HybridOS is an open-source operating system designed for smart IoT devices and cloud computing environment
As I wrote about the “Summer 2021 of Open Source Promotion Plan” earlier, I noticed a new open-source operating system called HybridOS described as “totally new” and designed for “smart IoT devices and cloud computing environment”.
It’s actually more of an ecosystem than an operating system, as it offers three main components with a device side running on devices running Linux kernel or another POSIX-compatible kernel, a server side running on servers in the cloud, and a client side to manage the cloud and devices from Windows, Linux distributions, iOS, or Android.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 525 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
52 min 23 sec ago
54 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago