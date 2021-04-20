today's howtos
-
Adam Young: Unmounting inside a container
We do RPM things. Some of those RPM things need the /proc file system. Not forever, but for a short while. So we mount /proc, do something, and unmount. Which works fine.
Until we tried to do it in a container.
-
How to Use sudo Commands Without Password in Linux
The sudo command in Linux allows users to run certain commands as another user, preferably as root. Having sudo access allows regular users to perform tasks that otherwise require elevated permissions.
However, sudo requires users to enter their passwords for every new session. This can prove cumbersome for regular tasks like system maintenance. Luckily, you can easily use the sudo command without passwords.
-
How To Install Gradle on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Gradle is a free and open-source tool that is useful to build, automate, and deliver software. It is mainly useful for Java, C++, and other Swift projects. Gradle combines the best features of Ant as well as Maven. Also, Gradle uses Groovy, a dynamic, and object-oriented programming language for the Java platform. It helps to define the project and build the scripts.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gradle on an AlmaLinux 8.
-
How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Deepin 20.2.
-
How to install Funkin' with Hex, Dalia, and Ena! on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' with Hex, Dalia, and Ena! on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
