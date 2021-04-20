Language Selection

SUSE: New SLE* Service Pack and Some Corporate Fluff

SUSE
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 Public Release Candidate is out!

    Starting with SP3, we are now offering packages pre-built binaries from SLE in addition to the sources we were previously providing to openSUSE. This means that openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise are closer together than before, thus easing the migration from openSUSE Leap to SLES.

    This article will tell you more about how openSUSE and SLE were made in the past years but also the important changes with openSUSE Leap 15.3 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3.

  • 3 Reasons Why Authorized Training Matters

    How often have you or your team answered cursory or even critical IT related questions with an approach of “I’ll just Google or YouTube it”? With the skills shortage at record highs and the skills gap a continuing concern among IT departments, you might be hearing this more and more often.

  • Four SUSE Colleagues Recognized by CRN’s Women of the Channel 2021

    It gives me great pleasure to announce that four of our talented colleagues at SUSE have been recognised by CRN in their Women of the Channel listing for 2021.

  • Data Transformation taken Out-of-this- World @ SUSECON Digital 2021 with Fujitsu and SUSE

    As we prepare for our second annual online SUSECON Digital event, we’ve extended our theme of ‘Innovate Everywhere’ and taken it quite literally. This year, SUSECON will ‘launch’ into another universe, and take you to three virtual worlds; Linux World, Kube World and Edge World. Where your SUSECON rocketship will take you, will be up to you. But, what we can promise you is that SUSECON Digital 2021 will be ‘out-of-this-world’.

  • SUSE Training: Limited-Time Offer
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - Windows vs. Linux GPU Compute Performance

Following the recent RTX 30 series Linux gaming benchmarks and RTX 30 compute comparison, I was curious how the Linux performance for the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card compares to the Windows 10 performance in various GPU compute workloads. Well, here are those benchmarks for those wondering about Vulkan / OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX compute performance between Windows and Linux with the very latest NVIDIA drivers. With the official NVIDIA Windows and Linux (and FreeBSD and Solari) drivers being comprised from largely the same sources, historically the performance has been close to the same across platforms when it comes to the binary driver speed. It mostly though comes down to a function of the application/game under test how well it is optimized for a given platform and if it's relying upon any emulation / additional abstraction layers primarily on Linux. For today's article is a fresh look at the Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA performance when focusing in on the GPU compute performance. Read more

Huawei launches a Linux laptop with an ARM-based Kirin 990 processor

Over the last few years Chinese electronics company has been reducing its reliance on tech from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the US. That’s meant developing a home-grown Android alternative for smartphones (albeit one that’s largely based on Android so far). Now Huawei has launched its first laptop that doesn’t feature an Intel or AMD chip. The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huwaei’s own Kirin 990 processor, an ARM-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets. Read more

10 Years in KDE – A Retrospective

Can you believe how time flies? Today, ten years ago my first ever KDE patch was merged. A little while later I was granted KDE developer rights with write access to all of KDE’s git repositories. This power was somewhat frightening, after having submitted not even a hand full of patches at that time, and it actually took many years for the thrill of hitting Return on a “git push” to abate. Let me take this decennial as an opportunity to tell you stories from back in the days™ and how I ended up where I did, where I surely would not be without KDE! Read more

SonoBus: An Open Source Peer-to-Peer Audio Streaming App with Cross-Platform Support

Audio streaming services are extremely popular nowadays when listening to music. However, a local collection is still a useful way that does not require to be constantly connected to the Internet. Even though a streaming music service is convenient, you do not really own the music. So, if there is a licensing issue, the platform might remove your favorite music, and you cannot do anything about it. And, with a local music collection, you do not have that problem. But, how do you stream your local music over a network of devices or share with a group? Read more

