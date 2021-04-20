Games on GNU/Linux and Android
Sell stocks and get rich, The Invisible Hand has a Linux build on Steam ready for testing
The Invisible Hand is a first-person stockbroker experience where you try and get rich quick, while you work for the trading firm FERIOS. Your only job is to make money and as much as possible.
Just like the real thing you will buy when they're going up, sell before you make a big loss and make as much commission as possible. Of course, it's not that simple. This is, after all, a game. You can find ways to make things easier, like lobbying an influential group to affect the market or even drive down an entire currency to boost your margins. It's a cut-throat world out there.
Proton Experimental begins work to allow Resident Evil Village to run on Linux
Excited to play Resident Evil Village? It may not support Linux but that isn't stopping Valve with a new Proton Experimental update out now.
The latest update to Proton Experimental 07/05/2021 has a single line added in the changelog which notes "Beginnings of Resident Evil Village support.". With that in mind then, Valve's partner CodeWeavers and their Wine hackers are already hooking up whatever they can to get it working.
From initial few reports, it looks like you can actually get in-game now thanks to Proton Experimental but there are plenty of issues like settings not being able to change and videos not yet showing up. So keep that in mind if you were planning to pick it up to play it on Linux.
10 Best Rhythm Games for Android That A Music Lover Can’t Miss
Music is now a part of our life, and some of us even love to play music a lot. We have instruments, both real and virtual, to play music. But what can be more interesting to create music while playing video games? Well, that’s possible. There is a genre of Android video games that lets you play different types of instruments in terms of playing a game. And we call it rhythm games for Android. Mostly, kids love to play this kind of game, but adults in their free time also love to enjoy playing these games too. However, if you plan to enjoy a rhythm game anyway, you are on the right track.
Best Free Android Apps: Vector Pinball – pinball game sporting simple vector graphics
Vector Pinball is a pinball game.
The graphics are deliberately simple; currently everything is drawn with lines and circles. The focus is on gameplay and accurate physics. The game uses the Box2D engine (via the Java wrapper in libgdx) to simulate its physics.
The game begins with ball savers in the left and right outlanes, which disappear when used. You can restore the ball savers by hitting all the drop targets on the left or right side.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Officially Transitions to Extended Security Maintenance
Following the tradition to offer commercial support for those who still want to use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on their machines, Canonical is now offering extended security maintenance (ESM) support, which usually provides users with security updates for high and critical common vulnerabilities and exposures for an additional 3 to 5 years. As such, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) is still supported until April 2024 with Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) through Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure, as well as on the public cloud with Ubuntu Pro for AWS (Amazon Web Services), Azure, and Google Cloud.
KDE Frameworks 5.82 Released with More Than 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.82 comes with more than 200 changes to improve generation of thumbnails during screenshots or when copying files, make it easier to add events to Kontact from Digital Clock’s pop-up, and improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing sub-menus of context menus for Plasma applets. It also improves grid items in System Settings pages by making them fully accessible, adding keyboard navigation, and improve usability on touch screens and discoverability by implementing the ability to display their inline actions for the currently-selected item and the hovered one. Moreover, a System Settings crash that occurred when navigating from one QtQuick-based page to another was also fixed.
Android Leftovers
KDE Ships Frameworks 5.82.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.82.0. KDE Frameworks are 83 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement. This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.
