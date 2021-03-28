today's howtos 8 Quick Date Command Examples in Linux Maintaining accurate date on a Linux system is one of the essential skills that any Linux user should have at their fingertips. The Linux date command is used to display and set the date and time settings on a Linux system. This tutorial gives you a glimpse of how you can use the date command to display and set the date on your Linux system.

Getting Started with Vagrant and VirtualBox – Part 1 LinuxShellTips is happy to present a series on Vagrant. If you are someone who is using virtualization software like VirtualBox, Hyper-V, KVM, Docker, and AWS then this tool will be a great addition to your toolbox. This Vagrant series is focused on introducing what is vagrant, core aspects of vagrant, and automation features it provides.

Wallpaper corruption hopefully fixed in containers Another problem is that the 'PuppyPin' and 'globicons' files are at different places, depending on the distro. Easy and many pups have them at /root/Choices/ROX-Filer, but some pups may have them at /root/.config/rox.sourceforge.net/ROX-Filer, and fatdog has them initially at /etc/xdg/rox.sourceforge.net/ROX-Filer.

Make Jenkins logs pretty Jenkins is a free and open source automation server for building, testing, and deploying code. It's the backbone of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and can save developers hours each day and protect them from having failed code go live. When code does fail, or when a developer needs to see the output of tests, Jenkins provides log files for review. The default Jenkins pipeline logs can be difficult to read. This quick summary of Jenkins logging basics offers some tips (and code) on how to make them more readable.

Automating the testing process for SystemTap, Part 2: Test result analysis with Bunsen - Red Hat Developer This is the second article of a two-part series in which I describe the automated testing infrastructure that I am developing for the SystemTap project. The first article, “Automating the testing process for SystemTap, Part 1: Test automation with libvirt and Buildbot,” described my solution for managing test machines and for producing SystemTap test results. This follow-up article continues by describing Bunsen, the toolkit I developed for storing and analyzing test results.

Debian vs Ubuntu For Server Use, Which One To Choose If you’re setting up a new server, one of the most important decisions to make is the operating system you’ll be using. Debian and Ubuntu are used both as a desktop OS and as a server. They are two of the most popular Linux distributions in history. As everybody know, Ubuntu is a Debian-based distribution, but it is not an exact copy by any means and there are great similarities but also great differences between the two. In other words, they are two sides of the same coin. When it comes to taking a look at the servers of these two OSs and choose which one is the better one, it should be said that this decision heavily depends on your preferences. You may have heard that Debian is a distribution for experts, and Ubuntu for beginners. That is true, so far as it goes. However, that distinction is more historic than contemporary.