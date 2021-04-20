Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of May 2021 04:12:41 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Enable PipeWire Audio Service to Replace PulseAudio in Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to try out the Pipewire sound server? It’s easy to do this in Ubuntu 21.04, and here’s how!

    PipeWire is a server for handling multimedia on Linux. Its most common use is for Wayland and Flatpak apps to implement audio and video playback and capture with minimal latency. And it offers seamless support for PulseAudio, JACK, ALSA, and GStreamer based applications.

  • How to install GhostBSD 21.04.27

    In this video, I am going to show how to install GhostBSD 21.04.27.

  • Ben Cotton: Using Element as an IRC clientBen Cotton: Using Element as an IRC client

    Like many who work in open source communities, IRC is a key part of my daily life. Its simplicity has made it a mainstay. But the lack of richness also makes it unattractive to many newcomers. As a result, newer chat protocols are gaining traction. Matrix is one of those. I first created a Matrix account to participate in the Fedora Social Hour. But since Matrix.org is bridged to Freenode, I thought I’d give Element (a popular Matrix client) a try as an IRC client, too.

    I’ve been using Element almost exclusively for the last few months. Here’s what I think of it.

    [...]

    Generally, using Element for IRC has been a net positive. I’m looking forward to more of the chats I use becoming Matrix-native so I don’t have to worry about the IRC side as much. I’d also like the few chats I have on Facebook Messenger and Slack to move to Matrix. But that’s not a windmill I’m willing to tilt at for now. In the meantime, I’ll keep using Element for most of my IRC needs, but I’m not quite ready to uninstall Konversation.

  • [ Easy ] TeamViewer Install In Ubuntu Linux

    TeamViewer is software for remote access and remote control, allowing you a remote access to other computers and devices.

    It was first released in 2005 and its functionality is expanding step by step. TeamViewer is proprietary software, but does not require registration and is free for non-commercial use.

    One cool thing about TeamViewer is that is available for all desktop computers and smartphones with common operating systems, like Linux, Windows, BSD, Android, Apple and etc.

  • Yes, You Can Use LibreOffice as a PDF Editor – Here’s How

    You might have come across PDF files while sharing or viewing digital documents. But do you know that you can easily edit these files on your Linux machine? This guide will show you how to edit and create PDF files using the LibreOffice suite, a free and open-source office suite alternative to Microsoft Office.

    What Is LibreOffice?

    LibreOffice is an open-source office software suite mainly comprised of LibreOffice Draw, LibreOffice Writer, and LibreOffice Calc. You can use LibreOffice for editing and creating PDF documents, word documents, excel sheets, etc.

    Most Linux distros such as Ubuntu use LibreOffice as the default office suite; many other distros prefer OpenOffice as well. The LibreOffice suite is also available on other mainstream operating systems such as Windows and macOS.

  • How To Change Linux Terminal Colors on the Fly | Tom's Hardware

    As wonderful as the Linux command-line is, it can sometimes need a little customization to make it truly our own. While most terminal emulators ship with a few different theme options such as Solorized, Orchid, etc. out of the box, you might on occasion feel the need for different color schemes. While you could manually play with the different color palettes to create a scheme that you find appealing, this is a time-consuming process.

    Paleta is a nifty little tool that provides more than 150 different color schemes for your terminal. It works across many Linux distributions including the Raspberry Pi and switching color schemes involves running a single command from the terminal.

  • Input/Output Redirection in Linux/Unix - Unixcop

    Redirection is a feature in Linux such that when executing a command, you can change the standard input/output devices. The basic workflow of any Linux command is that it takes an input and give an output.

  • How to install JBoss EAP 7.3 on Centos 8 / RHEL 8 - Unixcop

    Referring from Redhat, Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) is a middleware platform built on open standards and compliant with the Java Enterprise Edition specification.

  • Install & Configure NTP on multiple CentOS 7/8 servers using Ansible - Unixcop

    Network Time Protocol – NTP- is a protocol which runs over port 123 UDP at Transport Layer and allows computers to synchronize time over networks for an accurate time. While time is passing by, computers internal clocks tend to drift which can lead to inconsistent time issues, especially on servers and clients logs files or if you want to replicate servers resources or databases.

  • How to Download, install and configure Zabbix 5.0 on Centos 8/RHEL 8 - Unixcop

    Zabbix is a open source monitoring tool which keeps an eye on various IT components such as network, servers, Virtual Machines in real time. It can not only monitor thousand of metrics collected from physical as well as virtual machines but also network utilization, CPU load and Disk space consumption. Zabbix has a web management interface which is centralized through a database. Zabbix has the power to visualize your data in the form of graphs ,maps, screens and overviews.

»

More in Tux Machines

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - Windows vs. Linux GPU Compute Performance

Following the recent RTX 30 series Linux gaming benchmarks and RTX 30 compute comparison, I was curious how the Linux performance for the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card compares to the Windows 10 performance in various GPU compute workloads. Well, here are those benchmarks for those wondering about Vulkan / OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX compute performance between Windows and Linux with the very latest NVIDIA drivers. With the official NVIDIA Windows and Linux (and FreeBSD and Solari) drivers being comprised from largely the same sources, historically the performance has been close to the same across platforms when it comes to the binary driver speed. It mostly though comes down to a function of the application/game under test how well it is optimized for a given platform and if it's relying upon any emulation / additional abstraction layers primarily on Linux. For today's article is a fresh look at the Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA performance when focusing in on the GPU compute performance. Read more

Huawei launches a Linux laptop with an ARM-based Kirin 990 processor

Over the last few years Chinese electronics company has been reducing its reliance on tech from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the US. That’s meant developing a home-grown Android alternative for smartphones (albeit one that’s largely based on Android so far). Now Huawei has launched its first laptop that doesn’t feature an Intel or AMD chip. The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huwaei’s own Kirin 990 processor, an ARM-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets. Read more

10 Years in KDE – A Retrospective

Can you believe how time flies? Today, ten years ago my first ever KDE patch was merged. A little while later I was granted KDE developer rights with write access to all of KDE’s git repositories. This power was somewhat frightening, after having submitted not even a hand full of patches at that time, and it actually took many years for the thrill of hitting Return on a “git push” to abate. Let me take this decennial as an opportunity to tell you stories from back in the days™ and how I ended up where I did, where I surely would not be without KDE! Read more

SonoBus: An Open Source Peer-to-Peer Audio Streaming App with Cross-Platform Support

Audio streaming services are extremely popular nowadays when listening to music. However, a local collection is still a useful way that does not require to be constantly connected to the Internet. Even though a streaming music service is convenient, you do not really own the music. So, if there is a licensing issue, the platform might remove your favorite music, and you cannot do anything about it. And, with a local music collection, you do not have that problem. But, how do you stream your local music over a network of devices or share with a group? Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6