Games: Fate of Dynasty, UltraStar and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of May 2021 10:45:38 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Fate of Dynasty is a wonderful short, free and open source puzzle game out now

    Short on time and want to try something new? It's Free Game Monday™! Come check out Fate of Dynasty which is open source. Originally created for the Global Game Jam 2021, it was created over 48 hours and shows a great example of what a small team can do.

    "Fate of Dynasty is a short lore exploration puzzle game inspired by walking simulators such as Gone Home, Dear Esther, and Layers of Fear. Figure out how to perform the ritual to put an end to the tyranny of the ruling dynasty."

  • Feel the need for a little karaoke? Check out UltraStar Play and UltraStar Deluxe

    Two interesting projects we've not covered here before are UltraStar Deluxe and the newer UltraStar Play, both open source games aimed at karaoke fans. You've likely somewhere heard of SingStar, an exclusive PlayStation series. Sadly, it was shut and so it's mostly lost. Thankfully though, as usual, open source to the rescue!

  • VR is absolutely insane, I am officially a convert and it works mostly great on Linux

    It is time! I finally have a Valve Index with thanks to supporter Scaine and it has genuinely blown a few braincells away with just how incredible an experience it actually is.

    Unlike some, I wasn't originally sold on VR — at all. Partly because of the price factor, which is a genuine issue to adoption, especially with the more limited VR options on Linux with just the HTC Vive and the Valve Index. The big point was the idea of having a weighty device strapped to my face did not appeal to me. I stayed mostly away from it and didn't follow much - oh how wrong I have been all this time. It's simply like nothing else.

  • Precisely To Bolster Data Governance With Infogix Buy - IT Jungle [Ed: sponsored puff pieces. The site is doing this all the time.]

    Both Precisely and Infogix have a history of developing products for IBM i and mainframe systems, and that will continue going forward, the Precisely spokesperson said.

  • 5 totally useless Linux commands

    At one time or another, I'm sure all of these commands had their purpose but whatever that purpose was, it no longer exists. Programming is hard work. It's time-consuming, it's tedious, and when something goes wrong, it can take hours or days to find that missing semicolon or extra space that throws everything off. I get that and I apologize to the dedicated programmers who wasted their time creating these filesystem invaders.

  • Use knowledge graphs to discover open source package vulnerabilities

    Technology and infrastructure generate an enormous amount of data on a day-to-day basis. Building knowledge out of this data in various real-world domains can be a big challenge. This article describes how to derive concise and precise knowledge from data and use it to track vulnerabilities in the software stack. It presents challenges related to package security and vulnerability and how they can be addressed using a knowledge graph. After reading this article, you’ll understand the concept of the knowledge graph and how you can apply it to your domain. [...] Most large organizations employ open source libraries and components to build software used internally and externally. While open source helps solve many problems, developers need to understand how to track security vulnerabilities in all the software they use. Security vulnerabilities can be brought into host software by the libraries and tools on which it depends. The problem grows as more and more dependencies are included. Ensuring the most secure versions of software dependencies are used can be tedious and time consuming. Although open source package vulnerability databases are frequently updated, tracking those databases on a daily basis, or even per release, can be difficult during medium- and large-scale software development.

  • 10 signs of successful IT leaders in the next normal
  • 8 leadership books to read now for self-improvement
  • Remote-first culture: LogMeIn's CIO on how to do it and why [Ed: IBM/Red Hat boosting proprietary software; no wonder IBM cannot get along with RMS… they also impose Slack on all staff]]

Games: Super Woden GP and Caves of Qud

  • Super Woden GP looks like a promising upcoming top-down racer

    Featuring a top-down view, Super Woden GP looks like it could bring some excitement when it comes to Linux later this year from developer ViJuDa. "Feel the excitement of the 90s with the isometric perspective, its huge number of vehicles and its brilliant soundtrack. More than 60 cars from six manufacturers from different countries to buy, an extensive campaign mode, dozens of circuits, rally stages, championships, and much more awaits you!"

  • Epic science fantasy roguelike Caves of Qud adds new game modes with checkpoints | GamingOnLinux

    Not a big fan of permadeath? Good news for you as Caves of Qud, the awesome science fantasy roguelike epic, now has new game modes in Beta. While the traditional and normal mode of the game remains as permanent death, the current opt-in Beta on Steam now has new options available which should help people explore its truly wonderful and bizarre world.

Freespire 7.5 Linux Distro Released with Xfce 4.16, Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS

Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, Freespire 7.5 is here as an update to Freespire 7.0 and a free version of the Linspire operating system, featuring the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and various updated components. Freespire releases are usually based on the most recent LTS (Long-Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, and Freespire 7.5 looks to incorporate all the updates from the upstream repositories of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, but it sticks with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series instead of the newer Linux kernel 5.8, which can be installed from the repos. Read more

  • 8 Quick Date Command Examples in Linux

    Maintaining accurate date on a Linux system is one of the essential skills that any Linux user should have at their fingertips. The Linux date command is used to display and set the date and time settings on a Linux system. This tutorial gives you a glimpse of how you can use the date command to display and set the date on your Linux system.

  • Getting Started with Vagrant and VirtualBox – Part 1

    LinuxShellTips is happy to present a series on Vagrant. If you are someone who is using virtualization software like VirtualBox, Hyper-V, KVM, Docker, and AWS then this tool will be a great addition to your toolbox. This Vagrant series is focused on introducing what is vagrant, core aspects of vagrant, and automation features it provides.

  • Wallpaper corruption hopefully fixed in containers

    Another problem is that the 'PuppyPin' and 'globicons' files are at different places, depending on the distro. Easy and many pups have them at /root/Choices/ROX-Filer, but some pups may have them at /root/.config/rox.sourceforge.net/ROX-Filer, and fatdog has them initially at /etc/xdg/rox.sourceforge.net/ROX-Filer.

  • Make Jenkins logs pretty

    Jenkins is a free and open source automation server for building, testing, and deploying code. It's the backbone of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and can save developers hours each day and protect them from having failed code go live. When code does fail, or when a developer needs to see the output of tests, Jenkins provides log files for review. The default Jenkins pipeline logs can be difficult to read. This quick summary of Jenkins logging basics offers some tips (and code) on how to make them more readable.

  • Automating the testing process for SystemTap, Part 2: Test result analysis with Bunsen - Red Hat Developer

    This is the second article of a two-part series in which I describe the automated testing infrastructure that I am developing for the SystemTap project. The first article, “Automating the testing process for SystemTap, Part 1: Test automation with libvirt and Buildbot,” described my solution for managing test machines and for producing SystemTap test results. This follow-up article continues by describing Bunsen, the toolkit I developed for storing and analyzing test results.

