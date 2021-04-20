Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of May 2021 02:25:56 AM
HowTos
  • Adam Young: Unmounting inside a container

    We do RPM things. Some of those RPM things need the /proc file system. Not forever, but for a short while. So we mount /proc, do something, and unmount. Which works fine.

    Until we tried to do it in a container.

  • How to Use sudo Commands Without Password in Linux

    The sudo command in Linux allows users to run certain commands as another user, preferably as root. Having sudo access allows regular users to perform tasks that otherwise require elevated permissions.

    However, sudo requires users to enter their passwords for every new session. This can prove cumbersome for regular tasks like system maintenance. Luckily, you can easily use the sudo command without passwords.

  • How To Install Gradle on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Gradle is a free and open-source tool that is useful to build, automate, and deliver software. It is mainly useful for Java, C++, and other Swift projects. Gradle combines the best features of Ant as well as Maven. Also, Gradle uses Groovy, a dynamic, and object-oriented programming language for the Java platform. It helps to define the project and build the scripts.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gradle on an AlmaLinux 8.

  • How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Deepin 20.2.

  • How to install Funkin' with Hex, Dalia, and Ena! on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' with Hex, Dalia, and Ena! on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

SystemRescueCD 8.03 Released, Brings The Latest GParted 1.3.0

SystemRescueCD is an Arch Linux-based system on a bootable CD-ROM or USB drive, designed for repairing a system and data after a crash. The primary purpose of SystemRescue (also known as SystemRescueCd) is to repair unbootable or otherwise damaged computer systems after a system crash. It aims to provide an easy way to carry out admin tasks on your computer, such as creating and editing the hard disk partitions. The most recent version for this operating system SystemRescueCd 8.03 is out now. Read more

Boot Vector

But in the 1990s, as Linux was first emerging as a potential operating system with mainstream appeal, the options weren’t necessarily so easy to grasp, which meant that you had to put it on a disk drive before you could actually use it. But doing so in a way that wasn’t destructive went over the heads of new users. And given that Windows already gave users enough heartache, if Linux was going to win over a large audience, it was going to have to be presented in a way that a regular person could try without the risk of breaking anything. There was just one problem: The technology wasn’t yet ready. The original alpha of Yggdrasil Linux/GNU/X, considered the first Live CD built expressly for Linux, released well before the term “Live CD” was even in use, required 8 megabytes of RAM, at a time when that much RAM was not necessarily common in mainstream computers. (The final release, still downloadable today, lowered the number to 4MB of RAM.) While a landmark of sorts today, Yggdrasil quickly faded from view, and that meant that others would be left to try again. The passage of time was a useful thing, however. In 2000, the Pentium III was common, and the Pentium 4 had just been released. The CD-ROM drive, long having gotten past the caddy, had reached speeds of as high as 52X, whirring along at more than 6,000 revolutions per minute, to draw read speeds above 6 megabytes per second. (By comparison, the average SATA SSD maxes out at 600 megabytes per second; a modern high-end hard drive can hit maybe a third of that speed.) And DVD-ROMs, which started at 1.25 megabytes per second in speed (nearly 10 times that of a 1X CD-ROMs) were becoming mainstream by this point, and could hold significantly more data, to boot. But then, there was the portability factor—how were we going to get these live CDs out to lots of people? If you ever went to a Barnes & Noble and picked up a Linux magazine off the rack, you know the answer already—the live CD distros that were often distributed with magazines! But that didn’t necessarily make itself clear at first. Read more

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 5.13 Release Candidate

It’s time to get busy again and test the next major Linux kernel branch, Linux 5.13, which had a fairly big merge window, according to Linus Torvalds. However, it looks like things have proceeded fairly smoothly and the first Release Candidate is now ready for public testing. Once again, the biggest changes in Linux kernel 5.13 appear to be made around the AMD GPU open-source graphics driver for AMD Radeon GPUs, which received a “huge dump” of descriptor header files, but there’s a lot more to look for in the upcoming Linux kernel release compared to Linux kernel 5.12. Read more

Armbian 21.05 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.11, Orange Pi R1 Plus

More than three months in the works, Armbian 21.05 is here as a worthy upgrade to version 21.02 with support for the Linux 5.11 kernel series, support for the Orange Pi R1 Plus open-source single-board computer, improved NVIDIA Jetson Nano support, as well as improved support for the Desktop images. Yes, that’s right, Armbian can also run on desktop computers powered by ARM processors, such as PINE64’s Pinebook Pro laptop, not only embedded devices or Linux phones. The Armbian team did a great job improving desktop support by adding additional desktop configurations for use with their new framework and implemented a Jira-based checklist for testing the Desktop images. Read more

