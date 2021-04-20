Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of May 2021 05:11:35 AM Filed under
Misc

  • Grab a coffee for the Sunday Section and tell us what you've been playing

    For today's Sunday Section we're going over a few missed bits and pieces for Linux, open source and gaming topics while also asking you that all important question.

    Firstly, Steam has a fresh Steam Client Beta up! Well, there's actually been a few recently but one in particular released on April 26 caught my eye. Valve has upgraded the video decoder on all platforms, with Linux now using VA-API 0.2 for optional hardware decode functionality. So those of you with an AMD GPU should see a nicer experience for Remote Play.

  • GNU Chess 6.2.8 Is Released - LinuxReviews

    Antonio Ceballos from the GNU Chess engine team is "glad" to announce a new GNU Chess release with "Bug fixes mainly in the input processing". That's the entirety of the changelog since version 6.2.7 was released almost one year ago. The GNU Chess engine has been around since 1984. It has grown smart during it's years, and you may find that you will have a very hard time beating it.

    [...]

    There may not be much else to change to a chess engine that's been around for 37 years. GNU Chess was originally written by Stuart Cracraft in collaboration with Richard Stallman in 1984. Though.. the modern version isn't related to that version. GNU Chess was re-written by John Stanback before the 2.x series and it was again changed to use a completely new chess engine, based on the Cobalt chess engine written by Chua Kong-Sian, when GNU Chess 5 was released. And that wasn't the end of it, the current GNU Chess 6.x series using a completely different chess engine based on Fabien Letouzey's Fruit engine (Fruit 2.1 to be specific). The first version using the Fruit-based engine, GNU Chess 6.0, was released on April 26th, 2011. That's nearly a decade ago, so there may not be any need to do more with GNU Chess 6.x beyond "Bug fixes mainly in the input processing" at point.

  • Linux 5.13 Features From Apple M1 To New GPU Support, Security Additions

    Following the two week merge window, feature development on the Linux 5.13 kernel is slated to end today with the release of Linux 5.13-rc1. Here is a look at some of the most interesting new features and improvements for this kernel that in turn should debut as stable around the end of June.

    Arguably most notable with Linux 5.13 is the introduction of basic Apple M1 SoC/platform support. But there are also many other exciting updates coming with Linux 5.13 like preliminary Intel Alder Lake S graphics support, AMDGPU FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync HDMI support, AMD Aldebaran accelerator support, a generic USB display driver for interesting innovative use-cases, Amazon Luna Game Controller support, a new Intel cooling driver to help with overheating issues, the Landlock security module was finally mainlined, Clang CFI is now available, and other security improvements as well as plenty of other new hardware support.

  • Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, April 2021

    In April I was assigned 16 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 2.5 hours from earlier months. I worked 14 hours and will carry over the remainder.

    I spent a long time trying to verify that the futex issue in was now properly fixed in Linux 4.9, and reviewing the merge of these changes with the real-time (PREEMPT_RT) kernel patchset. Unfortunately this work is not complete and I did not make another upload this month.

  • EasyOS: Wallpaper corruption hopefully fixed in containers

    The problem reported was for XenialPup. Also getting it with Racy. XenialPup is x86_64, Racy is i686, so that is not a cause. Not getting the corruption with the newer pups and EasyOS.
    Note, the tray that you see on the desktop is created by JWM, the window manager. The desktop icons and wallpaper are created by ROX-Filer, what is called the "pinboard". So ROX-Filer is not just a file manager, it is also responsible for part of what you see on the desktop.

    When a pup or Easy desktop is launched in a container, JWM is started first, then ROX-Filer. Rox creates the desktop icons OK, but sometimes scrambles the wallpaper, even overwriting the desktop icons, with multiple reproductions of the icons.
    There is a file, /root/Choices/ROX-Filer/PuppyPin, which may be located elsewhere in some pups, that defines the desktop icons and the wallpaper. It is an XML file, with tag for the wallpaper. If that tag is removed from PuppyPin, all is well, the desktop is fine in the container, desktop icons display, with a blank white background.

    •  

  • postmarketOS v21.03 service pack 1 release

    The first service pack for the current stable branch has been released, v21.03.1. Services packs bring improvements from the edge channel of postmarketOS to the stable release after they have been thoroughly tested.

  • Daniel Stenberg: curl up 2021

    We had five presentations done, all prerecorded and made available before the event. At the Sunday afternoon we gathered to discuss the presentations and everything around those topics.

    •                

  • Blind people, advocates slam company claiming to make websites ADA compliant

                     

                       

    In recent months, blind people and disability advocates have been speaking out on social media and suing companies that use AccessiBe. Blind people say AccessiBe, which is supposed to automatically make websites more compatible with the screen readers blind people rely on to access the internet, has prevented them from all sorts of normal activities online, like paying rent, teaching a class or buying Christmas gifts.

                       

    AccessiBe is the largest automated accessibility company on the market, according to Lucy Greco, who is blind and the head of web accessibility at the University of California, Berkeley.

                       

    The situation has gotten so bad that in the past two months more than 400 blind people, accessibility advocates and software developers signed an open letter calling on companies that use automated services, like AccessiBe and other companies with similar products, to stop.

»

More in Tux Machines

Proprietary Software and Security Aspects

  • US passes emergency waiver over fuel pipeline cyber-attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Multiple sources have confirmed that the ransomware attack was caused by a cyber-criminal gang called DarkSide, who infiltrated Colonial's network on Thursday and took almost 100GB of data hostage.

