Open Letter to the Perl Foundation Board We want to express our disappointment with the recent transparency reports and associated actions from the Community Affairs Team (CAT). On Monday 19th March, a first Transparency Report was issued, which said that an individual had been investigated for (1) behaviour on IRC and Twitter, and (2) behaviour at a Perl event in 2019. The report also reported that they had "found many instances of communication which alone may not have constituted unacceptable behavior, but when taken together did constitute unacceptable behavior", but no further details were given on those. The report issued a ban from all TPF events "in perpetuity", and furthermore issued a ban on the individual’s participation on irc.perl.org and any perl.org mailing lists. A second individual was issued a warning. Prior to the 19th, one of the Perl Steering Council (PSC) members explicitly asked you not to issue a ban, saying that the PSC were already starting work on improving discourse in and around p5p. That person felt that a ban would be counterproductive when the PSC were trying to improve things in a more inclusive way. The second event was the Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS). The incident was investigated at the time, resulting in two of the organisers (Philippe Bruhat and Neil Bowers) asking the individual to leave. He left peacefully, expressing regret that he had upset and offended the other party. The PTS is not a TPF event.

today's howtos How To Install MongoDB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a general-purpose, cross-platform, document-based database solution that falls under the NoSQL classification. MongoDB features include full index support, replication, high availability, and auto-sharding. It is cross-platform and it makes the process of data integration faster and much easier. Since it is free and open-source, MongoDB is used by a number of websites and organizations. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of MongoDB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

21 Essential Docker Commands [Explained With Examples] Docker has an extensive set of commands (subcommands to be more precise). You cannot possibly use all of them and there is no need to go for that achievement as well. Most of the time you'll be using a certain subset of commands for managing containers and images. I am going to list such common but essential Docker commands that are extremely useful for day to day use by Docker users and admins.

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” features the latest Ubuntu technology for desktops, servers, and all of its flavors. This release, however, features moderate changes being a short-term one. This stable release will be supported until Jan 2022. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step upgrading from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

How to solve Kitematice error “The null does not exist please set the correct path” If you are using Kitematic to manage Docker machines and while accessing Containers’ CLI – you get an error “The null does not exist please set the correct path”; then here is the solution for that. Kitematic is an open-source project that makes it easier to get started with Docker by offering a graphical interface with which containers from the Docker Hub registry can be selected and used comparatively easily. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu Linux operating systems. But if you want then can install the Kitematic on RHEL based Linux such as CemtOS, Rocky, AlmaLinux, and others. See our tutorial- How to install Kitematic docker manager on RedHat-based OS such as CentOS and others… Coming to the error that is “The null does not exist please set the correct path“. It appears when after installing Kitematic you either click on Docker CLI or EXEC option given for each container.

How to Analyze Disk Usage With gdu in Linux Your system's hard disk can get full really quick if you don't monitor it on a regular basis. We have got more digital data than we can even store on our devices. Therefore, checking disk space and usage is an important task that you should incorporate in your digital life. On Linux, several utilities are available to check disk usage and storage including df, ncdu, and gdu. Read on to learn how you can use gdu to analyze disk usage on your Linux system, along with a brief guide on how to install it.

How To Get Complete Linux System And Hardware Details Using inxi? Whether you want to know free memory available, disk space usage, network device detail, or hardware information, a command utility is available for each purpose. But remembering all those commands might be a tedious task, especially for beginners. So, what if you can view every detail of your system and hardware using a single command utility? Yes, inxi is one such lightweight tool rightly developed to ease the task of collecting all Linux system information by using different options and displaying it in a terminal in a very simple way.