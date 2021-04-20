Android Leftovers
Google’s Entertainment Space makes Android tablets look like Google TV - The Verge
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update for Android: APK download link for global users
[Opinion] Smart trackers market for Android users is about to get messy
Android Gaming Headlines: Tom Clancy's The Division, Rocket League Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and More - Droid Gamers
8 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (5/3/21 - 5/9/21)
Oculus Quest 2 could get Android apps — what we know | Tom's Guide
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will get Android 13 as well as 12 - NotebookCheck.net News
How to Silence Your Android Phone While Charging
today's howtos
today's howtos
China Is Launching A New Alternative To Google Summer of Code, Outreachy
The Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences (ISCAS) in cooperation with the Chinese openEuler Linux distribution have been working on their own project akin to Google Summer of Code and Outreachy for paying university-aged students to become involved in open-source software development. "Summer 2021" as the initiative is simply called or "Summer 2021 of Open Source Promotion Plan" is providing university-aged students around the world funding by the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences to work on community open-source projects. It's just like Google Summer of Code but with offering different funding levels based upon the complexity of the project -- funding options are 12000 RMB, 9000 RMB, or 6000 RMB. That's roughly $932 to $1,865 USD for students to devote their summer to working on open-source. There are not any gender/nationality restrictions with this initative but students must be at least eighteen years old.
Kernel: Linux 5.10 and Linux 5.13
Why I Think Flutter Doesn’t Deserve a Place on the Linux Desktop
When Google announced that they were bringing their Flutter UI Toolkit to Linux, there were a lot of mixed reactions. Some thought this would revolutionize desktop Linux, others thought it would increase reliance on Google. But with the amount of fragmentation between different Linux projects (especially when it comes to the UI), do we really want or need another UI Toolkit?
