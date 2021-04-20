today's howtos
-
How to Enable PipeWire Audio Service to Replace PulseAudio in Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Want to try out the Pipewire sound server? It’s easy to do this in Ubuntu 21.04, and here’s how!
PipeWire is a server for handling multimedia on Linux. Its most common use is for Wayland and Flatpak apps to implement audio and video playback and capture with minimal latency. And it offers seamless support for PulseAudio, JACK, ALSA, and GStreamer based applications.
-
How to install GhostBSD 21.04.27
In this video, I am going to show how to install GhostBSD 21.04.27.
-
Ben Cotton: Using Element as an IRC clientBen Cotton: Using Element as an IRC client
Like many who work in open source communities, IRC is a key part of my daily life. Its simplicity has made it a mainstay. But the lack of richness also makes it unattractive to many newcomers. As a result, newer chat protocols are gaining traction. Matrix is one of those. I first created a Matrix account to participate in the Fedora Social Hour. But since Matrix.org is bridged to Freenode, I thought I’d give Element (a popular Matrix client) a try as an IRC client, too.
I’ve been using Element almost exclusively for the last few months. Here’s what I think of it.
[...]
Generally, using Element for IRC has been a net positive. I’m looking forward to more of the chats I use becoming Matrix-native so I don’t have to worry about the IRC side as much. I’d also like the few chats I have on Facebook Messenger and Slack to move to Matrix. But that’s not a windmill I’m willing to tilt at for now. In the meantime, I’ll keep using Element for most of my IRC needs, but I’m not quite ready to uninstall Konversation.
-
[ Easy ] TeamViewer Install In Ubuntu Linux
TeamViewer is software for remote access and remote control, allowing you a remote access to other computers and devices.
It was first released in 2005 and its functionality is expanding step by step. TeamViewer is proprietary software, but does not require registration and is free for non-commercial use.
One cool thing about TeamViewer is that is available for all desktop computers and smartphones with common operating systems, like Linux, Windows, BSD, Android, Apple and etc.
-
Yes, You Can Use LibreOffice as a PDF Editor – Here’s How
You might have come across PDF files while sharing or viewing digital documents. But do you know that you can easily edit these files on your Linux machine? This guide will show you how to edit and create PDF files using the LibreOffice suite, a free and open-source office suite alternative to Microsoft Office.
What Is LibreOffice?
LibreOffice is an open-source office software suite mainly comprised of LibreOffice Draw, LibreOffice Writer, and LibreOffice Calc. You can use LibreOffice for editing and creating PDF documents, word documents, excel sheets, etc.
Most Linux distros such as Ubuntu use LibreOffice as the default office suite; many other distros prefer OpenOffice as well. The LibreOffice suite is also available on other mainstream operating systems such as Windows and macOS.
-
How To Change Linux Terminal Colors on the Fly | Tom's Hardware
As wonderful as the Linux command-line is, it can sometimes need a little customization to make it truly our own. While most terminal emulators ship with a few different theme options such as Solorized, Orchid, etc. out of the box, you might on occasion feel the need for different color schemes. While you could manually play with the different color palettes to create a scheme that you find appealing, this is a time-consuming process.
Paleta is a nifty little tool that provides more than 150 different color schemes for your terminal. It works across many Linux distributions including the Raspberry Pi and switching color schemes involves running a single command from the terminal.
-
Input/Output Redirection in Linux/Unix - Unixcop
Redirection is a feature in Linux such that when executing a command, you can change the standard input/output devices. The basic workflow of any Linux command is that it takes an input and give an output.
-
How to install JBoss EAP 7.3 on Centos 8 / RHEL 8 - Unixcop
Referring from Redhat, Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) is a middleware platform built on open standards and compliant with the Java Enterprise Edition specification.
-
Install & Configure NTP on multiple CentOS 7/8 servers using Ansible - Unixcop
Network Time Protocol – NTP- is a protocol which runs over port 123 UDP at Transport Layer and allows computers to synchronize time over networks for an accurate time. While time is passing by, computers internal clocks tend to drift which can lead to inconsistent time issues, especially on servers and clients logs files or if you want to replicate servers resources or databases.
-
How to Download, install and configure Zabbix 5.0 on Centos 8/RHEL 8 - Unixcop
Zabbix is a open source monitoring tool which keeps an eye on various IT components such as network, servers, Virtual Machines in real time. It can not only monitor thousand of metrics collected from physical as well as virtual machines but also network utilization, CPU load and Disk space consumption. Zabbix has a web management interface which is centralized through a database. Zabbix has the power to visualize your data in the form of graphs ,maps, screens and overviews.
-
