Illumos Dropping SPARC, Allows For Newer Compiler + Eventual Use Of Rust In The Kernel
The Illumos project born out of the former Sun Microsystems OpenSolaris codebase has decided to end support for SPARC hardware.
While SPARC and Solaris/OpenSolaris once went hand in hand, with major SPARC development pretty much being over and Oracle having laid off much of their SPARC engineers years ago, the future isn't exactly vibrant. However, more immediately pressing is that Illumos developers don't even have sufficient SPARC hardware access.
