How To Install MongoDB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a general-purpose, cross-platform, document-based database solution that falls under the NoSQL classification. MongoDB features include full index support, replication, high availability, and auto-sharding. It is cross-platform and it makes the process of data integration faster and much easier. Since it is free and open-source, MongoDB is used by a number of websites and organizations.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of MongoDB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
21 Essential Docker Commands [Explained With Examples]
Docker has an extensive set of commands (subcommands to be more precise). You cannot possibly use all of them and there is no need to go for that achievement as well.
Most of the time you'll be using a certain subset of commands for managing containers and images.
I am going to list such common but essential Docker commands that are extremely useful for day to day use by Docker users and admins.
-
How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” features the latest Ubuntu technology for desktops, servers, and all of its flavors. This release, however, features moderate changes being a short-term one. This stable release will be supported until Jan 2022.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step upgrading from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).
-
How to solve Kitematice error “The null does not exist please set the correct path”
If you are using Kitematic to manage Docker machines and while accessing Containers’ CLI – you get an error “The null does not exist please set the correct path”; then here is the solution for that.
Kitematic is an open-source project that makes it easier to get started with Docker by offering a graphical interface with which containers from the Docker Hub registry can be selected and used comparatively easily.
It is available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu Linux operating systems. But if you want then can install the Kitematic on RHEL based Linux such as CemtOS, Rocky, AlmaLinux, and others. See our tutorial- How to install Kitematic docker manager on RedHat-based OS such as CentOS and others…
Coming to the error that is “The null does not exist please set the correct path“. It appears when after installing Kitematic you either click on Docker CLI or EXEC option given for each container.
-
How to Analyze Disk Usage With gdu in Linux
Your system's hard disk can get full really quick if you don't monitor it on a regular basis. We have got more digital data than we can even store on our devices. Therefore, checking disk space and usage is an important task that you should incorporate in your digital life.
On Linux, several utilities are available to check disk usage and storage including df, ncdu, and gdu. Read on to learn how you can use gdu to analyze disk usage on your Linux system, along with a brief guide on how to install it.
-
How To Get Complete Linux System And Hardware Details Using inxi?
Whether you want to know free memory available, disk space usage, network device detail, or hardware information, a command utility is available for each purpose.
But remembering all those commands might be a tedious task, especially for beginners. So, what if you can view every detail of your system and hardware using a single command utility?
Yes, inxi is one such lightweight tool rightly developed to ease the task of collecting all Linux system information by using different options and displaying it in a terminal in a very simple way.
-
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Officially Transitions to Extended Security Maintenance
Following the tradition to offer commercial support for those who still want to use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on their machines, Canonical is now offering extended security maintenance (ESM) support, which usually provides users with security updates for high and critical common vulnerabilities and exposures for an additional 3 to 5 years. As such, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) is still supported until April 2024 with Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) through Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure, as well as on the public cloud with Ubuntu Pro for AWS (Amazon Web Services), Azure, and Google Cloud.
KDE Frameworks 5.82 Released with More Than 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.82 comes with more than 200 changes to improve generation of thumbnails during screenshots or when copying files, make it easier to add events to Kontact from Digital Clock’s pop-up, and improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing sub-menus of context menus for Plasma applets. It also improves grid items in System Settings pages by making them fully accessible, adding keyboard navigation, and improve usability on touch screens and discoverability by implementing the ability to display their inline actions for the currently-selected item and the hovered one. Moreover, a System Settings crash that occurred when navigating from one QtQuick-based page to another was also fixed.
Android Leftovers
KDE Ships Frameworks 5.82.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.82.0. KDE Frameworks are 83 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement. This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.
