KDE: KDE Connect, Kdenlive Video Café, KDE in FreeBSD and Kate in Proprietary Territories
-
KDE Connect’s Android App Gets a Mini Makeover
While the changes don’t drastically alter the KDE Connect Android app’s capabilities — earlier incarnations were perfectly functional — the redo does help bring the app a bit closer to modern design sensibilities used on the Android platform.
-
Review of the first Kdenlive video café
About 30 participants joined the first Kdenlive video café last Tuesday, the 4th of May 2021! We had a nice meeting of about 2,5 hours with inspiring discussions. We got a great feedback and we are already having plans to reintroduce community meetings more frequently…
Several people asked for a recording of the meeting e.g. because the were not able to join (the whole time), but we feared that this might have destroyed the informal atmosphere where people dared to speak freely.
[...]
Jean-Baptiste is currently working on a refactoring of the jobmanager to fix some major performance issues. A few days ago version 7 of Kdenlives media backend MLT has been release and we already made some steps to support the new version. MLT7 supports time remapping and we want to add this high requested feature soon. Two other features we are going to work on are multiple timelines and advanced trimming tools. During the past releases we had good experience with 1-2 big new features per release and beside that work on polishing and bug fixing.
-
KDE Plasma Wayland - a week in FreeBSD
If you watched enough of the Muppet Show long ago, like I did, then “the continuing stooory, of a cat .. who has gone to the dogs” should trigger Pigs in Space memories. Like a good(?) soap opera, Wayland on FreeBSD just keeps giving material for a new episode, so let’s take a look at recent changes.
-
Kate 21.04 in the Windows Store [Ed: Based on these numbers, not many people use Windows anymore and it would be better to focus on GNU/Linux if you're a Free software developer, don't bother with Microsoft and DRM]
KDE Gear 21.04 was released some weeks ago.
If you use some distribution like e.g. the rolling release Arch Linux (or Arch derivates like Manjaro), you might already have updated to Kate from that release.
As show in the 21.04 pre-release post, Kate 21.04 really has some nifty new features and improvements on all fronts over 20.12.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 423 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
6 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 21 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 59 min ago
21 hours 1 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago