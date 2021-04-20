KDE Ships Frameworks 5.82.0 KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.82.0. KDE Frameworks are 83 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement. This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.

today's howtos Rajeesh K Nambiar: Letsencrypt certificate renewal: Nginx with reverse-proxy Let’s Encrypt revolutionized the SSL certificate management for websites in a short span of time — it directly improved the security of users of the world wide web by: (1) making it very simple to deploy SSL certificates to websites by administrators and (2) make the certificates available free of cost. To appreciate their efforts, compare to what hoops one had to jump through to obtain a certificate from a certificate authority (CA) and how much money and energy one would have to spend on it. I make use of letsencrypt in all the servers I manitain(ed) and in the past used the certbot tool to obtain & renew certificates. Recent versions of certbot are only available as a snap package, which is not something I’d want to or able to setup in many cases.

How To Disable SELinux on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to disable SELinux on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) is a Linux kernel module that provides a mechanism to enforce access control security policies including MAC (Mandatory Access Control). SELinux policy rules specify how processes and users interact with each other as well as how processes and users interact with files. When there is no rule explicitly allowing access to an object, such as for a process opening a file, access is denied. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step disabling SELinux on an AlmaLinux 8.

Reset Gnome Desktop Settings To Default In Linux - OSTechNix Have you done too many customizations and turned your Gnome Linux desktop ugly or broke something? No worries! You can always reset Gnome desktop settings to default in Linux as described here. I have a habit of changing the look and appearance of stock GNOME desktop environment. I often install many themes, change the icon theme, cursor theme, colors, and move the topbar to different position etc. After completing the customization, I mostly end up with either an ugly desktop or broken desktop. If you're anything like me, don't panic! Resetting GNOME Linux desktop to its factory settings is easy!

How to Install The Latest PipeWire via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest PipeWire server via an Ubuntu PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and Ubuntu 20.10. PipeWire is a new low-level multimedia framework, aims to offer capture and playback for both audio and video with minimal latency and support for PulseAudio, JACK, ALSA and GStreamer based applications. And it also work with sandboxed Flatpak applications. PipeWire is available in Ubuntu universe repositories, and it’s officially supported in Ubuntu 21.04. While the default version is always old, a fan of Arch user maintains an Ubuntu PPA with the latest packages so far for Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 21.04, and next Ubuntu 21.10.

How to Find Duplicate Data in a Linux Text File With uniq Have you ever come across text files with repeated lines and duplicate words? Maybe you regularly work with command output and want to filter those for distinct strings. When it comes to text files and the removal of redundant data in Linux, the uniq command is your best bet. In this article, we will discuss the uniq command in-depth, along with a detailed guide on how to use the command to remove duplicate lines from a text file.

7 ways to check network speed in Linux with browser & cli Now one of the things that every modern person wants to know about his internet connection is the network speed. Most people don’t even know if 60 Megabits is a good or bad speed but they know more is better. So in order to understand network speed we have to understand what is good and bad speed? But how to do this in a really short and not boring way? The easy way is to trust us and take our word that speeds grater than 75 Megabits per second are great for home and watching 4k online TV and so on. For the more curious readers there is an article on Wikipedia explaining network speeds which you can read from here. Now your network speed is divided in two parts, the first part is the external network speed ( the speed after your home router ) and internal speed ( the speed that your home network runs at ). In this article we are interested in our speed after the router ( The speed that the network provider is selling us ) so that we can check if we are getting what they are selling to us. For this to be accurate we have to accept that the internal network speed ( our home LAN ) is capable of reaching the provided by the provider speeds ( for example if we have a 200 Megabit provided to our router, the router has to be capable to operate at gigabit speeds ).