Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of May 2021 10:41:53 AM
Linux
  • Loongson 2K1000 Support Merged For Linux 5.13 - Phoronix

    Support for the Loongson 2K1000 is finally mainline with the forthcoming Linux 5.13 kernel.

    While the MIPS-based Loongson processors are known for being open-source friendly and for a time were trumpeted by Stallman, the older 2K1000 series support has been out-of-tree the past few years and only now being mainlined.

    2K1000 Linux patches were sent out again in March for review and this time deemed ready for mainline. That 2K1000 support then was sent in and merged last week as part of the MIPS architecture updates.

  • Linux Foundation starts landmark open source agtech project, AgStack [Ed: Brand dilution by the so-called 'Linux' Foundation]
10 Best Lite Command Line Text Editors In Linux

Most of the time while running SSH connections to remote servers we need to edit configuration files, read log files, take notes for other people and we do all that in the command line with a text editor. Now Linux comes with a huge variety of text editors. Some of them are built in with the distribution you have installed, others can be downloaded and installed via tar or apt and so on. But whatever the case is the editor we use must be lite, fast and comfortable for us to use. One example of a great but hard to use for new users is the VI text editor. Vi is great and powerful and you can do great stuff with vi, but for new users is very uncomfortable. So in this article we are going to check for text editors that are lite, have great options and also are easy to use for new Linux users. Read more

