Audiocasts/Shows: System76, GNU World Order, and Gardiner Bryant
-
Why Isn't System76 in Europe? It's Complicated...
"When can I buy a System76 Linux PC in Europe WITHOUT the high cost of shipping and other fees?" System76 engineer Jeremy Soller hears this question all the time, and he's got an answer.
-
GNU World Order 406
Cmake. The demo Cmake script from this episode is : cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.10) project(World VERSION 1.0) add_executable(World world.c) file(COPY assets DESTINATION "${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}") target_include_directories(World PUBLIC "${PROJECT_BINARY_DIR}") install(TARGETS World) install(DIRECTORY assets/ TYPE DATA)
-
Audacity wants your data. And why that's (probably) OKAY. [Ed: Gardiner Bryant misses the point that this was not opt-in until the outrage and the storm put a massive strain on the project/development [1, 2]]
Why has Pull Request #835 raised the ire of so many free software advocates? Because Audacity had the... errr... well... audacity to introduce opt-in telemetry collection into the application.
-
