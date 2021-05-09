Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 5.13 Release Candidate
It’s time to get busy again and test the next major Linux kernel branch, Linux 5.13, which had a fairly big merge window, according to Linus Torvalds. However, it looks like things have proceeded fairly smoothly and the first Release Candidate is now ready for public testing.
Once again, the biggest changes in Linux kernel 5.13 appear to be made around the AMD GPU open-source graphics driver for AMD Radeon GPUs, which received a “huge dump” of descriptor header files, but there’s a lot more to look for in the upcoming Linux kernel release compared to Linux kernel 5.12.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 342 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
China Is Launching A New Alternative To Google Summer of Code, Outreachy
The Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences (ISCAS) in cooperation with the Chinese openEuler Linux distribution have been working on their own project akin to Google Summer of Code and Outreachy for paying university-aged students to become involved in open-source software development. "Summer 2021" as the initiative is simply called or "Summer 2021 of Open Source Promotion Plan" is providing university-aged students around the world funding by the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences to work on community open-source projects. It's just like Google Summer of Code but with offering different funding levels based upon the complexity of the project -- funding options are 12000 RMB, 9000 RMB, or 6000 RMB. That's roughly $932 to $1,865 USD for students to devote their summer to working on open-source. There are not any gender/nationality restrictions with this initative but students must be at least eighteen years old.
Kernel: Linux 5.10 and Linux 5.13
Phoronix and the original
Linux 5.13-rc1 Released Following "A Fairly Big Merge Window"
Linux 5.13-rc1