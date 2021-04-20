Red Hat-Based Server Releases
-
kcp: Kubernetes Without Nodes and Why I Care
I’ve led the OpenShift Hive engineering team since it’s inception 3 years ago. Hive is a CRD based Kubernetes operator for provisioning OpenShift clusters at scale. You define your desired OpenShift clusters, and our controllers make that happen. It’s also a backing component of OpenShift Dedicated and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS. This obviously requires far more scale and resiliency than one instance of an operator in one Kubernetes cluster can provide, and requires a number of Hive shards across various failure domains.
My team has often felt some discomfort with parts of what we ended up with, and have been discussing with Clayton and others in the OpenShift organization how we can improve some of the pain points. The crux of all of those concerns generally involves the fact that CRDs reside in the Kubernetes cluster’s etcd where your operator is running, both in terms of scale, and continuity.
-
Rocky Linux Release Candidate Available Now
The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) is pleased to announce the general availability of the Rocky Linux 8.3 Release Candidate 1 for x86_64 and aarch64 architectures.
-
AlmaLinux 8.3 AWS Machine Image (AMI) Is Now Officially Available
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the general availability of AlmaLinux 8.3 AWS Machine Image on the AWS Marketplace.
AlmaLinux is an open-source, community-driven project that intends to fill the gap left by the demise of the CentOS stable release. It is a 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8 and it is built by the creators of the established CloudLinux OS. If you missed the news, the first stable version of AlmaLinux OS was released on March 30th, 2021.
AlmaLinux has worked with the AWS Marketplace team to produce images of AlmaLinux OS and make this easier for AWS users to find, and to trust, these images. There is no additional charge, beyond the charges for the underlying AWS resources, to use these images.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 478 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Letter to the Perl Foundation Board
We want to express our disappointment with the recent transparency reports and associated actions from the Community Affairs Team (CAT). On Monday 19th March, a first Transparency Report was issued, which said that an individual had been investigated for (1) behaviour on IRC and Twitter, and (2) behaviour at a Perl event in 2019. The report also reported that they had "found many instances of communication which alone may not have constituted unacceptable behavior, but when taken together did constitute unacceptable behavior", but no further details were given on those. The report issued a ban from all TPF events "in perpetuity", and furthermore issued a ban on the individual’s participation on irc.perl.org and any perl.org mailing lists. A second individual was issued a warning. Prior to the 19th, one of the Perl Steering Council (PSC) members explicitly asked you not to issue a ban, saying that the PSC were already starting work on improving discourse in and around p5p. That person felt that a ban would be counterproductive when the PSC were trying to improve things in a more inclusive way. The second event was the Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS). The incident was investigated at the time, resulting in two of the organisers (Philippe Bruhat and Neil Bowers) asking the individual to leave. He left peacefully, expressing regret that he had upset and offended the other party. The PTS is not a TPF event.
today's howtos
Games on GNU/Linux and Android
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Officially Transitions to Extended Security Maintenance
Following the tradition to offer commercial support for those who still want to use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on their machines, Canonical is now offering extended security maintenance (ESM) support, which usually provides users with security updates for high and critical common vulnerabilities and exposures for an additional 3 to 5 years. As such, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) is still supported until April 2024 with Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) through Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure, as well as on the public cloud with Ubuntu Pro for AWS (Amazon Web Services), Azure, and Google Cloud.
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago