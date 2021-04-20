Hands-On Video Gives Us a Closer Look at the JingPad Linux Tablet
JingOS developers are gearing up to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the iPad-inspired slate next month. But, ahead of that they give us an up-close look at the hardware itself in a video preview.
Sadly, it’s not my hands doing the previewing, but those of a JingOS developer. JingPad reviews from independent/third party folks will, I’m told, appear around the time that the crowdfunding campaign goes live.
In this video a JingOS dev gives us a tour of the JingPad A1 hardware on the first unit fresh out of the factory. We get to see the premium-looking gorilla glass back (though lacking a fingerprint resistant coating foe now); discover that the A1 has a front 8MP camera and 16MP rear facing camera; and learn that the power/lock button comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor — a nice touch.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
52 min 23 sec ago
54 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago