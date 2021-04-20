In various privacy oriented tech circles you'll here the term botnet be thrown around to refer to anything that makes network connections and does something in response so today I thought I should take the time to explain what a botnet actually is.

The popular VTE-based terminal emulator known as Termite is now officially dead. The main dev has decided to stop working on Termite. He is telling everyone to switch to Alacritty and help contribute to that project. He also has some not-so-nice things to say about the GNOME project, which maintain VTE.

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a ton of news to cover with some big news from Audacity in that the project has been acquired by the Muse Group, Ubuntu 16.04 Reaches End of LIfe . . . well sort of. Then we’ll check out some great hardware news from IBM & also from Star Labs. In App News this week, we’ve got new releases from MusE Digital Audio Workstation, Kdenlive 21.04, QEMU 6.0 and more. We’re also going to do a follow up to some news last week related to Humble Bundle and so much more including new version of WINE and Proton and even a milestone for the Linux kernel to celebrate. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the general availability of AlmaLinux 8.3 AWS Machine Image on the AWS Marketplace. AlmaLinux is an open-source, community-driven project that intends to fill the gap left by the demise of the CentOS stable release. It is a 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8 and it is built by the creators of the established CloudLinux OS. If you missed the news, the first stable version of AlmaLinux OS was released on March 30th, 2021. AlmaLinux has worked with the AWS Marketplace team to produce images of AlmaLinux OS and make this easier for AWS users to find, and to trust, these images. There is no additional charge, beyond the charges for the underlying AWS resources, to use these images.

I’ve led the OpenShift Hive engineering team since it’s inception 3 years ago. Hive is a CRD based Kubernetes operator for provisioning OpenShift clusters at scale. You define your desired OpenShift clusters, and our controllers make that happen. It’s also a backing component of OpenShift Dedicated and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS. This obviously requires far more scale and resiliency than one instance of an operator in one Kubernetes cluster can provide, and requires a number of Hive shards across various failure domains. My team has often felt some discomfort with parts of what we ended up with, and have been discussing with Clayton and others in the OpenShift organization how we can improve some of the pain points. The crux of all of those concerns generally involves the fact that CRDs reside in the Kubernetes cluster’s etcd where your operator is running, both in terms of scale, and continuity.

Open Letter to the Perl Foundation Board We want to express our disappointment with the recent transparency reports and associated actions from the Community Affairs Team (CAT). On Monday 19th March, a first Transparency Report was issued, which said that an individual had been investigated for (1) behaviour on IRC and Twitter, and (2) behaviour at a Perl event in 2019. The report also reported that they had "found many instances of communication which alone may not have constituted unacceptable behavior, but when taken together did constitute unacceptable behavior", but no further details were given on those. The report issued a ban from all TPF events "in perpetuity", and furthermore issued a ban on the individual’s participation on irc.perl.org and any perl.org mailing lists. A second individual was issued a warning. Prior to the 19th, one of the Perl Steering Council (PSC) members explicitly asked you not to issue a ban, saying that the PSC were already starting work on improving discourse in and around p5p. That person felt that a ban would be counterproductive when the PSC were trying to improve things in a more inclusive way. The second event was the Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS). The incident was investigated at the time, resulting in two of the organisers (Philippe Bruhat and Neil Bowers) asking the individual to leave. He left peacefully, expressing regret that he had upset and offended the other party. The PTS is not a TPF event.