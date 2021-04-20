Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Monday 10th of May 2021
Red Hat
  • OpenPOWER Foundation announces LibreBMC, a POWER-based, fully open-source BMC

    Baseboard management controllers (BMCs) are a mainstay in data centers. They enable remote monitoring and access to servers, and they’re responsible for the rise of “lights out management.” But from a hardware perspective, there has been little innovation in this space for years. BMC processors are built on legacy architectures that are proprietary and closed.

    The OpenPOWER Foundation is announcing a new workgroup to develop LibreBMC, the first ever baseboard management controller with completely open-source software and hardware. The processor will be based on the POWER ISA, which was open-sourced by IBM at OpenPOWER Summit North America in August, 2019.

  • OpenPOWER Announces LibreBMC As POWER Open-Source BMC

    Once the LibreBMC design is complete, which will be worked on using the open-source LiteX software, the plan is for LibreBMC to run the OpenBMC software stack. LibreBMC intends to be compatible with the Open Compute Project's DC-SCM specification. LibreBMC is being designed from the start to be open-source compared to the various BMCs today running Linux/open-source software now only after the fact when being "freed" by various organizations caring about open-source support at such low levels in the server.

  • The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 10 May 1300 UTC

    Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 10 May at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Freenode). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend

  • Copr: EOL Copr APIv1 and APIv2, pt.2

    During the last year, we are incrementally dropping support for Copr’s APIv1 and APIv2. We kindly ask you to migrate to APIv3. Some reasoning and our motivation for doing so can be found the Copr has a brand new API blog post.

  • Stronger UX and beyond: The benefits of applying an experience-driven mindset

    On Red Hat’s User Experience Design (UXD) team, our connection to user experience runs deep (and not just because it’s in our name). We research, design, develop, and write together to make UX more accessible, intuitive, and inclusive across Red Hat’s product portfolio.

    What can you and your team gain from focusing on these experiences too? From streamlined project plans to smoother communication, evaluating and strengthening the experiences you create brings no shortage of internal and external advantages to your team, your work, and your users. We’ll highlight some of these benefits in this post.

  • Kafka Monthly Digest – April 2021

    John Roesler released 2.8.0 on April 19. A post was published on the Apache blog, and as always you can find the full list of changes in the release notes or in the release plan on the wiki.

    Kafka 2.8.0 introduces the option to run Kafka without ZooKeeper in early access (KIP-500). This mode is named KRaft, for Kafka Raft. This is not for production as there is currently no migration path and many features are still disabled, but if you want to try it out in a test cluster before 3.0.0, see the KRaft README.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - Windows vs. Linux GPU Compute Performance

Following the recent RTX 30 series Linux gaming benchmarks and RTX 30 compute comparison, I was curious how the Linux performance for the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card compares to the Windows 10 performance in various GPU compute workloads. Well, here are those benchmarks for those wondering about Vulkan / OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX compute performance between Windows and Linux with the very latest NVIDIA drivers. With the official NVIDIA Windows and Linux (and FreeBSD and Solari) drivers being comprised from largely the same sources, historically the performance has been close to the same across platforms when it comes to the binary driver speed. It mostly though comes down to a function of the application/game under test how well it is optimized for a given platform and if it's relying upon any emulation / additional abstraction layers primarily on Linux. For today's article is a fresh look at the Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA performance when focusing in on the GPU compute performance. Read more

Huawei launches a Linux laptop with an ARM-based Kirin 990 processor

Over the last few years Chinese electronics company has been reducing its reliance on tech from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the US. That’s meant developing a home-grown Android alternative for smartphones (albeit one that’s largely based on Android so far). Now Huawei has launched its first laptop that doesn’t feature an Intel or AMD chip. The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huwaei’s own Kirin 990 processor, an ARM-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets. Read more

10 Years in KDE – A Retrospective

Can you believe how time flies? Today, ten years ago my first ever KDE patch was merged. A little while later I was granted KDE developer rights with write access to all of KDE’s git repositories. This power was somewhat frightening, after having submitted not even a hand full of patches at that time, and it actually took many years for the thrill of hitting Return on a “git push” to abate. Let me take this decennial as an opportunity to tell you stories from back in the days™ and how I ended up where I did, where I surely would not be without KDE! Read more

SonoBus: An Open Source Peer-to-Peer Audio Streaming App with Cross-Platform Support

Audio streaming services are extremely popular nowadays when listening to music. However, a local collection is still a useful way that does not require to be constantly connected to the Internet. Even though a streaming music service is convenient, you do not really own the music. So, if there is a licensing issue, the platform might remove your favorite music, and you cannot do anything about it. And, with a local music collection, you do not have that problem. But, how do you stream your local music over a network of devices or share with a group? Read more

