and then is released. If there is an application that you are interested in, if you want to help maintain part of the distribution, or if you want to learn something new, there are many opportunities to do so with the packaging team. Those who have knowledge of rpm packaging that want to jump straight in might want to skip the next section and head over to the Becoming a Mageia Packager page here on the Mageia wiki.

Intel Posts Nearly 100 Patches For GuC Submission, Works To Integrate DRM Scheduler Intel's open-source graphics driver developers volleyed an initial set of nearly 100 experimental patches working on GuC submission support as they work towards integrating the DRM scheduler into their graphics driver. GuC has been around since Skylake Gen9 graphics work workload scheduling and other tasks. Intel engineers describe the GuC as "a piece of firmware which sits between the i915 [Linux kernel graphics driver] and the GPU. It offloads some of the scheduling of contexts from the i915 and programs the GPU to submit contexts. The i915 communicates with the GuC and the GuC communicates with the GPU." The GuC (and HuC) work for the Linux driver stack has been going on for years.

Run ScPup 21.04 in a container in EasyOS Now, ScPup has been converted to run in a container. This is another "official Puppy", built from woof-CE, with Slackware-current binary packages. Note that Slackware-current will eventually become Slackware version 15.0. ScPup was created and is maintained by forum member 'peebee', who has a very long history of creating interesting pups. The one that I have "containerized" is the ROX-JWM build. He has another, LxPupSc, that has LXDE instead of ROX-JWM.

The Apache News Round-up: week ending 7 May 2021 Welcome, May --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to:

7-Zip 21.02 Alpha Released With Sources, More Linux Improvements Earlier this year with v21.02 Alpha, 7-Zip added initial Linux support upstream at long last. Out this week is now version 21.02 alpha that continues to refine the Linux support while also now punctually publishing the source code too. 7-Zip 21.01 Alpha added official Linux support where as up to now Linux users mainly have been left to the p7zip alternative.

Embedded Linux conferences announce plans The virtual Embedded Online Conference is scheduled for May 17-20 with a keynote on the Mars Perseverance rover. Meanwhile, the Linux Foundation has a call for proposals for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference to be held in Seattle, Sept 27 to Oct. 1. Beningo Embedded Group and EmbeddedRelated.com announced a schedule and open registration for their second annual Embedded Online Conference, scheduled for May 17-20. There are over 60 virtual events compared to 16 last year, including keynotes, workshops, presentations, and Q&A sessions.