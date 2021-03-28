IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Precisely To Bolster Data Governance With Infogix Buy - IT Jungle [Ed: sponsored puff pieces. The site is doing this all the time.]
Both Precisely and Infogix have a history of developing products for IBM i and mainframe systems, and that will continue going forward, the Precisely spokesperson said.
5 totally useless Linux commands
At one time or another, I'm sure all of these commands had their purpose but whatever that purpose was, it no longer exists. Programming is hard work. It's time-consuming, it's tedious, and when something goes wrong, it can take hours or days to find that missing semicolon or extra space that throws everything off. I get that and I apologize to the dedicated programmers who wasted their time creating these filesystem invaders.
Use knowledge graphs to discover open source package vulnerabilities
Technology and infrastructure generate an enormous amount of data on a day-to-day basis. Building knowledge out of this data in various real-world domains can be a big challenge. This article describes how to derive concise and precise knowledge from data and use it to track vulnerabilities in the software stack. It presents challenges related to package security and vulnerability and how they can be addressed using a knowledge graph. After reading this article, you’ll understand the concept of the knowledge graph and how you can apply it to your domain.
[...]
Most large organizations employ open source libraries and components to build software used internally and externally. While open source helps solve many problems, developers need to understand how to track security vulnerabilities in all the software they use. Security vulnerabilities can be brought into host software by the libraries and tools on which it depends. The problem grows as more and more dependencies are included.
Ensuring the most secure versions of software dependencies are used can be tedious and time consuming. Although open source package vulnerability databases are frequently updated, tracking those databases on a daily basis, or even per release, can be difficult during medium- and large-scale software development.
10 signs of successful IT leaders in the next normal
8 leadership books to read now for self-improvement
Remote-first culture: LogMeIn's CIO on how to do it and why [Ed: IBM/Red Hat boosting proprietary software; no wonder IBM cannot get along with RMS… they also impose Slack on all staff]]
Games: Super Woden GP and Caves of Qud
Freespire 7.5 Linux Distro Released with Xfce 4.16, Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS
Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, Freespire 7.5 is here as an update to Freespire 7.0 and a free version of the Linspire operating system, featuring the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and various updated components. Freespire releases are usually based on the most recent LTS (Long-Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, and Freespire 7.5 looks to incorporate all the updates from the upstream repositories of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, but it sticks with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series instead of the newer Linux kernel 5.8, which can be installed from the repos.
today's howtos