    After seizing the data, the [crackers] locked the data on some computers and servers, demanding a ransom on Friday. If it is not paid, they are threatening to leak it onto the [Internet].

    Colonial said it is working with law enforcement, cyber-security experts and the Department of Energy to restore service.

    On Sunday evening it said that although its four mainlines remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational.

  • Insurer AXA halts ransomware crime reimbursement in France [iophk: Windows TCO]

    In an apparent industry first, the global insurance company AXA said Thursday it will stop writing cyber-insurance policies in France that reimburse customers for extortion payments made to ransomware criminals.

    AXA, among Europe’s top five insurers, said it was suspending the option in response to concerns aired by French justice and cybersecurity officials during a Senate roundtable in Paris last month about the devastating global epidemic of ransomware.

  • Biggest petrol pipeline in US hit by Windows DarkSide ransomware

    The company is believed to have been hit by the DarkSide ransomware, a recent addition to the swarms of ransomware that attack Microsoft's Windows operating system.

    Colonial is the biggest American refined products pipeline system and can carry more than three million barrels of petrol, diesel and jet fuel between the US Gulf Coast and the New York Harbour area, according to Wikipedia.

    •   
  • Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in April 2021

    In these reports we try to the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries. If you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit our Contribute page on our website. [...] Closer to home, Jeremiah Orians wrote to our mailing list reporting that it is now possible to bootstrap the GCC compiler without using the pre-generated Bison grammar files, part of a broader attempt to provide a “reproducible, automatic [and] complete end-to-end bootstrap from a minimal number of binary seeds to a supported fully functioning operating system” […]. In addition, Richard Clobus started a thread on potential problems the -Wl,--build-id=sha1 linker flag which can later be used when analysing core dumps and tracebacks.

    •   
  • NAME:WRECK DNS Bugs: What You Need to Know

    For most internet users, there’s not much of a perceivable difference between the domain name they want to visit and the server that the domain queries. That’s because the Domain Name System (DNS) protocol does a good job of seamlessly routing users to different IP addresses that are all associated with a single domain name. The bad news is that this level of seamlessness makes it easier for threat actors and criminals to steal sensitive information and compromise computer hardware and networks with malware. The latest news on DNS vulnerabilities shines the spotlight on nine newly discovered vulnerabilities that put more than 100 million IoT devices in jeopardy. These DNS vulnerabilities, dubbed “NAME:WRECK DNS,” threaten IoT users with Denial of Service (DoS) and Remote Code Execution attacks that let cybercriminals assume control over targeted IoT systems. Once attackers take these devices offline, there’s nothing left to stop them from targeting and assaulting other IoT attack surfaces.

Review: JingOS 0.8 and Tribblix

One of the most recent additions to the DistroWatch database is JingOS, an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution for tablet computers. The project aims to run both GNU/Linux and Android applications via a graphical user interface which is designed to work in a familiar way on touch screens. While early versions of JingOS were developed for ARM-based devices, JingOS 0.8 is the project's first version to run on x86 processors. The JingOS project requires that people register their e-mail address to obtain the project's free download. A download link is then sent to our e-mail address. When I downloaded an earlier version of JingOS (version 0.6) the download link was for the distribution's ISO file directly. When I downloaded version 0.8 I was given a link to the project's torrent file. At first my torrent download only had two seeders with an average download speed of 20kB/s. This eventually rose to eight seeders at 400kB/s, which is unusually slow compared to most free mirrors available these days. The ISO file's total size is 2.4GB so the download took over two hours. Booting from the distribution's install media causes the system to start with a self-check of the media. This check can be skipped by pressing Ctrl+C. The screen then goes entirely black for a while. After a few minutes I started testing keyboard input without any response. The only thing I could do was to switch between terminals using the Ctrl+Alt+Function keys. I found the first terminal remained blank, the second terminal showed a colourful background and a clock displaying UTC time. Terminals three through six all displayed a console login prompt. The login prompts identify the distribution as KDE neon's Unstable Edition. Read more

Freespire 7.5 released

Today we’re releasing Freespire 7.5. While incremental, it does incorporate some important OS fixes to version 7.0 which we will detail. Freespire, for those not in the know, is the open source equivalent of Linspire and Xandros, but with strictly libre / open source components. There are no proprietary code or codecs included with Freespire; the team tries to adhere as closely as possible the definition of free software. Read more

today's howtos

  • Adam Young: Unmounting inside a container

    We do RPM things. Some of those RPM things need the /proc file system. Not forever, but for a short while. So we mount /proc, do something, and unmount. Which works fine. Until we tried to do it in a container.

  • How to Use sudo Commands Without Password in Linux

    The sudo command in Linux allows users to run certain commands as another user, preferably as root. Having sudo access allows regular users to perform tasks that otherwise require elevated permissions. However, sudo requires users to enter their passwords for every new session. This can prove cumbersome for regular tasks like system maintenance. Luckily, you can easily use the sudo command without passwords.

  • How To Install Gradle on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Gradle is a free and open-source tool that is useful to build, automate, and deliver software. It is mainly useful for Java, C++, and other Swift projects. Gradle combines the best features of Ant as well as Maven. Also, Gradle uses Groovy, a dynamic, and object-oriented programming language for the Java platform. It helps to define the project and build the scripts. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gradle on an AlmaLinux 8.

  • How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Deepin 20.2.

  • How to install Funkin' with Hex, Dalia, and Ena! on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' with Hex, Dalia, and Ena! on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6