Debian vs Ubuntu For Server Use, Which One To Choose If you’re setting up a new server, one of the most important decisions to make is the operating system you’ll be using. Debian and Ubuntu are used both as a desktop OS and as a server. They are two of the most popular Linux distributions in history. As everybody know, Ubuntu is a Debian-based distribution, but it is not an exact copy by any means and there are great similarities but also great differences between the two. In other words, they are two sides of the same coin. When it comes to taking a look at the servers of these two OSs and choose which one is the better one, it should be said that this decision heavily depends on your preferences. You may have heard that Debian is a distribution for experts, and Ubuntu for beginners. That is true, so far as it goes. However, that distinction is more historic than contemporary.