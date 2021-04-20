Open Letter to the Perl Foundation Board
We want to express our disappointment with the recent transparency reports and associated actions from the Community Affairs Team (CAT).
On Monday 19th March, a first Transparency Report was issued, which said that an individual had been investigated for (1) behaviour on IRC and Twitter, and (2) behaviour at a Perl event in 2019. The report also reported that they had "found many instances of communication which alone may not have constituted unacceptable behavior, but when taken together did constitute unacceptable behavior", but no further details were given on those. The report issued a ban from all TPF events "in perpetuity", and furthermore issued a ban on the individual’s participation on irc.perl.org and any perl.org mailing lists. A second individual was issued a warning.
Prior to the 19th, one of the Perl Steering Council (PSC) members explicitly asked you not to issue a ban, saying that the PSC were already starting work on improving discourse in and around p5p. That person felt that a ban would be counterproductive when the PSC were trying to improve things in a more inclusive way. The second event was the Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS). The incident was investigated at the time, resulting in two of the organisers (Philippe Bruhat and Neil Bowers) asking the individual to leave. He left peacefully, expressing regret that he had upset and offended the other party. The PTS is not a TPF event.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a general-purpose, cross-platform, document-based database solution that falls under the NoSQL classification. MongoDB features include full index support, replication, high availability, and auto-sharding. It is cross-platform and it makes the process of data integration faster and much easier. Since it is free and open-source, MongoDB is used by a number of websites and organizations.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of MongoDB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
Docker has an extensive set of commands (subcommands to be more precise). You cannot possibly use all of them and there is no need to go for that achievement as well.
Most of the time you'll be using a certain subset of commands for managing containers and images.
I am going to list such common but essential Docker commands that are extremely useful for day to day use by Docker users and admins.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” features the latest Ubuntu technology for desktops, servers, and all of its flavors. This release, however, features moderate changes being a short-term one. This stable release will be supported until Jan 2022.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step upgrading from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).
-
If you are using Kitematic to manage Docker machines and while accessing Containers’ CLI – you get an error “The null does not exist please set the correct path”; then here is the solution for that.
Kitematic is an open-source project that makes it easier to get started with Docker by offering a graphical interface with which containers from the Docker Hub registry can be selected and used comparatively easily.
It is available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu Linux operating systems. But if you want then can install the Kitematic on RHEL based Linux such as CemtOS, Rocky, AlmaLinux, and others. See our tutorial- How to install Kitematic docker manager on RedHat-based OS such as CentOS and others…
Coming to the error that is “The null does not exist please set the correct path“. It appears when after installing Kitematic you either click on Docker CLI or EXEC option given for each container.
-
Your system's hard disk can get full really quick if you don't monitor it on a regular basis. We have got more digital data than we can even store on our devices. Therefore, checking disk space and usage is an important task that you should incorporate in your digital life.
On Linux, several utilities are available to check disk usage and storage including df, ncdu, and gdu. Read on to learn how you can use gdu to analyze disk usage on your Linux system, along with a brief guide on how to install it.
-
Whether you want to know free memory available, disk space usage, network device detail, or hardware information, a command utility is available for each purpose.
But remembering all those commands might be a tedious task, especially for beginners. So, what if you can view every detail of your system and hardware using a single command utility?
Yes, inxi is one such lightweight tool rightly developed to ease the task of collecting all Linux system information by using different options and displaying it in a terminal in a very simple way.
Games on GNU/Linux and Android
-
The Invisible Hand is a first-person stockbroker experience where you try and get rich quick, while you work for the trading firm FERIOS. Your only job is to make money and as much as possible.
Just like the real thing you will buy when they're going up, sell before you make a big loss and make as much commission as possible. Of course, it's not that simple. This is, after all, a game. You can find ways to make things easier, like lobbying an influential group to affect the market or even drive down an entire currency to boost your margins. It's a cut-throat world out there.
-
Excited to play Resident Evil Village? It may not support Linux but that isn't stopping Valve with a new Proton Experimental update out now.
The latest update to Proton Experimental 07/05/2021 has a single line added in the changelog which notes "Beginnings of Resident Evil Village support.". With that in mind then, Valve's partner CodeWeavers and their Wine hackers are already hooking up whatever they can to get it working.
From initial few reports, it looks like you can actually get in-game now thanks to Proton Experimental but there are plenty of issues like settings not being able to change and videos not yet showing up. So keep that in mind if you were planning to pick it up to play it on Linux.
-
Music is now a part of our life, and some of us even love to play music a lot. We have instruments, both real and virtual, to play music. But what can be more interesting to create music while playing video games? Well, that’s possible. There is a genre of Android video games that lets you play different types of instruments in terms of playing a game. And we call it rhythm games for Android. Mostly, kids love to play this kind of game, but adults in their free time also love to enjoy playing these games too. However, if you plan to enjoy a rhythm game anyway, you are on the right track.
-
Vector Pinball is a pinball game.
The graphics are deliberately simple; currently everything is drawn with lines and circles. The focus is on gameplay and accurate physics. The game uses the Box2D engine (via the Java wrapper in libgdx) to simulate its physics.
The game begins with ball savers in the left and right outlanes, which disappear when used. You can restore the ball savers by hitting all the drop targets on the left or right side.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Officially Transitions to Extended Security Maintenance
Following the tradition to offer commercial support for those who still want to use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on their machines, Canonical is now offering extended security maintenance (ESM) support, which usually provides users with security updates for high and critical common vulnerabilities and exposures for an additional 3 to 5 years.
As such, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) is still supported until April 2024 with Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) through Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure, as well as on the public cloud with Ubuntu Pro for AWS (Amazon Web Services), Azure, and Google Cloud.
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago