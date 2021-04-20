Needed Free and Open Source Medicine
So, what could be the solution? This reminds one of a similar situation in computer software when hardware prices dropped like a stone in water but software costs rose like a helium balloon and became the dominant part of the cost for anyone wishing to use a computer. This was made possible by converting software into a product which offers only the right to use, as opposed to the prevailing practice of allowing the users to do whatever they want with it, as was done in the Unix world before software became proprietary. Thus was born Free Software, launched by a prominent hacker of the time at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Richard M. Stallman under the project he called GNU’s Not Unix (with the recursive acronym GNU). This is software that gives users the freedom to use, share, study and modify. With those rights, the software became freely downloadable at zero cost, enabling anyone to use even an old computer, and thus making it accessible to virtually anyone. Today the software has grown to be the dominant one among all computing devices.
Can this be a model for medicine too? Yes, indeed. It can. In fact, there are medical systems other than modern medicine that practised this kind of openness. All traditional medical systems were open, as the concept of the ownership of knowledge, such as copyright and patent laws came only very recently. In fact, the first copyright law was enacted only in 1710 by Queen Anne of England and was known as the Statute of Anne. It was actually meant to prevent publishers from controlling the printing and sales of books to benefit only themselves. The statute sought to benefit the authors in order to encourage them to write more for the good of society. That it eventually got to be controlled by publishers is another story altogether.
The point is that, before all that happened, all knowledge was free (well, almost1), and everyone could learn whatever they wanted. Thus, medicines were often prescribed not by just a name, but by giving the recipe to prepare them. This continues to be the custom in systems like Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani systems of medicine developed in India and the Arab world and the Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM2). But these medical systems may not be acceptable to many who are looking for scientific validation. This, unfortunately, is a drawback of these systems that were created millennia before modern science was born. But it could be easily recified if some researchers in the medical field are open-minded enough to do experiments to validate their medicines and treatment protocols, which have many pieces of anecdotal evidence of success. Alternatively, the government of India could direct its own Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to validate Ayurvedic, Siddha or Unani treatment protocols using modern scientific methods.
today's leftovers
-
This week happened to see new releases of two prominent open-source AV1 video encoders.
[...]
Meanwhile ending out the week is SVT-AV1 0.8.7. SVT-AV1 is the high performance AV1 encoder originally developed by Intel but since then the development has shifted to the Alliance for Open Media members. While it's another point release in the v0.8 series, it is coming with many improvements. SVT-AV1 0.8.7 has more AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations, various feature optimizations, tuning of the presets, HDR support, memory optimizations, and a variety of other enhancements.
-
A year ago, video calling tools became part of everyday life for many people. Few were spared having meetings with family, friends and co-workers, several in a single day. The advance of the pandemic and the containment measures have relaxed that situation, but they are still very much needed.
If we ask, everyone has their favorite tool, either because they already have the application installed, it is the one they use at work, because it allows them to record meetings, or because it offers more games and funds to have a good time. Google Meet, Microsoft Team, Skype or Zoom … they are many and very similar, but Jitsi Meet has gone more unnoticed, despite having been available for years and offer a lot for free.
-
Although mechanical keyboards are more popular than ever in gaming communities, getting that perfect “click” when you press down on the key is still being chased. That’s why maker Jason Ron wanted to convert an old typewriter into the perfect gaming controller. It works by using some tape wrapped around several of the typebars that either reflects more light when held up or none when it’s lowered. A pair of IR emitters and receivers were used to detect these changes in light levels, where their values were then read by an Arduino Leonardo.
The code Ron wrote takes advantage of the Leonardo’s native USB peripheral, letting it act as a keyboard for a host device. When the light level falls between certain predetermined values a key is pressed virtually and then sent to the computer, although this functionality can be toggled on or off to prevent unwanted keypresses.
-
Here’s my (nineteenth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
-
FTP master
This month I accepted 103 and rejected 10 packages, which is again an increase compared to last month. The overall number of packages that got accepted was only 107.
Debian LTS
This was my eighty-second month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
-
MariaDB has added proprietary bells and whistles, in the form of distributed SQL, for its DBaaS and supposedly developer-friendly front end.
The biz supporting the open-source MySQL-derived database introduced its DBaaS SkySQL last year and has now announced the general availability of its distributed SQL as one of the engines in MariaDB's SkySQL system, said CMO Franz Aman.
"What's cool about distributed SQL is that you get all the scale of NoSQL, but you get it with all the benefits of relational," he said. "So, you have strong consistency, you have full SQL vocabulary, but at a scale that is ready for the internet for internet-scale."
Dubbed Xpand, the DBaaS engine is designed to tolerate infrastructure failures and maintain availability by storing multiple copies of data on different database nodes. MariaDB is adding zone awareness to ensure that redundant data is kept in all the right places and survives if a zone goes down entirely.
-
Hello M4 users,
GNU M4 1.4.18b has been released. This release is a minor update, and
is marked beta in order to give translators the time to upload
translations before the stable 1.4.19 is released later this month. The
bulk of the changes have been to portability fixes inherited from
gnulib, since it has been more than four years since the last release.
GNU 'm4' is an implementation of the traditional Unix macro processor.
It is mostly SVR4 compatible, although it has some extensions (for
example, handling more than 9 positional parameters to macros). 'm4'
also has built-in functions for including files, running shell commands,
doing arithmetic, etc. Autoconf needs GNU 'm4' for generating
'configure' scripts, but not for running them.
-
GitLab says a surge in demand and a technical shortcoming resulted in the DevOps outfit yanking a free certification offer barely two days after turning on the tap.
In a postmortem write-up this week, GitLab manager Christine Yoshida said the infrastructure of its glossy "learning experience ... eventually hit a system limit" as excited users piled on, and the promotion period was ended early.
A discount code was made available in April to people who wanted to get GitLab-certified. The 100 per cent discount was planned to last for ten days, and the GitLab gang figured 4,000 users would sign up.
David Sakamoto, veep of customer success, told The Register that, as it turned out, "in just two days, there were over 59,000 enrollments with over 7,000 people using the hands-on training lab infrastructure."
-
Riffing on the topic of what unusual jobs people had before tech, a few of our responses from the community were more focused on jobs that led to a job in tech.
-
Accessibility was also something I had never considered in depth. I knew that images should have alt descriptions, and that was about it. One of the course’s key points is that using the appropriate semantic elements is important to making a site more accessible.
For example, people who use screen readers can jump around using heading elements (<h1> through <h6>), so it’s important to use them and make sure they’re in the correct order. It’s wrong to use them only to make text bigger because their real purpose is to define the structure of the content. They’re like a table of contents.
Instead of headings, we could use <p> elements and alter their font sizes with CSS to create a website that looks identical, but it’d be less semantic and less accessible. There is more to web development than making websites look the way we want. It’s important to make the content mean what we want as well.
Accessibility isn’t just about improving how websites work with screen readers. We should think about font size, font style, and color contrast for people who have visual impairments or color blindness. We should consider that people who have hearing loss may have a harder time recognizing that audio or video is playing. We should make tab navigation work well for people who rely primarily on the keyboard, perhaps because they have a difficult time using a mouse. When we add animations, we should take care to avoid ones that make it more difficult for someone to actually use the website, such as animations that change the page layout in the middle of interactions. And we should consider when a page is overloaded with too much information or too many elements, making it hard for people to understand things or how to actually use the website.
It’s easy to forget about accessibility, but we should strive to make websites work well for as many people as possible. Accessibility also goes hand in hand with usability and search engine optimization. The course points out that improving one frequently means improving all the others.
Software and HowTos
-
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft 365 is the default productivity solution for many companies and its range of features is truly impressive. It includes such functionalities as document editing, real-time collaboration, file sharing, project management, email, calendaring, and video conferencing. In other words, Microsoft 365 provides both personal and corporate users with all the essential applications that allow them to get their work done effortlessly and quickly.
However, the subscription model and cost of this software as well as its security standards and policies are not appropriate for everyone, and some companies start looking for more affordable solutions.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Virtualmin on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Virtualmin is a free server control panel (Pro version also available). It helps managing websites (hosts) using Apache, Nginx, PHP, DNS, MySQL, FTP, SSH, and many more. It is based on the well-known open-source web-based system management Webmin.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Virtualmin web hosting control panel on a CentOS 8.
-
Have you done too many customizations and turned your Gnome Linux desktop ugly or broke something? No worries! You can always reset Gnome desktop settings to default in Linux as described here.
I have a habit of changing the look and appearance of stock GNOME desktop environment. I often install many themes, change the icon theme, cursor theme, colors, and move the topbar to different position etc. After completing the customization, I mostly end up with either an ugly desktop or broken desktop. If you're anything like me, don't panic! Resetting GNOME Linux desktop to its factory settings is easy!
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
-
One of the largest pipelines in the U.S. was forced to halt some of its operations Friday after a crippling cyberattack on its energy infrastructure.
Colonial Pipeline, which funnels refined gasoline and jet fuel from Texas to New York, said in a statement late Friday that it was shuttering 5,500 miles of pipeline in an attempt to contain the breach.
The company has already reached out to law enforcement and tapped a third-party company to conduct an investigation into the attack, though it did not reveal who it believes is behind the breach.
-
The intruders, who are part of a cybercrime gang called DarkSide, took nearly 100 gigabytes of data out of the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company’s network in just two hours on Thursday, two people involved in Colonial’s investigation said.
The move was part of a double-extortion scheme that is one of the group’s hallmarks. Colonial was threatened that the stolen data would be leaked to the [Internet] while the information that was encrypted by the hackers on computers inside the network would remain locked unless it paid a ransom, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.
-
A series of major cyber-attacks in recent weeks has underscored the brazenness of the attackers and the challenges of tackling the problem of ransomware, just as the Biden administration announced plans to take on the issue.
In a matter of days, attacks were revealed against the police department in Washington, D.C. , where the [crackers] threatened to release information about police informants to criminal gangs; the Illinois Attorney General’s office, which had been warned about weak cybersecurity practices in a recent state audit; and San Diego-based Scripps Health, where medical procedures were canceled and emergency patients diverted to other hospitals.
Then on Saturday, Colonial Pipeline confirmed that it had joined the list of recent ransomware victims in an attack that threatened to upend gasoline and diesel supplies on the East Coast. While few details about the attack are yet known, Colonial shut down the biggest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. as part of an effort to contain the threat.
-
The entity attacking tor users, originally disclosed in August 2020, is actively exploiting tor users since over a year and expanded the scale of their attacks to a new record level (>27% of the tor network’s exit capacity has been under their control on 2021–02–02).
The average exit fraction this entity controlled was above 14% throughout the past 12 months (measured between 2020–04–24 and 2021–04–26).
The malicious actor actively reported non-malicious but poorly configured relays to the Tor Project’s bad-relays mailing list to find viable victims to use for operator impersonation attacks.
Most of the malicious tor exit capacity did not have any relay ContactInfo. Throughout the last 6 months the majority of tor exit capacity without ContactInfo was malicious.
The attacker primarily uses servers at the hoster OVH. [...]
Want to help with tor network safety? Consider implementing the non-spoofable ContactInfo on your tor relays.
-
I’m a long time fan of USB security keys for SSH access and signig GitHub commits, currently using YubiKey ones on both my laptop and desktop.
I did a semi-regular bulk upgrade of all the software packages managed on my desktop with Homebrew and then noticed a few days later that my YubiKey stopped working. It took me a few days to notice because I mostly worked on laptop (where things kept working) and also because my desktop has recently been upgraded - so I expected some instability.
After a few reboots, restarts of GnuPG daemon and even resintall of all the relevant packages using Brew, YubiKey was still not working.
Turns out it’s because GnuPG 2.3 and later releases (I’m using 2.3.1) stopped identifying YubiKey keys properly, and so CCID (it means Chip Card Interface Device protocol) way of accessing keys on the YubiKey device is not working.
Apparently, the way to fix this for now is to disable CCID, forcing GnuPG to use other means of accessing the same keys on the same YubiKey device - PC/SC (Personal Computer/Smart Card) interface.
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago