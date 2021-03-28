Games: Super Woden GP and Caves of Qud
-
Super Woden GP looks like a promising upcoming top-down racer
Featuring a top-down view, Super Woden GP looks like it could bring some excitement when it comes to Linux later this year from developer ViJuDa.
"Feel the excitement of the 90s with the isometric perspective, its huge number of vehicles and its brilliant soundtrack. More than 60 cars from six manufacturers from different countries to buy, an extensive campaign mode, dozens of circuits, rally stages, championships, and much more awaits you!"
-
Epic science fantasy roguelike Caves of Qud adds new game modes with checkpoints | GamingOnLinux
Not a big fan of permadeath? Good news for you as Caves of Qud, the awesome science fantasy roguelike epic, now has new game modes in Beta.
While the traditional and normal mode of the game remains as permanent death, the current opt-in Beta on Steam now has new options available which should help people explore its truly wonderful and bizarre world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 461 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Debian vs Ubuntu For Server Use, Which One To Choose
If you’re setting up a new server, one of the most important decisions to make is the operating system you’ll be using. Debian and Ubuntu are used both as a desktop OS and as a server. They are two of the most popular Linux distributions in history. As everybody know, Ubuntu is a Debian-based distribution, but it is not an exact copy by any means and there are great similarities but also great differences between the two. In other words, they are two sides of the same coin. When it comes to taking a look at the servers of these two OSs and choose which one is the better one, it should be said that this decision heavily depends on your preferences. You may have heard that Debian is a distribution for experts, and Ubuntu for beginners. That is true, so far as it goes. However, that distinction is more historic than contemporary.
Android Leftovers
Getting started with edge development on Linux using open source
There are many reasons why Linux is such a popular platform for processing Internet of Things (IoT) edge applications. A major one is transparency. Linux security capabilities are built on open source projects, giving users a transparent view of security risks and threats and enables them to apply fixes quickly with security module patches or kernel-level updates. Another Linux advantage is that developers can choose from various programming languages to develop, test, and run device communications over various networking protocols—other than HTTP(s)—when developing IoT edge applications. It also enables developers to address server programming for controlling data flow from IoT devices to front-end graphical user interface (GUI) applications.
Recent comments
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 29 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 19 sec ago
20 hours 5 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago