Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Loongson 2K1000 Support Merged For Linux 5.13 - Phoronix
Support for the Loongson 2K1000 is finally mainline with the forthcoming Linux 5.13 kernel.
While the MIPS-based Loongson processors are known for being open-source friendly and for a time were trumpeted by Stallman, the older 2K1000 series support has been out-of-tree the past few years and only now being mainlined.
2K1000 Linux patches were sent out again in March for review and this time deemed ready for mainline. That 2K1000 support then was sent in and merged last week as part of the MIPS architecture updates.
Linux Foundation starts landmark open source agtech project, AgStack [Ed: Brand dilution by the so-called 'Linux' Foundation]
