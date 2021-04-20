Language Selection

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of May 2021 10:43:20 AM Filed under
Security
  • Major US pipeline halts operations after cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    One of the largest pipelines in the U.S. was forced to halt some of its operations Friday after a crippling cyberattack on its energy infrastructure.

    Colonial Pipeline, which funnels refined gasoline and jet fuel from Texas to New York, said in a statement late Friday that it was shuttering 5,500 miles of pipeline in an attempt to contain the breach.

    The company has already reached out to law enforcement and tapped a third-party company to conduct an investigation into the attack, though it did not reveal who it believes is behind the breach.

  • Colonial [Crackers] Stole Data Thursday Ahead of Shutdown [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The intruders, who are part of a cybercrime gang called DarkSide, took nearly 100 gigabytes of data out of the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company’s network in just two hours on Thursday, two people involved in Colonial’s investigation said.

    The move was part of a double-extortion scheme that is one of the group’s hallmarks. Colonial was threatened that the stolen data would be leaked to the [Internet] while the information that was encrypted by the hackers on computers inside the network would remain locked unless it paid a ransom, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

  • Ransomware Attackers Up Ante as White House Vows Crack Down [iophk: Windows TCO]

    A series of major cyber-attacks in recent weeks has underscored the brazenness of the attackers and the challenges of tackling the problem of ransomware, just as the Biden administration announced plans to take on the issue.

    In a matter of days, attacks were revealed against the police department in Washington, D.C. , where the [crackers] threatened to release information about police informants to criminal gangs; the Illinois Attorney General’s office, which had been warned about weak cybersecurity practices in a recent state audit; and San Diego-based Scripps Health, where medical procedures were canceled and emergency patients diverted to other hospitals.

    Then on Saturday, Colonial Pipeline confirmed that it had joined the list of recent ransomware victims in an attack that threatened to upend gasoline and diesel supplies on the East Coast. While few details about the attack are yet known, Colonial shut down the biggest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. as part of an effort to contain the threat.

  • Tracking One Year of Malicious Tor Exit Relay Activities (Part II)

    The entity attacking tor users, originally disclosed in August 2020, is actively exploiting tor users since over a year and expanded the scale of their attacks to a new record level (>27% of the tor network’s exit capacity has been under their control on 2021–02–02).

    The average exit fraction this entity controlled was above 14% throughout the past 12 months (measured between 2020–04–24 and 2021–04–26).

    The malicious actor actively reported non-malicious but poorly configured relays to the Tor Project’s bad-relays mailing list to find viable victims to use for operator impersonation attacks.

    Most of the malicious tor exit capacity did not have any relay ContactInfo. Throughout the last 6 months the majority of tor exit capacity without ContactInfo was malicious.

    The attacker primarily uses servers at the hoster OVH. [...]

    Want to help with tor network safety? Consider implementing the non-spoofable ContactInfo on your tor relays.

  • YubiKey Not Working with GnuPG 2.3

    I’m a long time fan of USB security keys for SSH access and signig GitHub commits, currently using YubiKey ones on both my laptop and desktop.

    I did a semi-regular bulk upgrade of all the software packages managed on my desktop with Homebrew and then noticed a few days later that my YubiKey stopped working. It took me a few days to notice because I mostly worked on laptop (where things kept working) and also because my desktop has recently been upgraded - so I expected some instability.

    After a few reboots, restarts of GnuPG daemon and even resintall of all the relevant packages using Brew, YubiKey was still not working.

    Turns out it’s because GnuPG 2.3 and later releases (I’m using 2.3.1) stopped identifying YubiKey keys properly, and so CCID (it means Chip Card Interface Device protocol) way of accessing keys on the YubiKey device is not working.

    Apparently, the way to fix this for now is to disable CCID, forcing GnuPG to use other means of accessing the same keys on the same YubiKey device - PC/SC (Personal Computer/Smart Card) interface.

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation

  • Loongson 2K1000 Support Merged For Linux 5.13 - Phoronix

    Support for the Loongson 2K1000 is finally mainline with the forthcoming Linux 5.13 kernel. While the MIPS-based Loongson processors are known for being open-source friendly and for a time were trumpeted by Stallman, the older 2K1000 series support has been out-of-tree the past few years and only now being mainlined. 2K1000 Linux patches were sent out again in March for review and this time deemed ready for mainline. That 2K1000 support then was sent in and merged last week as part of the MIPS architecture updates.

  • Linux Foundation starts landmark open source agtech project, AgStack [Ed: Brand dilution by the so-called 'Linux' Foundation]

10 Best Lite Command Line Text Editors In Linux

Most of the time while running SSH connections to remote servers we need to edit configuration files, read log files, take notes for other people and we do all that in the command line with a text editor. Now Linux comes with a huge variety of text editors. Some of them are built in with the distribution you have installed, others can be downloaded and installed via tar or apt and so on. But whatever the case is the editor we use must be lite, fast and comfortable for us to use. One example of a great but hard to use for new users is the VI text editor. Vi is great and powerful and you can do great stuff with vi, but for new users is very uncomfortable. So in this article we are going to check for text editors that are lite, have great options and also are easy to use for new Linux users.

