Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Officially Transitions to Extended Security Maintenance Following the tradition to offer commercial support for those who still want to use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on their machines, Canonical is now offering extended security maintenance (ESM) support, which usually provides users with security updates for high and critical common vulnerabilities and exposures for an additional 3 to 5 years. As such, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) is still supported until April 2024 with Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) through Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure, as well as on the public cloud with Ubuntu Pro for AWS (Amazon Web Services), Azure, and Google Cloud.

KDE Frameworks 5.82 Released with More Than 200 Changes KDE Frameworks 5.82 comes with more than 200 changes to improve generation of thumbnails during screenshots or when copying files, make it easier to add events to Kontact from Digital Clock’s pop-up, and improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing sub-menus of context menus for Plasma applets. It also improves grid items in System Settings pages by making them fully accessible, adding keyboard navigation, and improve usability on touch screens and discoverability by implementing the ability to display their inline actions for the currently-selected item and the hovered one. Moreover, a System Settings crash that occurred when navigating from one QtQuick-based page to another was also fixed.