IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
OpenPOWER Foundation announces LibreBMC, a POWER-based, fully open-source BMC
Baseboard management controllers (BMCs) are a mainstay in data centers. They enable remote monitoring and access to servers, and they’re responsible for the rise of “lights out management.” But from a hardware perspective, there has been little innovation in this space for years. BMC processors are built on legacy architectures that are proprietary and closed.
The OpenPOWER Foundation is announcing a new workgroup to develop LibreBMC, the first ever baseboard management controller with completely open-source software and hardware. The processor will be based on the POWER ISA, which was open-sourced by IBM at OpenPOWER Summit North America in August, 2019.
-
OpenPOWER Announces LibreBMC As POWER Open-Source BMC
Once the LibreBMC design is complete, which will be worked on using the open-source LiteX software, the plan is for LibreBMC to run the OpenBMC software stack. LibreBMC intends to be compatible with the Open Compute Project's DC-SCM specification. LibreBMC is being designed from the start to be open-source compared to the various BMCs today running Linux/open-source software now only after the fact when being "freed" by various organizations caring about open-source support at such low levels in the server.
-
The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 10 May 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 10 May at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Freenode). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend
-
Copr: EOL Copr APIv1 and APIv2, pt.2
During the last year, we are incrementally dropping support for Copr’s APIv1 and APIv2. We kindly ask you to migrate to APIv3. Some reasoning and our motivation for doing so can be found the Copr has a brand new API blog post.
-
Stronger UX and beyond: The benefits of applying an experience-driven mindset
On Red Hat’s User Experience Design (UXD) team, our connection to user experience runs deep (and not just because it’s in our name). We research, design, develop, and write together to make UX more accessible, intuitive, and inclusive across Red Hat’s product portfolio.
What can you and your team gain from focusing on these experiences too? From streamlined project plans to smoother communication, evaluating and strengthening the experiences you create brings no shortage of internal and external advantages to your team, your work, and your users. We’ll highlight some of these benefits in this post.
-
Kafka Monthly Digest – April 2021
John Roesler released 2.8.0 on April 19. A post was published on the Apache blog, and as always you can find the full list of changes in the release notes or in the release plan on the wiki.
Kafka 2.8.0 introduces the option to run Kafka without ZooKeeper in early access (KIP-500). This mode is named KRaft, for Kafka Raft. This is not for production as there is currently no migration path and many features are still disabled, but if you want to try it out in a test cluster before 3.0.0, see the KRaft README.
-
