Software and HowTos
-
3ds Max vs Blender: The Differences in 2021
-
The Top 5 Open-Source Microsoft 365 Alternatives for Linux
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft 365 is the default productivity solution for many companies and its range of features is truly impressive. It includes such functionalities as document editing, real-time collaboration, file sharing, project management, email, calendaring, and video conferencing. In other words, Microsoft 365 provides both personal and corporate users with all the essential applications that allow them to get their work done effortlessly and quickly.
However, the subscription model and cost of this software as well as its security standards and policies are not appropriate for everyone, and some companies start looking for more affordable solutions.
-
How To Install Virtualmin on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Virtualmin on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Virtualmin is a free server control panel (Pro version also available). It helps managing websites (hosts) using Apache, Nginx, PHP, DNS, MySQL, FTP, SSH, and many more. It is based on the well-known open-source web-based system management Webmin.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Virtualmin web hosting control panel on a CentOS 8.
-
Reset Gnome Desktop Settings To Default In Linux - OSTechNix
Have you done too many customizations and turned your Gnome Linux desktop ugly or broke something? No worries! You can always reset Gnome desktop settings to default in Linux as described here.
I have a habit of changing the look and appearance of stock GNOME desktop environment. I often install many themes, change the icon theme, cursor theme, colors, and move the topbar to different position etc. After completing the customization, I mostly end up with either an ugly desktop or broken desktop. If you're anything like me, don't panic! Resetting GNOME Linux desktop to its factory settings is easy!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 426 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago