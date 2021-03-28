Freespire 7.5 Linux Distro Released with Xfce 4.16, Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS
Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, Freespire 7.5 is here as an update to Freespire 7.0 and a free version of the Linspire operating system, featuring the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and various updated components.
Freespire releases are usually based on the most recent LTS (Long-Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, and Freespire 7.5 looks to incorporate all the updates from the upstream repositories of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, but it sticks with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series instead of the newer Linux kernel 5.8, which can be installed from the repos.
