AMD Refactors MCE Driver Code, Prepares For Future While Finally Adding DF3/Rome Support
AMD has published a set of patches refactoring their MCE kernel driver, making various machine check architecture (MCA) address translation updates in preparing for "future systems" while at the same time finally introducing Data Fabric 3 support for EPYC 7002 "Rome" processors and newer.
Published on Friday were a set of 25 patches to improve the AMD MCA address translation code within their machine-check exception driver. The patch cover letter notes that "the reference code was recently refactored in preparation for updates for future systems."
Torvalds says Apple chips not ready for Linux yet
IT’s Mr Sweary Linus Torvalds appears to have disappointed an Apple fanboy interviewer by playing down Apple’s new ARM64 chips.
Torvalds was actually asked in an interview by Jeremy Andrews who was the CEO of Drupal outfit Tag1 if he was going to be an early adopter of Apple’s ARM64 chip when it boots Linux and invited him to praise Apple’s chip.
Much to Andrews surprise, Torvalds failed to praise the new chip to the skies or talk about how wonderful the Apple's MacBook was.
The Linux Foundation and NGMN Collaborate on End-to-End 5G and Beyond [Ed: Linux Foundation is greenwashing and then promoting a new line of deception: now they call mass surveillance "end to end". In their terminology, mass theft of our data by Pentagon-funded espionage companies is "confidential computing". Stop abusing the brand Linux. You're killing it or milking it to death.]
Freespire 7.5 Linux Distro Released with Xfce 4.16, Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS
Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, Freespire 7.5 is here as an update to Freespire 7.0 and a free version of the Linspire operating system, featuring the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and various updated components. Freespire releases are usually based on the most recent LTS (Long-Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, and Freespire 7.5 looks to incorporate all the updates from the upstream repositories of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, but it sticks with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series instead of the newer Linux kernel 5.8, which can be installed from the repos.
