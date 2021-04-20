Accessibility was also something I had never considered in depth. I knew that images should have alt descriptions, and that was about it. One of the course’s key points is that using the appropriate semantic elements is important to making a site more accessible.

For example, people who use screen readers can jump around using heading elements (<h1> through <h6>), so it’s important to use them and make sure they’re in the correct order. It’s wrong to use them only to make text bigger because their real purpose is to define the structure of the content. They’re like a table of contents.

Instead of headings, we could use <p> elements and alter their font sizes with CSS to create a website that looks identical, but it’d be less semantic and less accessible. There is more to web development than making websites look the way we want. It’s important to make the content mean what we want as well.

Accessibility isn’t just about improving how websites work with screen readers. We should think about font size, font style, and color contrast for people who have visual impairments or color blindness. We should consider that people who have hearing loss may have a harder time recognizing that audio or video is playing. We should make tab navigation work well for people who rely primarily on the keyboard, perhaps because they have a difficult time using a mouse. When we add animations, we should take care to avoid ones that make it more difficult for someone to actually use the website, such as animations that change the page layout in the middle of interactions. And we should consider when a page is overloaded with too much information or too many elements, making it hard for people to understand things or how to actually use the website.

It’s easy to forget about accessibility, but we should strive to make websites work well for as many people as possible. Accessibility also goes hand in hand with usability and search engine optimization. The course points out that improving one frequently means improving all the others.