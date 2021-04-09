Language Selection

The 10 Best & Free Linux Games You Can Play Now

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 10th of May 2021 05:16:58 PM Filed under
Linux
Gaming

There are several games explicitly developed for the Linux platform. This article will discuss the best free Linux games suitable for your Linux distro. Remember, there are other paid Linux games. However, in this article, you will spend nothing since we shall only cover the free Linux games.

Generally, Linux has lots of outstanding games offered at fair and affordable prices. However, this does not favor all users since some require only free games. A key point to note about the Linux games is that nearly all of them are categorized as open-source. This means that their initial source code can be altered or modified to the gamer’s preference.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - Windows vs. Linux GPU Compute Performance

Following the recent RTX 30 series Linux gaming benchmarks and RTX 30 compute comparison, I was curious how the Linux performance for the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card compares to the Windows 10 performance in various GPU compute workloads. Well, here are those benchmarks for those wondering about Vulkan / OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX compute performance between Windows and Linux with the very latest NVIDIA drivers. With the official NVIDIA Windows and Linux (and FreeBSD and Solari) drivers being comprised from largely the same sources, historically the performance has been close to the same across platforms when it comes to the binary driver speed. It mostly though comes down to a function of the application/game under test how well it is optimized for a given platform and if it's relying upon any emulation / additional abstraction layers primarily on Linux. For today's article is a fresh look at the Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA performance when focusing in on the GPU compute performance. Read more

Huawei launches a Linux laptop with an ARM-based Kirin 990 processor

Over the last few years Chinese electronics company has been reducing its reliance on tech from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the US. That’s meant developing a home-grown Android alternative for smartphones (albeit one that’s largely based on Android so far). Now Huawei has launched its first laptop that doesn’t feature an Intel or AMD chip. The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huwaei’s own Kirin 990 processor, an ARM-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets. Read more

10 Years in KDE – A Retrospective

Can you believe how time flies? Today, ten years ago my first ever KDE patch was merged. A little while later I was granted KDE developer rights with write access to all of KDE’s git repositories. This power was somewhat frightening, after having submitted not even a hand full of patches at that time, and it actually took many years for the thrill of hitting Return on a “git push” to abate. Let me take this decennial as an opportunity to tell you stories from back in the days™ and how I ended up where I did, where I surely would not be without KDE! Read more

SonoBus: An Open Source Peer-to-Peer Audio Streaming App with Cross-Platform Support

Audio streaming services are extremely popular nowadays when listening to music. However, a local collection is still a useful way that does not require to be constantly connected to the Internet. Even though a streaming music service is convenient, you do not really own the music. So, if there is a licensing issue, the platform might remove your favorite music, and you cannot do anything about it. And, with a local music collection, you do not have that problem. But, how do you stream your local music over a network of devices or share with a group? Read more

