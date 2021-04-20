SUSE: New SLE* Service Pack and Some Corporate Fluff
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 Public Release Candidate is out!
Starting with SP3, we are now offering packages pre-built binaries from SLE in addition to the sources we were previously providing to openSUSE. This means that openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise are closer together than before, thus easing the migration from openSUSE Leap to SLES.
This article will tell you more about how openSUSE and SLE were made in the past years but also the important changes with openSUSE Leap 15.3 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3.
3 Reasons Why Authorized Training Matters
How often have you or your team answered cursory or even critical IT related questions with an approach of “I’ll just Google or YouTube it”? With the skills shortage at record highs and the skills gap a continuing concern among IT departments, you might be hearing this more and more often.
Four SUSE Colleagues Recognized by CRN’s Women of the Channel 2021
It gives me great pleasure to announce that four of our talented colleagues at SUSE have been recognised by CRN in their Women of the Channel listing for 2021.
Data Transformation taken Out-of-this- World @ SUSECON Digital 2021 with Fujitsu and SUSE
As we prepare for our second annual online SUSECON Digital event, we’ve extended our theme of ‘Innovate Everywhere’ and taken it quite literally. This year, SUSECON will ‘launch’ into another universe, and take you to three virtual worlds; Linux World, Kube World and Edge World. Where your SUSECON rocketship will take you, will be up to you. But, what we can promise you is that SUSECON Digital 2021 will be ‘out-of-this-world’.
SUSE Training: Limited-Time Offer
