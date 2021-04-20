Language Selection

Sunday 9th of May 2021
Software
HowTos

  • 3ds Max vs Blender: The Differences in 2021
  • The Top 5 Open-Source Microsoft 365 Alternatives for Linux

    It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft 365 is the default productivity solution for many companies and its range of features is truly impressive. It includes such functionalities as document editing, real-time collaboration, file sharing, project management, email, calendaring, and video conferencing. In other words, Microsoft 365 provides both personal and corporate users with all the essential applications that allow them to get their work done effortlessly and quickly.

    However, the subscription model and cost of this software as well as its security standards and policies are not appropriate for everyone, and some companies start looking for more affordable solutions.

  • How To Install Virtualmin on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Virtualmin on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Virtualmin is a free server control panel (Pro version also available). It helps managing websites (hosts) using Apache, Nginx, PHP, DNS, MySQL, FTP, SSH, and many more. It is based on the well-known open-source web-based system management Webmin.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Virtualmin web hosting control panel on a CentOS 8.

  • Reset Gnome Desktop Settings To Default In Linux - OSTechNix

    Have you done too many customizations and turned your Gnome Linux desktop ugly or broke something? No worries! You can always reset Gnome desktop settings to default in Linux as described here.
    I have a habit of changing the look and appearance of stock GNOME desktop environment. I often install many themes, change the icon theme, cursor theme, colors, and move the topbar to different position etc. After completing the customization, I mostly end up with either an ugly desktop or broken desktop. If you're anything like me, don't panic! Resetting GNOME Linux desktop to its factory settings is easy!

  • Loongson 2K1000 Support Merged For Linux 5.13 - Phoronix

    Support for the Loongson 2K1000 is finally mainline with the forthcoming Linux 5.13 kernel. While the MIPS-based Loongson processors are known for being open-source friendly and for a time were trumpeted by Stallman, the older 2K1000 series support has been out-of-tree the past few years and only now being mainlined. 2K1000 Linux patches were sent out again in March for review and this time deemed ready for mainline. That 2K1000 support then was sent in and merged last week as part of the MIPS architecture updates.

  • Linux Foundation starts landmark open source agtech project, AgStack [Ed: Brand dilution by the so-called 'Linux' Foundation]

10 Best Lite Command Line Text Editors In Linux

Most of the time while running SSH connections to remote servers we need to edit configuration files, read log files, take notes for other people and we do all that in the command line with a text editor. Now Linux comes with a huge variety of text editors. Some of them are built in with the distribution you have installed, others can be downloaded and installed via tar or apt and so on. But whatever the case is the editor we use must be lite, fast and comfortable for us to use. One example of a great but hard to use for new users is the VI text editor. Vi is great and powerful and you can do great stuff with vi, but for new users is very uncomfortable. So in this article we are going to check for text editors that are lite, have great options and also are easy to use for new Linux users. Read more

